$100 might seem like a lot to invest in a toothbrush, but the Oral-B Pro 7500 includes multiple brushing modes, a Bluetooth connection that gives you real time feedback and advice on your phone, and even an LED ring built into the handle that glows in different colors to tell you when it’s time to switch quadrants, or when you’re brushing too hard.



$100 is as cheap as we’ve ever seen this model, just be sure to clip the $30 coupon to see the deal at checkout.

