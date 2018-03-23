No kitchen is complete without a good set of mixing bowls, and this 10-piece stainless steel collection (five bowls and five lids) is a steal at $23. They even have measurement lines etched on the inside so you end up with <very Great British Bake-Off voice> a good bake.
Upgrade to Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls For Just $23
