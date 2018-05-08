A huge Xbox digital game sale, a $100 Instant Pot Ultra, smart light bulbs, and more are all part of the best deals of the day.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

On paper, this TP-Link modem is functionally identical to the venerable Motorola Surfboard SB6183, but you can get it for far less; just $45 today, vs. $61 for the Motorola. If you’re still paying your ISP a modem rental fee every month, this should pay for itself in short order. This price is an all-time low, and about $15 less than usual.

Unless you have a charging cord handy, a USB battery pack is basically just an expensive paperweight. Luckily, that’s never a problem with today’s deal.



The Jackery Bolt (pictured above) is a little expensive at $24 for 6,000mAh (with promo code BOLT6000), but it includes a built-in Lightning and microUSB cable, so you won’t have to worry about carrying a spare. If you’re the forgetful type, that’s well worth the price premium.

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1300 today on MassDrop (about $300 less than Amazon), or an all-time low $2000 for 65" (almost $600 less!).



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Last year was a coming out party for battery packs with built-in AC outlets, and now, they’re finally starting to get more affordable.

Obviously, these are larger and more expensive than USB-only battery packs with, but these can power laptops, fans, lamps, and other stuff via via built-in AC outlets (100W on the larger model, 65W on the smaller). That’s an amazing convenience for long trips, conferences, or anywhere else that power is at a premium. And of course, you also get USB ports as well, in both standard and USB-C flavors.

At $97 for 27,000mAh (with promo code USAPB055), or $67 for 20,100mAh (with code USAPB054), you’ll certainly be paying a premium for that power outlet, but if you’ve been waiting for a product like this for years, it’ll be money well spent.

Anker’s ultra-popular PowerDrive 2 Elite car charger can output 12W of power on both of its ports simultaneously, and it looks really nice to boot. Its carbon fiber finish should look right at home in your car, and its lighted USB ports make it easy to plug in a new cable in the dark. For a limited time, it’s marked down to $10 on Amazon, or $2 less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

In 50 years, do you want to look back on old photos and only find terrible selfies with healthy slivers of forearm in the corner? Of course not. Take your real camera, or at least your phone’s superior rear camera, put it on this AmazonBasics tripod, and take some proper pictures of yourself, your family, and your surroundings. At $32, it’s about as cheap as it’s ever been.



Just note that to use this with a smartphone, you’ll need an adapter like this one.

Photo: Amazon

Mounting your TV to the wall is great in theory, but perhaps a little less appealing when you remember that you have to put your cable box, game consoles, and other connected devices somewhere. These wall-mounted shelves though give you a great spot to do just that, and they’re extremely affordable when you use the promo codes below.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Mother’s Day device deals just went live, with big savings available on Echoes, Kindles, Fire tablets, and more. So if Mom’s had a new Kindle on her list, or if you want to get her an Echo Dot or Echo Show to video chat with the grandkids, now’s the time to buy. Some of the deals, like the Echo Dot, have additional savings available at checkout if you buy two as well. Head over to this post to see all the options.







Anker’s SoundBuds Slims are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and you can grab a pair for just $20, or about $6 less than usual.

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the original SoundBuds. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

ElevationDock 4 | $40 | Amazon | Promo code GETDOCK4

Longtime Apple devotees may remember the original ElevationDock from way back in 2011, which at the time set a crowdfunding record on Kickstarter. Now, the company is back with the fourth iteration of the ultra-popular iPhone dock, and we have the first ever discount on it today.

The ElevationDock 4 uses a pair of fine adjustment thumb screws to move the back wall and floor of the dock to accommodate any model of iPhone, as well as most cases other than super-thick ones like OtterBoxes. That means when you buy a new iPhone, as long as it uses a Lightning connector, you’ll still be able to use the dock.

Beyond that, there are insanely nice features throughout, from the braided cable on the back, to the CNC-machined steel adjustment knobs, to the NanoPad (with two levels of stickiness!) on the bottom that keeps the dock anchored to your desk, allowing you to remove your phone with one hand.

It’s never been discounted from its usual $60, but you can get it for $40 today with promo code GETDOCK4, in both black and silver.

