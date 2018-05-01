Graphic: Jillian Lucas

$10 gift card with $30 beauty purchase at Target, Steve Madden at Nordstrom Rack, discounted watches for Mother’s Day, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Marc Jacobs Beauty makes some pretty stellar products, with a lot of them in my own personal collection. Their lipstick is highly pigmented, as is their nail lacquer. And with 20% off with the code MJBFRIENDS you can stock up on some staple beauty products.



I recently bought the Magic Marc’er Liquid Eyeliner and let me tell you, this thing is a game-changer. I accidentally fell asleep with it on and it was still practically perfect the next day. And I mean, for $24, it’d better be. I also own the Feather Noir mascara, which is great for everyday makeup and bottom lashes.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Target has updated their beauty offerings with an insane amount of options. They expanded their Kristin Ess products, added brands like Lip Bar and HALEY’S, and added a bunch of bliss products that you’re going to want to pick up. That being said, if you spend $30 on beauty products, you’ll get a $10 gift card.

Screenshot: philosophy

If you have yet to try philosophy products, I feel pretty comfortable saying you’re missing out big time. Now’s your chance to try out a really great beauty brand, and save money because they’re doing a buy one, get one free sale sitewide when you use the code MAYBOGO.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Get beautiful skin and get free stuff at the same time. Pick up a $20 Amazon Luxury Beauty Daily Skin Care Sample Box, which is a little more all-encompassing than the typical beauty box, and receive equivalent credit to use on select beauty products. It’s basically free money that you can use to further your beauty obsession.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s no better time to stock up on really great skin care than right now. Grab $20 off from Origins and free shipping, on orders of $45+ with the code FAMILY Plus, if you spend $65+, you’ll grab a free full-size gift. Give yourself the gift of great skin.



The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

In my opinion, a classic wristwatch still looks better than any smartwatch, any day. Today only, and just in time to have a great head start on Mother’s Day gifts, pick up the a new timepiece from brands like Kate Sapde, Daniel Wellington, Timex, and more for men and women. But time’s a-tickin’ on this deal and these prices only last until the end of the day.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Steve Madden somehow makes shoes that look like they should cost triple what they actually do. And right now, Nordstrom Rack is marking down a ton of Steve Madden styles. Grab boots, sandals, heels, dress shoes, and more for up to 70% off.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I’m not judging you if you stock up on shoes like you would t-shirts: one in every color. Because with up to 20% off women’s shoes and accessories at ASOS, it’ll be hard not to end up with multiple pairs. Most everything is under $200, with a lot under $100, including swimwear and lingerie.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

As Amazon slowly puts department stores out of business, it’s expanding its own fashion department twofold. Right now, Prime Members can try out their in-house shoe brand, The Fix, for up to 30% off. There’s a dozen styles to choose from, each with a very...unique style. If you need statement shoes for under $100, this is the sale for you.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Sunglass Warehouse has some of the best pricing out there, but they’ve amped it up with a buy one, get one 60% off sale. Use the code BOGO60 and you can grab plenty of pairs for under $10, so you really have no excuse not to get more than one.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

For me, the most common answer to “Where did you get that?” is H&M. The stores are mad houses and the clearance sections are disorganized, but digging through them is so worth it. Right now, they’re having one of their massive sales, with up to 70% off warm weather items like dresses, sneakers, light jackets, and more, and I’ll be there’s something in there that you’ll want.

Home Goods

If you want a Big Green Egg charcoal grill, but don’t want to cash in your 401(k) to buy one, this Char-Griller alternative is down to $255 on Amazon today, the best price in months.



Advertisement

The Char-Griller Akorn Kamado Kooker features a 306 square inch cast iron cooking surface (which is most similar to the $829 large Big Green Egg), and traps heat inside a heavily-insulated stainless steel body. For those of you that follow Drew Magary’s culinary adventures, this is the grill he used to become a big bad smokeboy.

Obviously, this isn’t the “real thing,” but the consensus among Amazon reviewers is that it’s at least nearly as good, which sounds like a decent compromise considering it’s less than 1/4 of the price, and comes with a stable cart and folding shelves, both of which you’d need to buy separately with the Egg.

Photo: Amazon

It’s almost barbecue season, and you can be ready with a set of Char-Broil potato screws, now marked down $9 for six, within $1 of an all-time low. As you might have guessed from the name, you screw these stainless steel corkscrews into potatoes, and throw them on the grill. The screws make them easier to grab with tongs or gloves, and help transfer grill heat to the inside of the potato, which makes them cook faster.



The Dyson V6 cordless vacuum is ideal for cleaning rugs, hardwood floors, car seats, ceilings, shelves...pretty much anything really, and you can get a refurb of the Animal version on Amazon today for $200, which is $10 more than we saw it on Woot recently, but still a good deal.

Advertisement

Compared to the standard V6, this model has 75% more brush head power to lift pet hair and other debris out of carpets and furniture. It also includes a motorized turbine tool for handheld use, which works miracles on fur-covered upholstery.



