Lucky Brand at Nordstrom Rack, extra discounts at New Balance, Backcountry’s big brands sale, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.

BEAUTY STEAls

Maybe it’s time to replace your hair dryer, or maybe you’re just looking for a new model. How about the Conair 1875 Cord Keeper for only $27? I’ve used this hair dryer since before college, because it’s durable, the retractable cord is insanely practical, and it just works really well, even when I had waist-length hair.



With tourmaline ceramic and ionic technology to help reduce heat damage, two nozzle accessories, plus a retractable cord (!), you can’t beat the heat with this deal. Choose from three colors, today only.

Tarte Cosmetics is one of those brands that is always in my makeup bag. Right now, they’re giving you 25% off basically everything they have in stock, including their sale items. Just us the code TARTEBFF at checkout to see the discount, and get right into stocking up on some of the best beauty buys around.

Note: The major exclusion is Shape Tape, but that’s the usual M.O. for Tarte’s sitewide sales.

Spring clean your makeup bag and pick up some iconic products during Bobbi Brown’s 25% off sale. While Bobbi Brown herself isn’t sticking around to front the brand, you can bet that these formulations will remain an integral part of the beauty scene. And with 25% off, plus free shipping, you should get your hands on some.



The Big Sales

Every person should have a good pair of sneakers and workout clothes in their closet that can actually function during athletic activities. If you haven’t gotten around to getting an actual pair of athletic shoes or need to layer up for your runs, New Balance is taking an extra 20% off their recently reduced styles when you use the code RECYCLE at check out.

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 30% off over 1,700 items from “big brands,” which include Big Agnes, Helinox, Mammut, Marmot, and Patagonia. Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a spring camping trip.

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan just marked down a couple styles during their Style Steals event. Use the code APRILDEAL at checkout and get a 50-70% discount.

It’s your lucky day, because Nordstrom Rack is discounting a ton of Lucky Brand jeans, tops, and outerwear, including extended sizes. Plus, they’re also marking down women’s swimwear and men’s styles as well. Everything is up to 70% off, so you can score jeans for a steal. No four leaf clover required.

Bralettes are a lazy girl’s best friend when it comes to being comfy and covered. Aerie is having a sale on all bralettes and bras, in basically every style you could think of. Grab bralettes for $20, or pick up a bra for under $25. Plus, their 7-for-$29 underwear deal is still happening.

Spring is here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. With up to 50% off an unbelievable amount styles to help get you ready for the new season, it’s going to be hard to let your shopping bag stay empty. There are over 10,000 dresses on sale (seriously), so it’s unlikely you won’t find anything.

H&M’s fast-fashion is even faster and cheaper, with their huge sale going on right now. Get up to 50% off some of their bestsellers, including H&M Studio styles, leather and suede pieces, and more.

Because H&M does tend to be on the buy now, throw out later track of fashion, look for the premium pieces, rather than the lower end ones. Go against your entire nature and change the drop down to show Price: Highest to Lowest. Trust me on this on.

When you’re looking for floral, but don’t want to go full Lily Pulitzer (never go full Lily Pulitzer), Ted Baker London is the brand you should try. Their take on classic British quaintness has an edge to it, and you can grab that style at Nordstrom Rack. They have a ton of stuff on sale including women’s and men’s clothing, women’s and men’s shoes, bags and accessories, and more.

Home Goods

These highly rated food containers basically look like OXO Pops, but with a less fun lid mechanism, and only half the price. They’re perfect for storing grains and pasta, and they’ll keep chips and cookies fresher than their original packaging once you open them. Today’s price is the best we’ve seen, but it’s only available today, so don’t let this deal get stale.

This SureFire flashlight carries a ridiculously good 4.8 star rating on Amazon, and you can add it to your toolbox for $40 today, an all-time low. The key feature here is that it has two light levels: 320 lumens, or 15 for extended runtime. In pitch black darkness, you can do a lot with 15 lumens, and surprisingly few flashlights have a similar option.



Or, for $10 more, you can opt for Anker’s top-of-the-line LC130, which is IP67 dust and water resistant, includes a USB rechargeable battery, and outputs an astonishing 1300 lumens. However, unlike the SureFire, there’s no dim mode, so don’t point it in anyone’s eyes. Just clip the $10 coupon to get the deal at checkout.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $100 iTunes gift card for $85 is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, or iCloud storage.

Nenderoid’s Link figurines are always incredible, but in my opinion, the Breath of the Wild versions have the best hair of the bunch.



You can put your desktop Link into different poses and situations to match your current mood and work environment, like eating roast chicken legs (hungry), playing with his Sheikah Slate (bored), or swinging his little club (someone’s microwaving fish in the office again?).

The version with the horse is marked down to $44, or you can get one without the horse for $31. Those are both some of the best prices ever listed on Amazon, so you won’t have to chop too much grass to pull together the rupees.

If you want to take a jaunt across the pond, Gate 1 Travel (in partnership with Travelzoo) is also offering a great package deal on a trip to Ireland, with an extra $230 off per person when you use code TZWAER.

Every package includes roundtrip airfare from the US cities into and out of Dublin, seven hotel nights in four different cities, all of your transfers, a bunch of meals, guided tours, and entry fees.

By default, this package is for nine nights (two on a plane) and two people, but you can add more of both, and fly out of basically any airport, though prices will vary by location and date. Dates are available starting in late October through next April, so be sure to check the calendar to get the best deal. Just be sure to remember the promo code TZWAER to find prices as low as $1399 per person, and have a Guinness for us once you get there.

TECh

Anker has a new Qi chargers out, and it’s among the first ones you can buy outside of an Apple Store that support 7.5W iPhone charging (only available on the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus), rather than just 5W. It’s marked down to $32 right now, which is $18 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen by $7.



In addition to 7.5W iOS charging, it also supports 10W charging for compatible Samsung phones, thanks to the included Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger which supplies enough amperage to support the faster speeds.

If you’re still listening to your TV through its built-in speakers, it’s time to drop what you’re doing and grab a sound bar on sale.



This 3.1 channel Samsung is marked down to $150 right now on Amazon. That’s an all-time low, and a whopping $68 less than it was on Black Friday last year, its previous all-time low price. That money you saved can go towards this wireless expansion kit, which pairs with the sound bar and adds two satellite speakers for true 5. 1 surround sound. It’s not on sale, but it’s totally optional; the sound bar alone will still sound great.