I’m not the biggest fan of mud and clay masks but the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay mask has survived the testament of beauty time. With a 4.4 star rating with over 17,000 (yes, thousand) reviews, it’s safe to say this shit works. And, for $11 you get a giant, 2lb tub of the stuff that’ll last you until you’re as dried up and powdery as the mask itself.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Two Pounds Of This Top-Selling Clay Face Mask Is Only $11 Right Now
I’m not the biggest fan of mud and clay masks but the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay mask has survived the testament of beauty time. With a 4.4 star rating with over 17,000 (yes, thousand) reviews, it’s safe to say this shit works. And, for $11 you get a giant, 2lb tub of the stuff that’ll last you until you’re as dried up and powdery as the mask itself.