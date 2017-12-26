Zappos’ winter sale, 25% off Nike clearance, and a one-day Amazon networking sale lead off Tuesday’s best deals from around the web.

Top Tech Deals

The new year is a great excuse to upgrade your home Wi-Fi, and Amazon’s here to help with a wide-ranging networking sale, featuring a variety of products from several manufacturers.



Inside, you’ll find everything from a $30 range extender to one of the most powerful mesh networking kits you can buy, plus other useful gear like reliable mid-range routers, and even a cable modem so you can stop paying a rental fee to your ISP. Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

If you got a new Qi-compatible phone over the holidays, this discounted wireless charger will support your device’s fastest possible wireless charging speed. The stand itself is identical for both deals below, but the $24 version includes a Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger, which is overkill if you’re using this for an iPhone.



Logitech Marathon Mouse | $20 | Amazon

My car battery doesn’t even last three years, so I can’t begin to imagine how this Logitech mouse can survive for that long. This is within a few cents of the best price we’ve ever seen on the Marathon Mouse, so I’d sprint over to Amazon to order one, if I were you.

Crucial MX300 | $80-$500 | Amazon

An SSD is the best upgrade you can give your older PC, and four different sizes of Crucial’s MX300 drives are down to their best prices of the year. We still haven’t gotten back down to 2015-2016 flash storage pricing, but these deals are about as good as you’ll get right now.



RAVPower 2-Pack Lightning Cables | $10 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAN8A

For iPhone owners, there’s no such thing as owning too many Lightning cables. Get two rugged power cords (one 3' and one 6') from RAVPower today for just $10 with promo code KINJAN8A.



iClever Car Charger | $6 | Amazon | Promo code ICICICIC

This iClever car charger is just as tiny as the top-seller from Aukey, but it’s only $6, and includes blue lights in the USB ports so you can find them in the dark.



AmazonBasics Metal Monitor Stand | $15 | Amazon

If you got a new monitor under the tree today, this $15 stand from AmazonBasics will raise it to a more ergonomic height, and also give you back some precious desk space.



Anker PowerPort Speed 1 | $22 | Amazon

Anker’s PowerPort Speed 1 is basically Anker’s take on Apple’s 29W USB-C charger that comes bundled with the 12" MacBook. They’re both small bricks with a single USB-C port, power throughput is almost identical (the Anker ekes out one extra watt), and they’ll both charge that 12" MacBook at full speed, or your Nintendo Switch when it’s in portable mode. And if you own an iPhone 8 or are planning to buy an iPhone X, it’ll also give those the fastest possible charging speeds, if you pony up for a USB-C to Lightning cable).



You probably see where I’m going with this, but there is one big difference: Price! The Apple charger will set you back $49, while the Anker is on sale for just $22, down from it usual $26.

If your router doesn’t include as many ethernet ports as you’d like, this 5-port switch is a steal at just $17.



iClever 10,000mAh Solar Battery Pack, $15 with code GGGGDDDD

$15 is a pretty good price for a 10,000mAh battery pack. It’s absolutely insane for one with a solar panel and 12-LED flashlight array. Obviously, that little solar panel won’t recharge the battery very quickly, but it can trickle charge it while you’re outdoors, so it’s nice to have.

Samsung microSD Card | $10-$130 | Amazon | Multiple capacities available

Whether you need a small card for a dash cam, or a ton of space for Nintendo Switch games and 4K GoPro footage, these Samsung microSD cards down to their lowest prices in all four of the capacities listed below.

It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, hardly ever goes on sale. This is the holiday shopping season though, so for a limited time, you can sign up for two years of the service for just $60, down from its usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.



Top Home Deals

Holiday Decorations Gold Box | Amazon

Amazon has put together this Gold Box with some options to make next year’s holiday decorations a little more you, with options on Doctor Who, Game of Thrones, and a lot of Star Wars-themed ornaments, stockings, and lights, in addition to the traditional angels, stars, and all that good stuff. This deal will only last until the end of the day or until the products sell out, so grab what you need before they pack it all away for next year. Also, some of these items are add-on items, so they’ll only ship as part of a $25 order.

Aukey LED Light Strip | $18 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYSS1

You can’t control it from your smartphone like a Philips Hue Lightstrip, but this 16.4', 300 LED light strand from Aukey can glow in several different colors, is capable of daisy chaining for longer stirps, and is even water resistant if you want to set it up on your patio. Oh, yeah, it’s also just $18 with promo code AUKEYSS1.

