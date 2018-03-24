Graphic: Shep McAllister

Delta’s In2itions are our readers’ favorite shower heads, and this 2-in-1 model is just $40 today, easily the best price we’ve ever seen. A good shower head is the rare improvement you can make to any home, whether you rent or buy. And since you’ll (hopefully) use it every day, it’s well worth the investment.



Note: The $40 deal is offered by a third party seller, but if they sell out, Amazon also has it marked down to $54 directly. That’s obviously not as good a deal, but it is the best price they’ve offered since 2016.