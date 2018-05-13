Graphic: Shep McAllister

Delta’s In2itions are our readers’ favorite shower heads, and this 2-in-1 model is just $35 today, easily the best price we’ve ever seen. A good shower head is the rare improvement you can make to any home, whether you rent or buy. And since you’ll (hopefully) use it every day, it’s well worth the investment.



And in case you missed it last week, this model with Delta’s H2Okinetic tech and magnetic docking is also on sale for $80, an all-time low. H2Okinetic agitates the water as it leaves the shower head, creating a fuller, wider spray pattern than you’d get from regular, individual streams. For something you use as often as a shower head, it’s probably worth the extra $45, in my opinion.

If you don’t need a handheld wand, the old standby 75152 is back on sale for a mere $17 as well when you clip the 15% coupon. It includes H2Okinetic as well, and I’ve been a satisfied user of one for about five years now.