David Archy 3-Pack Supima Cotton Boxer Briefs | $22 | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it’s not a name you’ll see on store shelves, David Archy makes some of the most popular and highly-rated underwear on Amazon. Today, you can pick up a three pack of their new, lightweight, supima cotton boxer briefs for $22, down from the pack’s usual $27. Several sizes and two colors are available.