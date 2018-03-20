$5 bikini bottoms from Aerie, sitewide discounts from Too Faced Cosmetics, $10 off a $100 Sephora gift card, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I’m a huge fan of Too Faced, and I feel that this is a brand everyone should try at least once. Even if you’re a Too Faced vet, this 20% off sale is perfectfor you too. Basically everything (except sale items and the new collections) gets 20% taken off with the code TAKE20. Stock up on Better Than Sex mascara and Melted Matte lipstick while you can, or try out their insane glitter face mask called... Glow Job.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Sold out.

Ah, there’s nothing like free money. Well, if you buy this $100 Sephora gift card, you’ll automatically save $10, because it’s only $90 right now. I mean, you (or your significant other, or any other person you know that loves makeup) were probably going to spend $100 at Sephora anyway, so why not get some money back while doing it?

The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

One of this biggest problems with buying bikinis, besides finding the right size, is having to buy two separate things. Even with affordable swimsuits, you wind up spending $50+ on two small pieces of fabric. Aerie wants to help you out by making all bikini bottoms $5 when you buy a top. Mix and match, get a set, the world is your affordable oyster.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

What Band-aid is to adhesive bandages, SPANX is to shapewear. Nordstrom Rack’s SPANX sale is full of all kinds (if you feel like you want some), from strapless slips to bike shorts. They even had some really great leggings/jeggings, tights, and bras.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Designer sunglasses are a luxury afforded to those of us that don’t lose sunglasses like it’s their job. If you’re one of those people, Solstice Sunglasses is the place for you. And if you’ve been eyeing a pair, they have a ton for 25% off, plus free 2-day shipping, thanks to their Spring Sale. Just add your new pair of shades to the cart to see the discount.

Note: There are some exclusions, so keep an eye out.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Get all the accessories you could need with this one-day Urban Outfitters sale. They also may live in a parallel universe when shoes are “accessories” but I wont’ complain when they, along with hats, sunglasses, bags and more, for both guys and girls, are up to 50% off for the next 24 hours.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed out on the madness a couple of weeks ago, eBay’s once again running a sitewide discount that you can use on almost everything, plus an even better deal for home goods from select sellers.



Promo code PSPRINGTIME will take 15% off nearly any $25+ eBay order(gift cards, real estate, and actual money are excluded, sadly), with a $50 savings cap. That includes everything from video games from Best Buy’s eBay outlet, to Nintendo Switch consoles (which are sadly marked up, but still a solid deal at $277 in Gray or Neon), to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live memberships, to that rare vintage comic book that you’ve been eyeing.

At the same time, eBay’s running a 20% coupon on home goods from select sellers with promo code PRETTYDAY, most notably the Dyson eBay outlet. If I had to pick one thing to recommend here, it’d be a refurbished Dyson V7 Animal cordless vacuum for $200, but obviously you have a ton of options to choose from.

The list of sellers eligible for the 20% deal is pretty vast, so I’d recommend just finding whatever you want to buy, adding it to your cart, and trying PRETTYDAY first. If that doesn’t work, the PSPRINGTIME 15% discount is a great consolation prize.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Spring is almost here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. With 20% off dresses to help get you ready for the new season, it’s going to be hard to let your shopping bag stay empty. There are over 1,700 dresses included in this sale, so it’s unlikely you won’t find anything.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Look, there’s no judgement if you still wear UGGs. Honestly, they’re really freakin’ comfortable, and ever since they stopped just focusing on the Frankenstein-looking boot, they’ve gotten pretty okay-looking, and they make sandals and sneakers now. If you’re an UGG fan, head over to Nordstrom Rack and check out all the UGGs on sale, including some pretty comfortable (and utilitarian) boots.



Home Goods

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Pick up some good, old fashioned toys for the kids in your life in this Amazon Gold Box. They have a bunch of wooden toys, like a pizza party game, and a car-carrying truck, plus stuffed animals, puppets, and more. This deal will only last until the the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t wait for this one to pass you by

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to watch all five Mission: Impossible films in one day with this $20 Blu-ray set. I know it’s Tom Cruise and everything, but the last two especially were actually really good. The sixth movie comes out in July, so this is a good way to get caught up.



Photo: Amazon

Instead of you bending down to access your stuff, let your stuff roll out to you. These discounted cabinet drawers organize and maximize space, and will make it a hell-of-a-lot easier to find what you’re looking for. There are a couple of different sizes and styles to pick from. But, this Woot sale will only last through the end of the day, so don’t wait too long.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

When compared to traditional blenders, stick blenders are 1,000x easier to clean up after. You can skip the blender work bowl and just place this stick blender in whatever container you were already using to make your sauce, smoothie, or whatever else needs to be pureed. That means less dishes, and more time to do all your other chores.

Advertisement

These two Cuisinart Smart Stick Blenders (chrome and red) are just $20 today after 20% off coupon, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can always squeeze another dollop out of the toothpaste tube, but once you realize you’re out of contact solution, you’re either sacrificing a perfectly good pair or contacts, or making a grumpy, late night trip to the store. But if you buy this two-pack of ReNu contact solution for just $11 on Amazon, you won’t have to worry about this scenario for a long time. Just be sure to clip the $4 coupon to save.

TECh

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Smart plugs have become the atomic unit of smart home gear - a gateway drug to smart lighting, smart door locks, and more. If you’re curious to try them out yourself, this 2-pack from Conico is just $22 today with code H8QNUYUP. Just plug them into any outlet, and you’ll be able to control them with your smartphone or with Alexa.



Anker’s reader-favorite PowerCore battery packs run the gamut from tiny tubes that fit into your pocket to massive blocks of energy that can power your devices for days at a time. Today’s deal is on the latter.

The PowerCore+ 26800 is one of the few battery packs on the market with USB-C Power Delivery up to 27W. That means it can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, a Nintendo Switch at full power while you’re playing Zelda on a plane, or an iPad Pro significantly faster than the charger it came with (if you have a USB-C to Lightning cable).

Advertisement

Power Delivery works both ways too, so you can actually recharge the entire battery pack in just 4.5 hours with the included 27W USB-C wall charger, compared to over 11 hours with a standard 2A USB charger. When you’re trying to juice up before a flight, every minute counts.

The PowerCore+ also includes two high speed standard USB ports that you can use simultaneously, which is good, because this thing has enough power to share. We had a hands on with the pack when it launched back in April, and you can see our impressions here. You’d normally pay $120 for this pack, but for a limited time on Amazon, it’s marked down to $100. That’s more expensive than some other USB-C PD batteries we’ve seen, but this one is unique for including the USB-C wall charger.