An SSD is the best upgrade you can get for your PC, and this 480GB model from ADATA is an absolute steal at $87. You’d be hard pressed to find any half terabyte SSD out there for less than about $120 right now, so we don’t expect it to last for long. Just be sure to use promo code AD15 at checkout (you have to be logged into Rakuten to use promo codes) to get the deal.

Look, I get it, you don’t think you need an endoscope. And you probably don’t! At least right now. But the day will come—it could be in a week, it could be in 10 years—where you need a snake-like camera to look down a drain, or in the recesses of a car engine, or inside your air conditioning ducts, and you’ll be glad you bought one for $20 (with promo code X53L9VCY).

Dr. Meter’s Wi-Fi endoscope is a 720p camera with built-in LED headlights at the end of a five-meter, semi-rigid cable. At the other end of the cord is an included Wi-Fi module that that broadcasts live video to your phone or computer over, so you see what the camera sees. It also comes with three attachments (a hook, a magnet, and a mirror) that you can slip onto the end to peer around corners, or retrieve tiny items.



At this point, I feel like I should cover my bases and point out that this is not a medical device. Please, don’t put it inside yourself or anyone else. Otherwise, have fun. Thanks.

Before you flee the country and/or go on your next international trip, be sure to pick up this universal plug adapter for $10 with code ABCDE555. It’ll turn basically any outlet in the world into any other outlet type, and also includes a USB port so you can plug your phone straight in.



Photo: Amazon

There’s not a whole lot to say here: This phone stand has a nearly perfect review average form almost 7,000 customers, looks great, and is only $6 today with code 7LM3H6FB. Why wouldn’t you put one on your desk?

Screenshot: DIRECTV Now

Want to stream the NBA playoffs, or the reboot of Trading Spaces? They’re both included in the $35 base package of DIRECTV Now, and so is a free Roku Streaming Stick when you prepay for a month.



This is similar to the Apple TV promotion (which is still active), except instead of paying for three months in advance, you’ll only have to pay for one. That’s like getting a $15 discount on the normally-$50 Roku Streaming Stick, plus a month of over-the-top cable access.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Buzio 20 Pound Weighted Blanket | $131 | Amazon | Promo code IVLYJE7V

If you (or you mom) have trouble unwinding and turning off your brain at the end of the day, you’re gonna want to check out a weighted blanket. We’ve seen a lot of deals on 15 pound blankets lately, but today, Buzio’s 20 pounder is down to an all-time low $131 with promo code IVLYJE7V. Just trust us on this one.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This giant clock has a few extra features like a countdown mode, a stopwatch, and even a thermometer, but you probably won’t ever use them. It’s a giant digital clock, it looks awesome, and it’s as cheap as it ever gets right now. That’s enough.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Amazon is steeped in discounts with this Gold Box, filled with these beautiful ceramic tea brewing cups and pyramid bags from Tea Forté. These would make great gifts for your tea-loving mom, or for yourself, if you’re attempting to drink less coffee and survive a day like a functioning human adult. But, this deal will only last until the products sell out, or through the end of the day, so don’t wait oolong.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Meguiar’s is one of the most trusted names in the car detailing game, and Amazon’s offering a solid deal on Meguiar’s Essentials car care kit, which includes multiple waxes, glass cleaner, tire coating, interior wipes, a wash mitt, and a bunch of towels. Not bad considering it probably costs less than a single trip to a detailer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes smart light bulbs now, because of course they do, and you can get them at a serious discount today.



You’ve got two choices today: a plain white smart bulb, or a full RGB model. Either way, you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. Just be sure to note the promo codes in the photo caption.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

We have months and months of summer heat ahead of us. To prepare, Woot is circulating through some fan deals today.



First up, this Avalon 16-inch standing fan is listed for $60, which is about $15 less than usual. With an adjustable height, you can point it directly at your face, and it has a remote control, because sometimes it is too hot to get off the couch.

For $20 more, you can this upgraded Avalon fan with silent technology, 8-hour timer mode, and 26 different settings. These deals will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so pick one up before they’re swept away.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you don’t want to spend the $200+ to get a Breville kettle, this similar-looking OXO model might an affordable alternative. Especially today, the kettle normally costs $80, but will only set you back $64 while the sale lasts.

