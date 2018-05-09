Who knew you could get six speaker components for so cheap? This entire 5.1 channel Logitech speaker set is only $53 brand new right now. That’s within a few bucks of the popular set’s all time low price, and a fantastic price for anyone who wants to experience 5.1 surround sound on a budget. Just make sure whatever you’re plugging into has 6-channel output, otherwise you’ll have to use a 3.5mm cable, which will force the speakers to convert stereo sound into 5.1.

