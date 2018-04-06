Image: Woot

If you’re the new owner of a Nebula Capsule or any other projector, you’re going to need to get an outdoor screen. Just imagine it, you can use it to play video games, show a slideshow at an event, or watch movies from the comfort of your yard.

This 92" screen is made of durable nylon, includes all the stakes and string you’ll need, and it’s just $99 on Woot today, which is about $45 less than its Amazon price. But, showtimes for this deal end at the end of the day or when the product sells out, so don’t let this deal pass you by!