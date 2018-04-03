Graphic: Shep McAllister

The vast majority of LED light bulbs out there put out the equivalent of a 60W incandescent. That’s fine for most rooms, but if you prefer the blinding glow of 100W bulbs, these LEDs should satisfy.



You get eight bulbs for $29 today, within a few cents of an all-time low. They put out the same amount of light as that 100W incandescent, but consume just 14.5W to do it. Just note that they’re daylight bulbs, which means they’d be great for a bathroom, office, or kitchen, but you probably wouldn’t want to use them in your bedroom or anywhere else you want to relax at the end of the day.