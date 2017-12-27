If you got yourself a voice assistant over the holidays, in my opinion, the single best thing you can do now is buy Philips Hue lights for your house. There’s nothing better than saying, “Alexa, turn on all lights” when you walk in the door, or “Alexa, dim lights to 10%” when you’re watching a movie.



The four-bulb color starter kit is back on sale today for $140, which is $60 less than usual, and within $5 of an all-time low. It also includes the Hue Hub, which can pair with and control up to 50 Hue accessories throughout your home, so you can add more bulbs as you go.