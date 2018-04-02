Still using the $10 pots and pans you bought at Walmart freshman year of college? Do yourself a favor and upgrade to this complete tri-ply set from Cuisinart for just $163, an all-time low.



If you aren’t familiar with tri-ply cookware, it basically sandwiches a layer of aluminum inside the outer stainless steel layers, resulting in pans that enjoy the fast and even-heating properties of aluminum, along with the non-reactivity, durability, and induction-compatibility of stainless steel. Seriously, if you’re still using $10 pans you bought when you moved into your first apartment, you’re going to be blown away.