Home Bar Tools Set | $39 | Amazon | After 10% coupon

This 11-piece bar set has everything you need to make cocktails at home, except, you know, booze. Get it for $39 today after clipping the 10% coupon on the page. If 2018 is anything like 2017, you should get plenty of use out of it.



Zinus Memory Foam Mattress Sale (Full/Queen/King) | $159-$204 | Amazon

If you haven’t replaced your metal spring mattress with a giant block of foam that you bought on the internet, what are you even doing with your life? Amazon’s currently marking Zinus 12" foam mattresses down to just $159 for a full, $179 for a queen, or $204 for a king, all of which are all-time low prices.



It’s certainly a little scary buying a mattress sight unseen, but the Zinus boasts a 4.4 star review average from over 12,000 Amazon customers, so it might be worth the risk, at least for a guest room.

If you’ve ever spent more than 5 seconds sorting through your mismatched food containers to find the right lid, it’s time to throw them all out and upgrade to the uber-popular Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid system.



These containers come in six different sizes, and yet you only have to deal with three different lids, making it much easier to find the right one. The 42 piece set is on sale for $15 today on Amazon. We’ve seen better prices in the past, but this set has been selling for around $20-$24 for most of the year, so this isn’t too shabby.

Breville Smart Oven Air | $330 | Amazon

Breville added air frying and dehydrating features to your favorite line of toaster ovens, and the feature-packed Smart Oven Air is $70 off today on Amazon.



Trust me when I say that once you own one of these, you’ll hardly ever use your “real” oven anymore. It preheats significantly faster, it’s much easier to program, and it’s big enough to cook all but the biggest meals. They don’t go on sale often though, and the Air model has never been this cheap before, so don’t miss out.



FoodSaver FM2435 | $50 | Amazon

We’ve all had to throw away leftovers or cuts of meat and cheese that spent a little too much time in the fridge or freezer, but vacuum sealing your foods can keep them safe from freezer burn pretty much indefinitely, and dramatically extend their shelf life everywhere else.



It sounds like an expensive proposition, but today, Amazon’s selling this well-reviewed FoodSaver FM2435 starter kit for $50, an all-time low by nearly $40. Unlike lower end FoodSavers, the 2435 includes a retractable vacuum sealing hose, allowing it to vacuum seal specially designed zipper bags, in addition to the usual heat-seal bags.

Of course you can use this to store meats in the freezer for a long time, but it can also keep cheese from molding, lettuce from wilting, or cookies from going stale, just to name a few examples. Think about how much food you throw away, and you’ll get a sense of just how quickly this purchase could pay for itself.

Suaoki 12V Mini Air Compressor | $10 | Amazon | Promo code KLYWOJ6J

This tiny tire inflator has been a hit with our readers all year long, but today’s the first time we’ve ever seen it drop to $10. Just toss it in your glove box, or even in your spare tire well, and you’ll never again be forced to scrounge together quarters to use the air pump at a gas station.



Top Lifestyle Deals

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, take an extra 25% off their sale styles for both men and women, no code needed, as post-holdiday deal. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



Note: If you don’t see the discount, try using promo code WINTER25, which is how this deal was supposed to work.

Clear the Rack | Nordstrom Rack

Yes, it’s already happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off. This lasts through Sunday, so you have a good amount of time to pick up some discounts.

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having an actual sale, marking down thousands of shoe, boots, and apparel for the winter season. Heels, boots, sneakers, sweaters, layering pieces, all kinds of styles from brands like UGG, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can.

Choose What You Pay Sale | Everlane

Everlane usually has a pretty small Choose What You Pay section, but every now and then, they add a bunch more. This allows you to opt for three different price ranges when buying the garment, which is almost better than a sale. Both men’s and women’s styles are marked down, and even the highest price to choose is 10% off.

Free shipping on all orders | Uniqlo

Uniqlo not only has a bunch of new styles (including new colors of their Ultra Light Down), they’re giving you free shipping on your entire order, today only. Pick up HEATTECH for the whole family, or new outerwear for your upcoming winter travels.

Extra 60% off sale styles | J.Crew Factory | Use code SIXTY

There must be something in the air, because J.Crew Factory has had major discounts lately. Use the code SIXTY and take an extra 60% off all clearance items, which is insane seeing as practically everything is already marked down under $100. This time though, the 60% off is for just two days only, so it’s in your best bet to head there now.



