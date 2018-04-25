You’ve probably seen the Missguided name strewn about ASOS, and for good reason. The UK-based brand is like if Zara and H&M had a baby, and it was fashionable, inclusive, and affordable. And it’s even more affordable than usual right now, because everything (besides sale items) are 50% off when you use the code GOBABE.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
UK Brand Missguided Is Taking 50% Off Basically Everything They Sell
You’ve probably seen the Missguided name strewn about ASOS, and for good reason. The UK-based brand is like if Zara and H&M had a baby, and it was fashionable, inclusive, and affordable. And it’s even more affordable than usual right now, because everything (besides sale items) are 50% off when you use the code GOBABE.