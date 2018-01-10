Refurb Brother HL-2360DW Laser Printer | $70 | Amazon

If you can live without printing in color (let’s be honest, you probably can), Brother’s toner-sipping laser printers are the only printers on the market that you won’t want to punt into an active volcano, and you can get a refurb for just $70 today.



The 2360DW spits out an astounding 32 pages per minute, can print on both sides of the paper automatically, and supports AirPrint and Google Cloud Print over Wi-Fi, so you won’t have to keep it plugged into a router or computer. What more could you want?