Kate Spade at Nordstrom Rack, Tea Forté gifts for Mom on Amazon, BOGO 50% off dresses at Target, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

First Aid Beauty is the solution to pairing down your skin care, and right now, everything is 15% off all their treatments and serums with the code SUPERCHARGE. A lot of what they carry is safe for sensitive skin, which is especially important in the summer.

For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. Right now, any order automatically gets free shipping, with no minimum. I highly recommend picking up the Lip Exfoliator, Hydrating Bubble Mask and the Baked Highlighter.

Milk Makeup is the hip makeup brand that made waves when it first came out. Minimalism at its finest, there’s really nothing showy about it, except how well it works. Right now, they’re taking $5 off all of their full-size skincare items, including their new Watermelon Serum and the super-popular Matcha Toner.

The Big Sales

Target’s gotta really god at simple, easy-to-wear clothing, and right now, all their dresses are buy one, get one 50% off. Maxi dresses, swim coverups and more are included, so let your legs free and go pantsless.

Spring is here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. With up to 20% off an unbelievable amount styles to help get you ready for the new season, it’s going to be hard to let your shopping bag stay empty. There are over 2,000 things on sale (seriously), so it’s unlikely you won’t find anything.

I wonder if Nordstrom Rack had some insider info on Kate Spade when they launched this sale, because there are literally six pages of bags, two pages of clothes, three pages of accessories, and a whole lot of shoes. These Kate Spade prices may not be feasible in the coming months now that Big Daddy Coach owns them, but for right now, this isn’t a sale to pass up.



It’s not that American Eagle is that pricey, but they have sales so often, it’s worth waiting until things are discounted. And, right now they’re having a sale that you cannot beat, taking an extra 20% off everything in their clearance section with the code EXTRA20. Denim, dresses, tops, Aerie styles, and more are included, and it’s not just leftover crap no one wants.

Superga is one of those brands you see everywhere without knowing it. The comfortable canvas sneakers are on everyone from soccer moms and supermodels. Grab 25% off basically any style with the code LIKEFAM, plus free shipping, and get into spring with new sneakers.

Invest in some denim that’ll last you with Nordstrom Rack’s True Religion sale. With up to 60% off styles (not just denim, but tops and outerwear as well), you can easily find something you’ll want to put into your rotation of easy-to-wear staples.

Home Goods

Amazon is steeped in discounts with this Gold Box, filled with these beautiful ceramic tea brewing cups and pyramid bags from Tea Forté. These would make great gifts for your tea-loving mom, or for yourself, if you’re attempting to drink less coffee and survive a day like a functioning human adult. But, this deal will only last until the products sell out, or through the end of the day, so don’t wait oolong.

Buzio 20 Pound Weighted Blanket | $131 | Amazon | Promo code IVLYJE7V

If you (or you mom) have trouble unwinding and turning off your brain at the end of the day, you’re gonna want to check out a weighted blanket. We’ve seen a lot of deals on 15 pound blankets lately, but today, Buzio’s 20 pounder is down to an all-time low $131 with promo code IVLYJE7V. Just trust us on this one.

The six quart Instant Pot Ultra was already $40 off last week, but it just dropped another $10, bringing it to the same price as the non-Ultra model. You should buy one.

The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize.

Needless to say, today’s $50 discount is the best deal we’ve ever seen on this model.

We saw a similar deal on the 3 qt. model yesterday, and it was gone within hours.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

If you missed it during its brief window of availability last month, Amazon’s snack sample box up for order, and it’s basically free.



Spend $10 to get eight or more snack samples to munch on, and then use the included $10 credit to buy more of your favorites. The exact contents of the box will vary, but RXBARS cost about $2 each at the store, and it seems like you’ll get a nice mix of healthy options and indulgent junk food.

Soak up some savings on this 12-count set of bath bombs on Amazon today. They’re scented with essential oils, like jasmine, tea tree, and rose, and they would make a great gift. Just to be sure to enter promo code YG5QMX7F at checkout to bring the price down to $13.

Anker makes smart light bulbs now, because of course they do, and you can get them at a serious discount today.



You’ve got two choices today: a plain white smart bulb, or a full RGB model. Either way, you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. Just be sure to note the promo codes below.

Heated electric massage products are a dime a dozen, but this one can do cold, too.



The Wahl hot-cold massager combines a cordless electric massager, a hot/cold gel pack, and an easy-to-use case to hold them against your sore spots. You can remove the gel pack and microwave it for a hot massage, or throw it in the freezer if you need to ice down. Just be sure to use promo code KINJAW at checkout to get it for $15, or $5 less than usual.

With almost 9,000 reviews and 4.4 stars, I’d say buying this $4 (yeah, I said $4) knife sharpener is absolutely a no-brainer. It has fine and coarse settings, so you can polish or repair damaged blades. This sale might not last long, so I’d hurry and head over to Amazon.

TECh

Anker’s ultra-popular PowerDrive 2 Elite car charger can output 12W of power on both of its ports simultaneously, and it looks really nice to boot. Its carbon fiber finish should look right at home in your car, and its lighted USB ports make it easy to plug in a new cable in the dark. For a limited time, it’s marked down to $10 on Amazon, or $2 less than usual.

Unless you have a charging cord handy, a USB battery pack is basically just an expensive paperweight. Luckily, that’s never a problem with today’s deal.



The Jackery Bolt (pictured above) is a little expensive at $24 for 6,000mAh (with promo code BOLT6000), but it includes a built-in Lightning and microUSB cable, so you won’t have to worry about carrying a spare. If you’re the forgetful type, that’s well worth the price premium.