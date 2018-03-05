You don’t necessarily need to buy a new mattress to get a better night’s sleep: Sometimes, a mattress pad will do, and a great one is on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



ExceptionalSheets’ plush fitted mattress pad is supposedly the same pad used in many Marriott and Omni hotels, and its 4.3 star review average from over 600 customers would seem to back that up. And unlike most mattress pads, these are stuffed with Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers.

Prices range from just $56-$77 today in Amazon’ Gold Box, depending on the size, but just note that these prices expire at the end of the day, so don’t sleep on it.

While you’re at it, Amazon’s running a concurrent Gold Box deal on a queen sized alternative goose down comforter for just $22, a solid $7 less than usual.