One-piece swimwear under $20 from Aerie, discounted underwear and PJs on Amazon, Sperry at Nordstrom Rack, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. Right now, all orders of $30+ are 50% off (excluding new and sale items), plus there’s automatically free shipping on orders of $25 or more. I highly recommend picking up the Lip Exfoliator, Hydrating Bubble Mask and the Baked Highlighter.



I’m a huge fan of Too Faced, and I feel that this is a brand everyone should try at least once. Even if you’re a Too Faced vet, this 20% off sale is perfect for you too. Basically everything (except sale items and the new collections) gets 20% taken off with the code ILOVE20. Stock up on Better Than Sex mascara and Melted Matte lipstick while you can, or try out their insane glitter face mask called... Glow Job.

The Big Sales

Amazon’s in-house brands have been dominating the “wardrobe staples” category for a bit now. And if you didn’t know they had a women’s underwear and PJ brands too, you’re missing out. Prime Members can pick up undies and bras from Mae or PJ sets and shapewear from Arabella, discounted today only. It’s a great way to stock up on comfy clothes, without going to the store.

Like most things ‘90s right now, one-piece swimwear is back in style. Pick one up from Aerie for under $20. There are a bunch of styles to choose from, some with cut outs or a super deep-v, so you’re bound to find something that won’t give you flashbacks to the neon floral and bucket hats of our collective youth. Plus, they added Long sizes for all those blessed with height.



Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of Sperry styles for both men and women. Tons of their classic boat shoes are discounted, as well as sneakers, loafers, and even some sandals. It’s about time to start thinking about the footwear you’ll need for the warmer months. You should definitely hurry up, though, because styles are already selling out.

Spring is here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. With up to 60% off an unbelievable amount styles to help get you ready for the new season, it’s going to be hard to let your shopping bag stay empty. There are over 10,000 dresses on sale (seriously), so it’s unlikely you won’t find anything.

It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking up to 50% off over 500 styles for men, women, and kids. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.



Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re giving you 20% off everythingduring their Friends & Family sale, including sale styles and their beauty section, with the code THANKYOU20. Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals while you can.

Target may be a vast, black hole in which you end up with 17 things that you didn’t come for, and none of what you did, but it sure knows how to gie good deals. Right now, spend $40 or more on any clothing, shoe, or accessory purchase from their in-house brands, and they’ll automatically send you a $10 gift card to be used on anything you want.

Note: Unfortunately this doesn’t include the new Hunter x Target collection.

Update: The new code is FORYOU for 40% off, and you can get an extra 10% off everything with the code BREAK. And yes, they stack.

Right now, GAP has a huge sale where a ton of stuff is discounted up to 60%, which is great, sure. But use the code HAPPY to get 40% off your entire purchase. This has the usual long list of exclusions, but if you love something, you should definitely take advantage of it.

Home Goods

Who has time to chop vegetables by hand? This Cuisinart food processor will make quick work of your kitchen chopping duties, and you can get it for $145 today, which about $15 less than usual. Your first duty: Use it to make homemade salsa.



If you can never remember to turn off your lamp at night, or just want to make your home appear occupied while you’re away on vacation, this programmable digital timer outlet from Etekcity makes it easy. It’s not as smart as a Wi-Fi smart plug, but at $9 (with promo code DEALET01), it’s a whole lot cheaper.

Workout while you work with this under-desk elliptical machine. A refurbished one is listed at just $150 from Woot today, and unlike similar products we’ve posted in the past, this one tracks calories burned, time, stride, and distance. Plus, this lower profile machine is built so you won’t bump your knees on your desk while you pedal.

This sale will only last until the end of the day or until the product sells out, so don’t let this deal run away from you.

Foam rollers are great for soothing aching muscles, and $13 gets you a hollow core and solid core roller today. One even nests inside the other for easy storage and carrying. I’d say that’s a better use of your money than 15 minutes at a massage parlor.



TECh

Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can get four Tiles (in two different designs) for $46 today, an all-time low.



You’ll get two Tile Slims, which are designed to slide into a wallet or stick to objects, and two Tile Mates, which you can attach to keychains or keep in bags. Once you have your Tiles in place, the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Buying these Tiles a la carte would set you back about $110, so if you can think of four things you want to track, this is a fantastic bargain.

This gadget stand is made of aluminum, can hold your device at any angle, and is only $9 with promo code Gizmodo8. It’ll work with phones, tablets, and even the Nintendo Switch, so what are you still doing here?



Nebula Capsule | $280 | Amazon | Promo code KJNEBULA

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $280 on Amazon with promo code KJNEBULA, which is about $70 less than usual, and within $2 of the best price we’ve seen since it was up for preorder on Indiegogo.

The vast majority of USB-C Power Delivery-capable battery packs top out at 30W of output, which is great for a 12" MacBook or a Nintendo Switch, but is a little underpowered for, say, a MacBook Pro.



But this 19,200mAh pack from Jackery though boosts the USB-C port to 45W, which should keep your high-draw devices humming even if you’re working on processor-intensive tasks. That USB-C port works both ways, too, so it can recharge at a speedy 45W if you have a powerful-enough wall charger. At $60, it’s very well priced for this space, and even includes an LCD screen that shows you the actual percentage of battery remaining, rather than, like, a series of dots or whatever other batteries use.

Today’s price is $20 less than usual, and an all-time low, no promo code required.

The recent release of Qi-compatible iPhones means that wireless charging pads are flying off the shelves, and you can score Anker’s 10W model for $6 off today when you clip the on-page coupon.

While it’ll only charge iPhones at 5W (which is fine for overnight charging), this 10W pad can fast-charge compatible Android phones as well. I bought it for myself late last year, and use it with my iPhone X every night. I appreciate that the edges of the pad light up temporarily when you set your phone down, so I can be sure I placed it correctly even when I’m groggy and not wearing my glasses.