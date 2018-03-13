Cuisinart Multiclad Pro 12-Piece Set | $188 | Amazon

Cuisinart’s Multiclad Pro cookware uses the same steel and aluminum triple-ply construction of All-Clad pans, but at $188 for a complete set, you can actually afford to buy them. That’s the best price for this collection since the holiday season. If you’re still using the $10 pans you bought when you moved into your first apartment, these are going to blow you away.