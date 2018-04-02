While it’s not a name you’ll see on store shelves, David Archy makes some of the most popular and highly-rated underwear on Amazon. Today, you can pick up a three pack of their new, lightweight, supima cotton boxer briefs for $22, down from the pack’s usual $27. Several sizes and two colors are available.
Upgrade to Supima Cotton Boxer Briefs For Less Than $8 Per Pair
