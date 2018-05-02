Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I’m not the biggest fan of mud and clay masks but the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay mask has survived the testament of beauty time. With a 4.4 star rating with over 17,000 (yes, thousand) reviews, it’s safe to say this shit works. And, for $11 you get a giant, 2lb tub of the stuff that’ll last you until you’re as dried up and powdery as the mask itself.

