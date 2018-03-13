e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Spring Sale, sitewide discounts from New Balance, Cole Haan at Nordstrom Rack, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.



For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. Today’s the first day of their Spring Sale, with deals for under $1. I recently fell in love with their Hydrating Bubble Mask and the Liquid Highlighter (though they aren’t included in the sale), which I highly recommend.

If you have yet to try philosophy products, I feel pretty comfortable saying you’re missing out big time. Now’s your chance to try out a really great beauty brand, and save money, because everything is buy one, get one free because it’s philosophy’s 22nd birthday. Use the code BDAYBOGO at checkout.

Sephora isn’t known for their discounts and deals like other retailers, but they’re trying something new this year with their Weekly Wow deals. Every Thursday, Sephora will drop a bunch of deals and offers for one week only. This week features:

Eileen Fisher is a classic American brand that features comfortable, chic pieces that make up a wardrobe’s staples. Right now, Nordstrom Rack has a bunch of Eileen Fisher clothes and shoes on sale, so you can look good and feel good with the changing of the season.

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Nordstrom Rack is have a huge Cole Haan sale. Grab a pair of heels or the oxfords in any color you’d like. Or, if you need a new bag, those are on sale as well.

H&M’s fast-fashion is even faster and cheaper, with their huge sale going on right now. Get up to 70% off women’s, men’s, kids, and home goods, starting at just $5. It’s silly not to at least take a look.

Because H&M does tend to be on the buy now, throw out later track of fashion, look for the premium pieces, rather than the lower end ones. Go against your entire nature and change the drop down to show Price: Highest to Lowest. Trust me on this on. Basically everything is going to be under $100 anyway, but you’ll score suede or leather pieces at ungodly low prices.

Every person should have a good pair of sneakers and workout clothes in their closet that can actually function during athletic activities. If you haven’t gotten around to getting an actual pair of athletic shoes or need to layer up for your runs, New Balance is taking 15% off sitewide when you use the code SHAMROCKS at check out.

Easter is just a few weeks away, and whether the Easter bunny visits your house or not, it shouldn’t stop you from saving on some candy in this Amazon Gold Box.

They have the Easter classics, like chocolate bunnies, and also have some non-themed sweets like a chocolate bar variety pack, a couple of gum packs, some Air Heads, even bacon. Just remember, this sale only lasts through the end of the day or until the product sells out, so go hop over there before it’s gone.

The biggest and brighest member of OxyLED’s popular T-02 stick-anywhere light family is the T-02U Plus, which features the same footprint at the T-02 Plus, while packing in a remarkable 64 LED bulbs compared to the original’s 36. That makes it perfect for a closet or wardrobe where you get ready in the morning, but it would also work well under your kitchen cabinets. Just be sure to use promo code 3TJVKZC5 to save $8 at checkout.

Cuisinart’s Multiclad Pro cookware uses the same steel and aluminum triple-ply construction of All-Clad pans, but at $188 for a complete set, you can actually afford to buy them. That’s the best price for this collection since the holiday season. If you’re still using the $10 pans you bought when you moved into your first apartment, these are going to blow you away.

Nothing goes together quite like camping and alcohol. Pick up this Stanley Adventure Flask Gift Set for just $22 today in classic Hammertone Green. That’s within about $1 of the lowest price it’s ever been and a good $8 discount from its typical price.

This Cuisinart Classic Round was only a few votes shy of taking home the title of your favorite waffle iron, and you can pick one up from Amazon today for just $22.



I probably make fresh waffles in my waffle iron every month or so, but in between, I’ve used it to make hash browns, pressed sandwiches, and even churros. Lifehacker has a ton of other suggestions too, including mozzarella sticks, 90-second cookies, pre-packaged cinnamon rolls, and even crispy bacon. So you see, calling this thing a waffle iron is practically a misnomer.

If you’re a stomach sleeper like I am, you know what a pain in the neck it is to sleep on the wrong kind of pillow. Grab this 2 pack of pillows specially designed for stomach sleepers for $91 today, or the lowest price we’e ever seen by $32.

These are made with 80% down and 20% feathers, and have a good 4-star rating with over 500 reviews. This deal will only last through the end of the day or until the product sells out, so don’t sleep on it!

Discounts on Anker charging products won’t come as a shock to our readers, but today’s Amazon Gold Box has uncommonly good discounts on a pretty wide array of products.

Head here to see all of the best things in the Gold Box.

Photo: Amazon

Everyone should keep an inverter in their glove box for powering laptops and other electronics in the car, and this is one of the smallest and cheapest options we’ve ever seen at just $10 with code 6JVBO2HN. 120W is enough for basically any laptop charger, or even a small TV, but don’t plug in, like, a toaster oven.



VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.