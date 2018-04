Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Curved TVs might be a gimmick, but curved computer monitors actually make some sense, because you actually sit close enough to them for the curve to wrap around your periphery.



This 27" curved monitor from Samsung is available for $180 today as a refurb. I wish it was higher resolution than 1080p, but that’s still a solid price for a monitor of this size with AMD FreeSync.