Although it doesn’t have the temperature settings for different teas like the Breville, it does come with a removable filter, stay-cool handle, and automatically turns off when the water boils. So if you’re looking for basic water boiling in an attractive kettle, this would be a good option. Don’t forget to grab some tea accessories too.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I don’t know if science can explain it, but the pan I need for cooking is always the pan on the bottom of the heavy stack in my kitchen cabinet. It’s not the biggest inconvenience, to be sure, but this $20 rack would definitely make things just a little bit easier. Just be sure to clip the $5 coupon to get the deal at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed it during its brief window of availability last month, Amazon’s snack sample box up for order, and it’s basically free.



Spend $10 to get eight or more snack samples to munch on, and then use the included $10 credit to buy more of your favorites. The exact contents of the box will vary, but RXBARS cost about $2 each at the store, and it seems like you’ll get a nice mix of healthy options and indulgent junk food.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The six quart Instant Pot Ultra was already $40 off last week, but it just dropped another $10, bringing it to the same price as the non-Ultra model.You should buy one.

The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize.

Needless to say, today’s $50 discount is the best deal we’ve ever seen on this model.

We saw a similar deal on the 3 qt. model yesterday, and it was gone within hours.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Most travel pillows support your neck when you nod your head off to the side, but if you’re comfortable tilting your head forward, the BCOZZY travel pillow offers better chin support than any other product we’ve tried.



You can read more about the BCOZZY here, then head over to Amazon to get one for 20% off with promo code promokinja. That’ll work on both the adult and kid sizes.

If none of those colors appeal to you, check out their 2018 collection here. It’s the same product, and the deal still applies, this link just has a different set of designs available.

Image: Amazon

Finally, someone made the Glow Bowl, but for everywhere else in your home. This motion-sensing light strip is billed as an under-bed night light, but you could just as easily attach it under your bathroom counter, along a railing, beneath your baby’s crib, or anywhere else you might need to venture in the middle of the night. For a limited time, you can get one for just $14 with code GC49CN8E, matching an all-time low.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you don’t do much DIY work around the house, a stud finder is worth keeping in every toolbox, and this one is just $16 today with promo code PNAIKIJM (the ensuing dad jokes, however, are free). It even has separate modes for finding studs, pipes, and live electrical wires.



Image: Amazon

Cooking eggs isn’t exactly rocket science, but I’d say the ability to make soft, medium, and hard boiled eggs, plus omelettes and poached eggs at the touch of a button is worth $18. Today’s price on the white Dash egg cooker is a few bucks less than usual and the best price we’ve seen since February.

You guys have bought thousands of these things and it’s Amazon’s top-selling egg cooker, carrying a stellar 4.4 star review average from nearly 7,000 customers. Grab one before they sell out.

Update: This deal is back if you missed it a few weeks ago!

You might not have an immediate need for a pressure washer, but if you own a home, it’s a useful thing to stash in the back or your garage. For a limited time, Amazon’s marked down a popular GreenWorks washer down to $91 today, a match for the best price we’ve seen this year. Just be sure to get yours before this deal is blasted away.



Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to begin with). Cold brew on the other hand is a different process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can do it yourself at home with this top-selling Takeya, now down to $18 on Amazon.



This non-coffee drinker bought one of these last year, and I’m absolutely in love with it. All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

Amazon’s listed slightly lower prices on a few occasions, but $18 is the best we’ve seen in several months, and ‘tis the season for cold coffee.

There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.



Instead, just buy this tiny $21 compressor (with code HX8NKJ9V), and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.

Photo: Amazon

You don’t need to pay hundreds of dollars and fine an electrician to install cool lights over your kitchen sink: You just need $15. These OxyLED lights can stick to anything via adhesive or magnetic plates, and the included remote is also magnetized to stick to your fridge.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away, and if you haven’t already ordered flowers, you can save 25% on any $39+ order from ProFlowers today by using our exclusive link.



