Whether you need a small card for a dash cam, or a ton of space for Nintendo Switch games and 4K GoPro footage, these Samsung microSD cards down to great low prices in four different capacities.

HDTV bias lights are nothing new to our readers, but Luminoodle’s are some of the most highly-rated out there, and you can save 30% on the white models today on Amazon.



For a limited time, you can choose from all three lengths (there’s a guide to help you pick on the product page, but you can trim them every two inches to get the right fit) for 15% off with promo code ZZF6XQB3. If you aren’t familiar, these ease eyestrain when watching TV at night, improve your TV’s perceived contrast, and just look really cool.

At the best price we’ve ever seen, buying this 8-pack of rechargeable AmazonBasics AAA batteries should be a no-brainer.

Amazon wants to update your gaming hardware with a sale on mechanical keyboards and mouse, today only.



First, grab a multicolor backlit, Cherry Green equivalent mechanical keyboard for just $53 that comes with spare switches, a keycap puller, and in-game lighting settings.

Or, If you’ve ever played around on a vintage typewriter and wondered why they stop making circular keys, you can enjoy the same feel in a mechanical keyboard for $85 today.

As if 6TB wasn’t enough space for nearly everyone, this external hard drive includes a couple of USB ports on the front, allowing you to plug in even more external storage devices, or just charge your phone. $115 is an all-time low price, but it probably won’t last long.

Our readers’ favorite USB travel charger pulls double duty as a USB battery pack, and you can get one for $21 on Amazon right now, almost $5 less than usual.

I’ve had the Fusion since it first came out, and it quickly became my favorite Anker product ever, mostly because it’s the only Anker battery pack that you can charge by plugging straight into the wall. You can read all of my impressions here, and then head over to Amazon to get yours on sale.

You can experience Sennheiser HD’s superior sound quality in wireless form today with this deal on their more affordable 4.40 around ear headphones for $100.

This pair boasts up to 25 hours of battery life, and although they do not have any noise-canceling features, they’re about $40 less than usual. Music to your ears.

An SSD is one of the best upgrades you can give to your computer (or PS4), and $130 matches the best price we’ve seen on this 500GB SanDisk.

Anker makes a smart plug now, because Anker makes everything, and today it’s discounted to just $14, $6 less than it was for Cyber Monday. Like pretty much all of these things, you can control or schedule it with both your phone and with Alexa, and its built-in energy monitoring is a great feature at this price.

You probably won’t use them for at least a few more months, but these Anker dry bags can protect your phone from surf and sand once it’s finally warm enough to get in the water again. Get two for just $7 today on Amazon, while they last.



This aluminum Anker stand can prop up your phone or tablet at nine different angles, and it’s only $8 today with promo ANKERSTA. If your phone just sits flat on your desk like a paperweight all day, I see no reason not buy this.

VPNs are in the news these days, and with good reason. So if you’re curious to sign up and start protecting your browsing history and personal data (or, you know, getting around websites’ geoblocks), NordVPN charges less per month than a typical trip to Starbucks.

NordVPN has long been one of the most popular and reliable VPN providers out there, and if you sign up for a one-year membership, promo code VIP70 will drop your annual price from $69 to $48. If you’re sure you want to commit, use this link to get a special two year plan for $79 with code 2YSpecial2017, or this link to get three years for $99 with code 3ydeal. Lifehacker has recommended Nord in some previous guides, but if you have any firsthand experience with the service, sound off in the comments!

If you’ve got a cache of vacation days with no plans on how to use them, an Italian vacation is shockingly affordable right now.



Great Value Vacations (in partnership with Travelzoo) is currently offering 5 night packages from a ton of US airports for about $1,000 per person, or 7 nights for around $1200 (plus an extra $100 off per person with promo code LOVETOGO). Every package includes airfare into Rome and out of Naples, hotel nights in Rome and Positano (pictured), daily breakfast, a rental car, and more, so you can dig in and explore the cities, or use them as home bases, and take day trips all around the Amalfi coast.

