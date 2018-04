Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Spring rain is always the hardest to dress for, but Uniqlo wants to help you out (at least for the outerwear portion). Save $10 on their ā€œpocketableā€ parkas in a bunch of different colors. For $30, itā€™s worth grabbing a couple and throwing one in every bag you plan on using this season, just in case.