This deal should work sitewide, but you can find the most popular Mother’s Day bouquets here. Any bouquets that starts at over $39 shows the discounted price by default, but you can also pick a cheaper option and add a premium vase to get over the $39 threshold, but you won’t see the discounted price until you get to checkout.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Shaving is the pits (especially in the pits). Make your life a little bit easier with this sale on hair removal tools from Braun and Venus. Pick up an epilator for quick, relatively painless hair removal, for $90. Either way, you won’t need to shave as much anymore, which is a win in my book.

Note: The price for the epilator is after the manufacturer’s $20 mail-in rebate you get with purchase that is included on the box.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Heated electric massage products are a dime a dozen, but this one can do cold, too.



The Wahl hot-cold massager combines a cordless electric massager, a hot/cold gel pack, and an easy-to-use case to hold them against your sore spots. You can remove the gel pack and microwave it for a hot massage, or throw it in the freezer if you need to ice down. Just be sure to use promo code KINJAW at checkout to get it for $15, or $5 less than usual.

Soak up some savings on this 12-count set of bath bombs on Amazon today. They’re scented with essential oils, like jasmine, tea tree, and rose, and they would make a great gift. Just to be sure to enter promo code YG5QMX7F at checkout to bring the price down to $13.

LuminAID PackLite Firefly Solar Lantern | $17 | Amazon | Promo code 30KINJADEALS

LuminAID PackLite Max Solar Lantern with USB Charger | $35 | Amazon | Promo code 30KINJADEALS

Avid Shark Tank fans will remember LuminAID, a company that creates inflatable, solar-powered lights that are are designed for both disaster relief and regular camping trips.



Now, they’re back with a whole new product line, and you can save big on two different lights with promo code 30KINJADEALS. The LuminAID PackLite Firefly is a cube-shaped take on the company’s original inflatable lights, and is capable of putting out up to 75 lumens (roughly five or six regular candles), and running for up to 18 hours on its dimmest setting. It can also flicker like a candle if you want to use it while eating dinner, and can recharge itself with an integrated solar panel, or any microUSB charger. That promo code will knock it down to $17.

The more interesting product though is the new LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1, which is bigger than the PackLite Firefly and twice as bright, but more importantly includes a USB port to charge your phone. Granted, that little solar panel and the relatively small 2,000mAh battery mean that you won’t want to rely on it for a full charge, but it could give you enough juice to make an emergency call, even if you’re well off the grid. You can save $15 on yours with code 30KINJADEALS.

Now that’s warm, you’re going to want to find the nearest (preferably relatively calm) body of water and start paddling with this $55 kayak (the best price we’ve seen since January). It’s inflatable, so you don’t need a ton of storage space or a big car to transport it. Plus, it comes with everything you need, like the paddle and air pump, add in a life jacket an you’re good to go.powdery as the mask itself.

Graphic: Hulu

With exclusive shows like Westworld and access tons of movies, including several recent hits, $15 per month is honestly not a lot to ask for HBO, which is what you normally pay when subscribing to HBO Now. But for a limited time, you can add the same library of HBO content to your Hulu membership for just $5 per month for the first six months.



Note: To find the deal, just click the Add-Ons button on the top of the page once you sign into your account.

To get the deal, you’ll need to be a paid Hulu subscriber (plans start at just $8 per month), and it’s not valid for anyone that added HBO to their membership in the past. It’ll also automatically renew at the standard $15 rate after six months, so keep that in mind. But otherwise, there really aren’t a ton of strings attached here: six months of HBO for $30 is a crazy-good deal.

While we’ve seen better deals on a lot of these games as physical copies, Amazon’s limited-time digital sale event is still worth a look for any Xbox One owner, especially if you prefer to download games.



You can see all of the deals here, but a few of our favorites are in this post. Be sure to drop your own recommendations in the comments too.

Screenshot: Humble

Shall we play a game? Humble’s newest bundle features eight games all about war strategy, including Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, 8-Bit Armies, Day of Infamy, and more. Plus, Humble Monthly subscribers get a $2 Humble Wallet credit when they pledge $10 or more.

Railway Empire [PS4/Xbox One] | $20 | Amazon

Train nerds, rejoice, there’s a new game for you, and it’s only $20 on PS4 and Xbox One right now. Both platforms are backordered on Amazon, but you can still order at that price, and they’ll ship you the game once they get more in stock.

