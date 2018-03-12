1byone Shiatsu Massage Pillow | $23 | Amazon | With code MP3BPXNH

Nothing beats a massage after a tough day at work, and this $23 pillow (with code MP3BPXNH) includes four rotating massage nodes and infrared heating to knead your aching muscles. Now you won’t have to drive yourself to the mall to sit in the Sharper Image massage chairs. It even comes with a car adapter, so you can use it during your commute!