The UE Wonderboom is an adorable little speaker that punches above its weight in both sound quality and features, packing in IPX7 water resistance, 360 degree sound, and even multi-room audio with other UE speakers. It offers a good value proposition at its $100 MSRP, but at $60, it’s a no-brainer. You even get to pick from a bunch of different colors.