Extra 20% off sale items | Sephora | Use code SALEONSALE

It’s pretty uncommon for Sephora to have a massive sale, but they’re feeling the holiday spirit. Use the code SALEONSALE and grab an extra 20% off their entire sale section, including some crazy good holiday sets and legacy products like Kat Von D’s Lock-It Concealer, beautyblenders, and more.

30% off sitewide with code WANT30 | Sunglass Warehouse

Sunglass Warehouse has some of the best pricing out there, but they’ve amped it up with early access to their post-holiday sale, which is basically a free-for-all. Use the code WANT30 and take 30% off everything on the site, including sale styles. That means you can grab plenty of pairs for under $5, so you really have no excuse not to get a backup.

Philips Norelco Multigroom 3100 | $13 | Amazon

The Philips Norelco Multigroom 3100, is, as you might have guessed, a tool to groom multiple parts of your head. There are attachments here for your hair, your beard, and even your nose hair, and you can even choose from 18 different length settings. Not bad for $13.



Philips Sonicare Air Floss | $35 | Amazon | Clip the $10 coupon

The new Philiips Sonicare AirFloss is a better way to clean between your teeth, and (hopefully) one you’re less likely to forget about. Just fill it with water or mouthwash, position the tip between your teeth, and hit a button, and between 1-3 high pressure bursts will rinse out all of the grime between your teeth, no floss required.



For a limited time, Amazon’s offering it for $35 when you clip the $10 coupon, which is just $2 shy of an all-time low. So go order yours now, and impress your dentist at your next appointment.

Top Media Deals

New York Times Bestsellers Kindle Sale | Amazon

If you found a new Kindle under the tree yesterday, Amazon’s running another one-day book sale to help you fill it. This time around, the theme is New York Times Bestsellers, so you should have no trouble finding something of interest, be it a novel or nonfiction. A few ideas are below, but head over to Amazon to see the full list.

GIF First Month Free | CBS All Access | Promo code BINGE

To appease the whims of some high-level executive that just got a nice tax cut, the new Star Trek Discovery show is only available on CBS’s online streaming service, CBS All Access. That’s really annoying, but this deal makes it slightly more tolerable.



For a limited time, when you sign up for a new CBS All Access account and use promo code BINGE, you’ll get your first month for free, rather than the typical 7 day free trial. That gives you enough time to get caught up on the first half of Discovery’s first season before the show returns on January 7.

Humble’s new sci-fi & fantasy ebook bundle has enough reading material to last you for months, if not longer. 26 books are split across four different price tiers, the most expensive of which unlocks at just $18. Titans of sci-fi like Octavia Butler and Robert McCammon are well represented here, as is Timothy Zahn’s incredibly creepy Soulminder, just for starters. As always, you can name your own price, and a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.



Top Gaming Deals

If you got yourself a new Nintendo Switch over the holidays, you can save on a bunch of important accessories today on both Amazon and Rakuten.



Though you’ll still need an expensive as hell computer to run it, Black Friday pricing is back for the Oculus Rift. Get the headset and the Touch VR controllers for an all-time low $349, about $50 less than the usual going rate (which was itself a steep discount from its initial price).

Cuphead [Xbox One/PC] | $17 | Amazon

Cuphead is simultaneously one of the best looking and most brutally challenging games of 2017, and you can pick up an Xbox One/Windows 10 digital code from Amazon right now for $17, or $3 off.

Assassin’s Creed Origins | $30 | Amazon | PS4 and Xbox One

Assassin’s Creed Origins is largely a return to form for the series, and you can pick it up for just $30 on Amazon today. If you just got a new PS4 or Xbox One, you could do a lot worse for your first game purchase.



Anki Overdrive Sale | Amazon

Anki Overdrive is like slot cars for the smartphone age, and the starter set is marked down to $100 right now, which is one of the best prices ever. If it looks familiar, it’s because you probably played with it at an Apple Store at some point.

A bunch of extra track pieces and cars are also on sale here.

PDP Bluetooth Media Remote For PS4 | $15 | Amazon

The DualShock 4 is great at many things, but it’s a little over the top if you’re just using your PS4 to watch Netflix. This remote includes all of the DualShock 4's buttons in a tiny Bluetooth package, and at $15, it’s never been cheaper

Tech

Power



Home Theater

Computers & Accessories

Photography

Home

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

Lifestyle

Apparel

Camping & Outdoors

Fitness

Media

Books



Gaming

Peripherals

PC

The Steam Winter Sale Continues | Steam

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Switch

Toys