In case you missed it yesterday, the V7 Motorhead is also on sale for $249 brand new. Compared to the V6 Animal, it should be roughly as powerful, but its battery lasts longer. It does not, however, include the handheld turbine tool.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Like a Fitbit for your dog, this FitBark activity monitor syncs to your phone so you can keep track of your doggo’s activity levels. It’ll cost you just 45 bones today (which is less than half the Amazon price) when you enter KINJABARK at checkout.



Advertisement

This may sound like ridiculous product to some, so let me describe some instances where I think a FitBark could make a lot of sense: your dog is on weight loss plan, you’re taking your dog to a new doggy day care camp and want to make sure they’re allowing your dog to get out the cage, you want to athletically challenge your dog, you want to monitor recovery from surgery or illness, you are passionate about fitness and want your dog to join in, or you believe it’s impossible to have too much data.

Whatever your reason, the waterproof FitBark clips onto your dog’s collar and monitors your pup for 14 days on a single charge, will track their daily routine including sleep patterns, and allows you to compare your data with other FitBark owners. It’s available on Daily Steals in pink and blue.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Look, kitchen unitasker police, I hear you. I really do. But sometimes, you just want to make risotto without tearing your rotator cuff by stirring it for an hour. The Breville Risotto Plus can make creamy risotto without the manual labor, and it’s down to $89 on Amazon today, a rare sub-$100 sale.



Advertisement

It also has settings for steaming, regular rice cooking, and slow cooking, so you should be able to get plenty of use out of it.

Photo: Amazon

A Bluetooth-controlled dimmable light bulb for $12...pretty good, yeah?



Yeah, it is, but it’s also a freakin’ Bluetooth speaker.

Just hide it inside a lamp, pair your phone, and hit play. I wouldn’t want to build a whole smart lighting system out of these things, since they don’t connect over Wi-Fi (and thus don’t work with Alexa), but it could definitely be useful in a one-off situation. Use promo code 50B00PNU at checkout to save 50%.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Indiegogo

Clicking the button on a mechanical pencil was a fidget toy before fidget toys were even a thing, but it was just made obsolete by the power of magnets.



Advertisement

The Magno Ti mechanical pencil uses an intuitive magnetic ring to raise and lower the 2mm lead. It’s also constructed from polished or brushed aluminum, and the simplicity of its magnetic mechanism means that it should enjoy a much longer lifespan than the cheap pencils you’d buy at the store.

The Magno Ti already wrapped up an incredibly popular crowdfunding campaign, but you can still order yours from Indiegogo On Demand for $35, compared to £30 (roughly $41) on the company’s website.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Following last week’s deals on the 6 qt. and 8 qt. Instant Pot Ultra, the apartment-friendly 3 qt. model is now down to its best price ever.



Advertisement

The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize. You should probably only buy this thing if you’re cooking for one or two, but $76 is a whopping $44 below list price, and the best deal we’ve ever seen. In fact, it’s $4 cheaper than the standard Instant Pot Duo of the same size.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

These Are the Best Rice Cookers There were a ton of nominations in this week’s hunt for the best rice cooker, but two stood out… Read more Read

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Normally, TUMI luggage will run you into the $500s and even more. But with Nordstrom Rack’s sale, you can get your own TUMI carry on, backpack, messenger bag, and luggage for hundreds off list price. I’m not talking a couple hundred, here. You could stand to save almost $400 on certain styles.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need some really great home decor on the cheap, Society6 is your best friend. The already-affordable art and decor site is giving an extra 25% off everything they sell until midnight (PT) tonight with the code ART4MOM.

Advertisement

It’s no shame if your apartment is bare bones, because home decor is so damn expensive. But it’s about time to fill it up with things that aren’t left over from your dorm room or something your friends gave you at your housewarming party.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away, and if you haven’t already ordered flowers, you can save 25% on any $39+ order from ProFlowers today by using our exclusive link.



Advertisement

This deal should work sitewide, but you can find the most popular Mother’s Day bouquets here. Any bouquets that starts at over $39 shows the discounted price by default, but you can also pick a cheaper option and add a premium vase to get over the $39 threshold, but you won’t see the discounted price until you get to checkout.

TECh

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s latest Bluetooth speaker is only about half the size of a soda can, but it’s totally submersible, runs for 15 hours on a charge, and can even form a wireless stereo pair if you buy two of them. Not bad for $30 (with promo code SDCORE66).



Advertisement

I own the original Soundcore Mini, and it’s surprisingly loud for its size. I’ve also found its battery life really is as good as advertised. With its added water resistance though, the Soundcore Mini 2 would make for an ideal shower speaker, or I could see bringing it out to the pool.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even at full price, Shure’s SE112 earbuds are a great option for replacing the headphones that came with your phone. But this is Kinja Deals, so of course, they aren’t full price.



Get the wired version for $40 with promo code KINJA4UP, or the Bluetooth model for $85 with code KINJATCQ. Just make sure you’re buying from the Roberts LP listing on Amazon, or else the code won’t work.

Advertisement

These normally sell for $49 and $100, respectively, and they hardly ever go on sale.