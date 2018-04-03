Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Discounted Anthropologie home goods, $7 Target Beauty Boxes, a huge apparel sale from Joe’s New Balance Outlet, and more lead Tuesday’s best lifestyle deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The Target Beauty Box comes out once a month and usually sells out quicker than you’d like. If you hurry, you can choose from a whopping six different boxes, and pick up seven or eight samples of some really impressive beauty goods for only $7. Plus, each box comes with a different set of coupons and discounts on future purchases. This month’s boxes are:



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Neutrogena is one of the most well-known and well-liked drugstore brands out there. Heck, I swear by their moisturizer and face wash. Right now, you can get their popular Light Therapy Acne Mask (and be one step closer to a killer Imperial Guard cosplay) for just $25, which is a lot less than a facial.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

CoverFX’s Custom Enhancer Drops are everywhere on Instagram and YouTube, and it’s your chance to get those, and anything else for 25% off. CoverFX is having their Friends & Family Sale, so you can stock up on make up that’ll make you glow. Just use the code SPRINGFAM and you’ll get 25% off, plus free shipping, on any order. Maybe checkout their new Power Play foundation, which has a 40-color shade range.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you haven’t heard of Korres, you’re not looking hard enough for quality, interesting beauty products. I love the Wild Rose products personally, but if you want to try something a little different, Korres extended their April Fools Day sale through today. Take 15% off any order when you use the code FOOLS15 at checkout.



Note: Use the code SPRING for extra discounts on the sets.

The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s finally getting to the point in the year where you can stop only wearing sweaters, and LOFT is here for it. Right now, get any two t-shirts or tank tops for just $25, no code needed. Just add your favorites to the cart to see the discount. It’s basically an excuse to get rid of all the shirts you were holding onto until you found something better to wear. These are better.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

We all know and love the classic Chuck Taylor high-top, but Converse branched out (especially after being taken under the Nike umbrella) and now makes a ton of different styles. If you need a new pair, or just want to expand your Converse horizons, use the code CHUCK25 and take an extra 25% off all clearance Converse items, shoes and clothing included.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. But they also have a ton of workout apparel as well. For the next couple days, use the code APPAREL70 at checkout and get additional discounts on all the apparel the carry.

If you don’t need any clothes, but need new workout sneakers, they also have up to 60% off a ton as well.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

H&M’s fast-fashion is even faster and cheaper, with their huge sale going on right now. Get an extra 30% off their entire sale section when you spend $60+ with the code 6767, or 25% off your $40 purchase with the code 2102. It’s silly not to at least take a look. Plus, both of those codes include free shipping.



Advertisement

Because H&M does tend to be on the buy now, throw out later track of fashion, look for the premium pieces, rather than the lower end ones. Go against your entire nature and change the drop down to show Price: Highest to Lowest. Trust me on this on. Basically everything is going to be under $100 anyway, but you’ll score silk or leather pieces at ungodly low prices.



Plus, this extra discount includes their home goods sale items.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s about time you do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of your favorite underwear. If you missed out Monday, Aerie is now giving you 10 undies for only $35, no code needed, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

You need jeans. Everyone needs jeans. Nordstrom Rack understands this and is giving you majorly discounted denim from AG. Basically any style you could need, from skinny to wide-leg and everything in between, including shorts and skirts, is on sale.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The in-house brand of Urban Outfitters is surprisingly good. And with this sale on all Urban Outfitters sandals, it’s the perfect time to try it out. All styles are under $25, so you can stock up for the nice weather, whenever that may be.

Home Goods

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Anthropologie isn’t a one-trick pony. Their home goods section is insanely good, albeit a bit pricey. But right now they’re taking 20% off all full-price items, no code needed. Just add all your favorites to your cart and you’ll see the discount at checkout. Everything from rugs to vases to furniture is included in the sale, so get ready to redo your place.



One of the easiest home upgrades you can make is replacing that crappy shower head that came with your house or apartment. This Delta two-in-one was ranked as your absolute favorite, and is down to just $93 today, within $5 of an all-time low. I bought this exact shower head last year, and it’s been worth every penny. You (probably) shower everyday, might as well make it as enjoyable as possible.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The vast majority of LED light bulbs out there put out the equivalent of a 60W incandescent. That’s fine for most rooms, but if you prefer the blinding glow of 100W bulbs, these LEDs should satisfy.



Advertisement

You get eight bulbs for $29 today, within a few cents of an all-time low. They put out the same amount of light as that 100W incandescent, but consume just 14.5W to do it. Just note that they’re daylight bulbs, which means they’d be great for a bathroom, office, or kitchen, but you probably wouldn’t want to use them in your bedroom or anywhere else you want to relax at the end of the day.

Life’s too short for vacuuming, so outsource the chore to the robots with Anker’s newest robot vacuum, the RoboVac 11c Pet Edition. Already makers of one of our readers’ favorite and best-selling robot vacuum, Anker added even more suction power and barrier strips, which tell the vacuum to avoid certain areas, like the often-wet area around a dog’s water bowl. This model also connects to Wi-Fi, and can be controlled with your phone, Alexa, or Google Home.



Bestsellers: Eufy RoboVac 11 The RoboVac 11 from Eufy (a division of Anker) is one of your favorite robotic vacuums, and in my… Read more Read

As a parent of two dogs and a cat, I’m constantly fighting against the pet hair tumbleweeds. I’ve tested this vacuum and have so far been amazed about how much hair it’s picked up, especially in hard-to-reach places under furniture, which this low-profile vacuum has no trouble navigating.

Advertisement

If you’ve been eyeing a robot vacuum, today is a great day to suck in a deal. Today’s price is $100 less than usual, and the lowest we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you primarily use your blender to make smoothies for yourself, you don’t need to make a giant pitcher dirty, you need a Nutribullet. This 900W model blends your drink inside an individual cup (it comes with two, plus lids and handles), meaning you’ll have a much easier job cleaning up afterwards.



Today’s $80 deal is a match for an all-time low, and $20 less than usual.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Finally, summer is coming. If you have plans of heading to the beach and/or pool, grab this 4 pack of cabana towels for just $30, the best price we’ve seen since last August. They’re 100% cotton and oversized for maximum relaxation. Fruity drink not included.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This great looking grinder is perfect for spices, herbs, and things that Jeff Sessions doesn’t like. Add in its easy-to-grip handle and solid review average, and it certainly seems like a steal at $7.



TECh

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Several TOPGREENER products have been hits with our readers, and today, a bunch of them are on sale at the same time in Amazon’s Gold Box.



Advertisement

The deal includes a few USB-equipped power receptacles that you can install in your home. The best deal of the bunch though is this 4A model, which is only a few cents more than the 3.1A version.

Also on sale are a few unique light switches from TOPGREENER’s sister brand, Enerlites, that can turn any lights into smart lights. This one has several countdown timer buttons that will turn off your light and/or bathroom fan after a certain period of time, and this one includes an LCD screen and full scheduling features. Both are as cheap as we’ve ever seen, so this is a great chance to bring your home into the future.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:



PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 6' Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $12, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code ANKER453.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This 13" MacBook Pro isn’t the latest model—it was released in late 2016—but configured with 16GB of RAM and a 2.9GHz processor, it would have cost you $2,000 from Apple, compared to just $1,600 from Woot today. It’s not a refurb either, this is brand new, with a full Apple warranty.