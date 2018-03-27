Graphic: Jillian Lucas

TOMS at Nordstrom Rack, Korres’ Spring Sale, a huge sale from Nike, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

If you haven’t heard of Korres, you’re not looking hard enough for quality, interesting beauty products. I love the Wild Rose products personally, but if you want to try something a little different, the Korres Spring Sale is for you. Grab up to 50% off a couple different sets of the Wild Rose, Black Pine and Pomegranate lines.



Note: Use the code SPRING for extra discounts on the sets.

The Big Sales

Whether you wear TOMS for the ease of never having to tie your shoes, or just dig the style, this is one deal you should take advantage of. Head over to Nordstrom Rack for their rather large TOMS sale. Plus, they’ve come a long way from just simple, canvas slip-ons.

J.Crew Factory’s classic extra discounts are back. Use the code EXTRAFUN at checkout and grab an extra 40% off their entire clearance section. There’s a ton to look at, especially if you’re in the mood to throw your winter coats and sweaters into storage ASAP.

Spring is (technically) here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. They’re taking 20% off their “top picks” which means you can sort through a curated list of thousands of items that are all 20% off. No code is needed for the discount, just add to our cart and checkout.

H&M’s fast-fashion is even faster and cheaper, with their huge sale going on right now. Get up to 70% off women’s, men’s, kids, and home goods, starting at just $5. It’s silly not to at least take a look.

Because H&M does tend to be on the buy now, throw out later track of fashion, look for the premium pieces, rather than the lower end ones. Go against your entire nature and change the drop down to show Price: Highest to Lowest. Trust me on this on. Basically everything is going to be under $100 anyway, but you’ll score suede or leather pieces at ungodly low prices

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, over 4500 styles for all occasions are up to 40% off for both men and women, no code needed, as new year deal. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan has a huge clearance even, with up to 70% off sale styles. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or maybe a pair of sandals for whenever the weather decides to cooperate.

You need jeans. Everyone needs jeans. Right now, get some from premium brand Joe’s Jeans, during Nordstrom Rack’s sale. This sale also includes tops, outerwear, and shoes, so if you aren’t’ craving denim, there’s probably something else to whet your appetite for new stuff.

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. Right now, they’re taking an extra 25% off everything in their sale section, including their impressive home goods. No code is needed to get the discount, just add all your stuff to your cart and checkout.

Home Goods

Photo: Amazon

If you haven’t replaced your metal spring mattress with a giant block of foam that you bought on the internet, what are you even doing with your life? Amazon’s currently marking Lucid 10" and 12" hybrid foam mattresses to under $350. Choose between a bamboo charcoal and aloe vera infused mattress for moisture wicking, or hybrid mattress with a cooling latex layer on top.



Thinking about getting even more high-tech with your bed? Add a remote-controlled adjustable base to your new foam mattress and never have to fluff pillows to watch TV comfortably again.

You love Lodge’s cast iron skillets, but have you tried their dutch oven? It’s only $32 on Amazon today, the best price in over a year. And while it’s an excellent dutch oven, its coolest feature is actually its lid. Just flip it over, and you’ve got yourself an extra cast iron skillet. That’s two great pieces of cookware for the price of one.

I still say that Star Trek (2009) is far and away the best Trek movie ever made, but for those of you that have a soft spot in your heart for the six original series films, head over to Amazon at warp factor 8 to get the box set for an all-time low $25.

Here’s something to brighten up your day. A 16-pack of soft white LED lightbulbs is only $22 today on Amazon, meaning you can upgrade your entire home to LED. Plus, some utility companies offer per-bulb rebates, so they could get even cheaper.



Want daylight bulbs? That pack is just $1 more.

TECh

The recent release of Qi-compatible iPhones means that wireless charging pads are flying off the shelves, and you can score Anker’s 10W model for $8 off today with promo code ANKEBEST.

While it’ll only charge iPhones at 5W (which is fine for overnight charging), this 10W pad can fast-charge compatible Android phones as well. I bought it for myself late last year, and use it with my iPhone X every night. I love that the edges of the pad light up temporarily when you set your phone down, so I can be sure I placed it correctly even when I’m groggy and not wearing my glasses.

Photo: Gizmodo

If you missed the one-day Echo sales last week, Amazon’s once again taking $70 off the Echo Show today, bringing it back to within $10 of an all-time low. You can read Gizmodo’s review if you want to learn more, but it turns out Alexa would have benefitted from a visual component all along



Photo: Amazon

$20 Bluetooth earbuds are commonplace these days, but wireless on-ears with a 25 hour battery, plus an AUX jack for wired use? That’s a different story. Get them on sale promo code KINJAHX8.

