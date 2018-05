Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

AAA batteries are, unfortunately, still a thing, so it’s worth investing in some rechargeables. This four-pack of reader-favorite Eneloops is cheaper than ever today, and includes a charger that can also charge AAs, be they Eneloops, or some other brand.