Extra discounts from H&M, Need Supply Co.’s Spring Selects sale, Marc Jacobs at Nordstrom Rack, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

In the market for a new curling iron or straightener? Amazon is marking down tools from Remington, today only. Keep your hair looking smooth and straight with the 2" flat iron, or add some texture with a 1-1 1/2 inch curling iron. Both tools are under $20, so you may as well pick the two of them up for some at-home styling.



I’ve talked before about how good Sephora’s lipsticks are, and the Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain is no exception. Right now, eight shades (from nudes to greens) are on sale for just $7, so you can stock up on classic, wearable colors, and maybe something for a night out.



The Big Sales

H&M’s fast-fashion is even faster and cheaper, with their huge sale going on right now. Get up to an extra 25% off their entire sale section. Use the code 6934 to get 15% off $50+ orders, or the code 4089 to get 25% off $70+ orders. Plus, you’ll get free shipping. It’s silly not to at least take a look.

Because H&M does tend to be on the buy now, throw out later track of fashion, look for the premium pieces, rather than the lower end ones. Go against your entire nature and change the drop down to show Price: Highest to Lowest. Trust me on this on. Basically everything is going to be under $100 anyway, but you’ll score silk or leather pieces at ungodly low prices.



Plus, this extra discount and free shipping includes their home goods sale items.

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re giving you 20% off a ton of spring essentials with the code SPRING20. Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals while you can.



Nordstrom Rack is full of amazing deals, and today’s event is Marc Jacobs (and Marc by Marc Jacobs) bags and accessories, plus apparel and shoes. Snag something for as low as $40. But you’d better hurry because even though this sale is up for three more days, things are already selling out.

Summer is almost here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. With 30% off summer essentials to help get you ready for the new season, it’s going to be hard to let your shopping bag stay empty. There are almost 2,000 things on sale (seriously), so it’s unlikely you won’t find anything.

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 30% off over hundreds of items from “big brands,” which in this case includes Patagonia, Marmot, Black Diamond, and Mammut. Just select the brand from the top of the landing page, and then you can filter by item type and gender.

Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about planning your next camping trip. There are a lot of deals to sort through, so if you have any suggestions, drop them in the comments!



7 For All Mankind is the kind of brand you pick up off the rack, love, see the price, and quietly put it back. Their prices can be a bit steep, so you should take advantage of this huge sale at Nordstrom Rack. All 7 For All Mankind denim is marked down to under $100, with most ringing in at a more-easily-digestible $80.

Home Goods

Amazon’s Wickedly Prime snack brand makes a Nutella-like chocolate spread, and it’s actually pretty damn good! And at $8 for two 13 oz. jars, it’s way cheaper too. That’s down from the usual $10, so stock up, and pig out.



A fancier cousin to the best-selling Rubbermaid Easy Find containers, this 14-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance set is just $22, down from its usual $25.



These leakproof containers are made from stain-resistant materials that are safe for the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer. Plus, with built-in vents, they’re ready to go in the microwave without splattering.

They were a couple bucks cheaper over Black Friday, but today’s $22 is a good price.

OxyLED’s ultra-popular T-02 motion-sensing lights now have warm LED variants, and you can pick one up for just $13 today with code M86GPVUZ. The T-02 runs off a rechargeable battery, so you can stick this light anywhere you want, and it’ll turn itself on when it’s dark enough and it detects movement.



Update: This sale ends today.

Herman Miller furniture is legendary, and also legendarily out of reach for most of us. But if you have one chair, table, or bed that you’ve just been dying to get your hands on, everything they sell is 15% off today, so you won’t find a better chance to splurge.



The world-famous Aeron office chair is one of our readers’ favorites, and the Embody is another great option for your home office. If you’re looking for something a little less heavy, the Setu is an awesome task chair, and the Eamesis of course, timeless.

Meanwhile, I’m sitting here drooling over the Noguchi coffee table. Find me on Venmo if you want to donate to the cause. They only offer this sale twice a year, and otherwise don’t really do any discounts, so put that tax refund to good use.

Anker makes smart light bulbs now, because of course they do, and you can get the tunable ones at a discount today.



These bulbs can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, but it can hit any flavor of white, from sunlight-simulating daylight to Edison-style warm white. It sounds like a small thing, but different shades of light can seriously boost your productivity, or help you relax when it’s almost time for bed. I own a ton of full RGB-capable Hue bulbs, but 99% of the time, I’m just tuning them to different temperatures of white, so this is all you really need.

Alternatively, you can get two of the bulbs plus a Eufy Genie (Anker’s version of the Echo Dot) for $55, which is like getting the Genie for $21.

Basically a clone of the Lodge dutch oven, these new AmazonBasics 6 qt dutch ovens are on sale for the first time today. You can add a blue or red one to your kitchen arsenal for just $45 today, down from the usual $50.

If you’re worried that you won’t get enough use out of it, dutch ovens are great for baking, braising, roasting, cooking soups and stews, and a whole lot more. Plus, when you take good care of them, they’ll last a lifetime.

Try not to freak out, but this post is about a $136 board game. That sounds like a lot of money. It is a lot of money. But Gloomhaven is Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. The problem is that it’s hardly ever in stock at major retailers, and eBay resellers typically charge upwards of $300.



For a limited time though, Amazon will let you order the game for $136, though you won’t get it immediately, as it’s backordered. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.

Hugging a pillow while you sleep is a whole lot cooler than hugging a 98 degree human, and you can grab this 4.5' long pillow for just $12 today, so your wallet can rest easy.



You know those “Magic Erasers” that can wipe stains off seemingly any surface? They’re really just melamine sponges with a marketing budget, and you can get 20 off-brand equivalents for just $9 on Amazon. I used these after moving into a new apartment last year, and they made quick work of all of the scuffs I made on the walls.



We’ve seen packs with more sponges for about the same price, but they usually ship from China, whereas these have Prime shipping, and are even eligible for Subscribe & Save. They’re also twice as thick as most of the inexpensive competitors on Amazon, so they should last longer and be easier to use.

TECh

There’s no such thing as owning too much flash storage, and you can stock up on flash drives, SD cards, and more from Amazon’s latest Gold Box.



I suspect that the most popular items here will be the high-capacity microSD cards, which are great for the action cams and Nintendo Switches you all are buying at this time of year. 128GB, 200GB, 256GB, and 400GB cards are all on sale.

Check out all the things on sale over here: