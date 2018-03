Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

The UE Wonderboom is an adorable little speaker that punches above its weight in both sound quality and features, packing in IPX7 water resistance, 360 degree sound, and even multi-room audio with other UE speakers. It offers a good value proposition at its $100 MSRP, but at $60, it’s a no-brainer. You even get to pick from a bunch of different colors.