Prices vary by date and departure airport, and dates are available through September, but the best deals all seem to be concentrated in early March, so if you have the flexibility to take a quick trip, I can’t think of a better way to blow your tax refund.

Kitchen scales are a necessity, especially if you do any baking. This one has a nice modern look and easy-to-clean glass top. Today, you can buy it for just $7 (with code 2VEOS7M9) and weigh in on your own.

Amazon’s squeezing prices today with their Yost vise Gold Box deals. Inside, you’ll find both bench vises and smaller, portable clamps marked down to great low prices. Even if you don’t think you need any of these, it’s worth picking up a little bar clamp to add to your toolbox; they really come in handy when gluing wood.

You have to really enjoy hot tea to justify the cost, but Breville’s One-Touch tea maker is an incredibly good kitchen appliance, and Amazon’s taking over $50 off the usual price today.



Just put water in the pitcher, tea leaves in the basket, and select the type of tea you want to make. The Breville One-Touch heats the water to the right temperature and maintains that temperature while automatically raising and lowering the basket. Simple, easy to clean, and perfect every time.

Contigo’s Autoseal West Loop travel mugs are a longtime reader favorite, and today Amazon’s bringing the price all the way down to $11 for this navy-colored mug.

If you care about your knives even a little bit, you know that you should never put them in the dishwasher. This Joseph Joseph BladeBrush will make cleaning those knives (and any other utensil) that much easier.

Yes, I guess you could fold a sponge in half and achieve something similar, but today’s price of just $6 is the lowest we’ve ever seen on Amazon, and the brush bristles provide more scrubbing action.

It’s February, so you probably aren’t thinking about how you’re going to keep the mosquitos at bay... but you should be.

I had been waiting to get some mosquito-free time with the Thermacell Radius since summer 2017, and unfortunately now that we finally have it, we’re still going to have to wait a few more months to test.

That said, this is still the first EPA-approved, rechargeable mosquito repeller, and if you know you’re going to be spending time in enemy territory when things get warm, this is a great time to save some money with a preorder.

Today only, Amazon’s running big discounts on the iconic Casper mattresses; much larger than you’d ever see on Casper’s own website. The queen is down to $796, which is almost $200 off, and other sizes have similarly sizable discounts. You’ll also get the same 10 year warranty and 100 night trial period that you’d enjoy if you bought from Casper directly.

ExceptionalSheets’ double plush fitted mattress topper is supposedly the same topper used in many Marriott and Omni hotels. And unlike most mattress topper, these are stuffed with Revoloft synthetic fill, which should feel a lot like down, but without the associated allergies and poking feathers.



The queen-sized mattress topper typically sells for $175, so today’s price of $112 is the deal dreams are made of it. Just remember, this deal will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t sleep on it!

Score the best price ever on this 20-piece food storage set with snapping lids. These microwave and dishwasher containers are selling for $10 less than usual, so if you’re in the market for some new leftover containers, I’d grab this deal before it’s gone.

This lilliputian libation lid liberator leisurely lies in wait until you need to open a bottle, pry open a paint can, or slice open your latest Kinja Deals purchase. Get if for fifteen bucks as of this writing for a preorder.



We sort through the noise of Kickstarter to find you preorder discounts worth taking advantage of. Someone on our team has tested a prototype (or final version) of every Kickstarter we cover.

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PRESDAY, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



That same PRESDAY code will work with a number of other (admittedly less exciting) sellers as well, including Klymit, KitchenAid, Worx, and more, so check out the full list on this page.

Pick up this large 299-piece first aid kit for just $12. It’s full of bandages, scissors, anti-bacterial wipes, and gauze, and it’s perfect to store in your car. You can thank us later.

Thousands of our readers have purchased Vansky’s motion-activated under-bed light, and Jackyled recently launched its own version, and you can get a set for just $5 today with promo code DOZGB8ZR.



These are great for shuffling to the bathroom at night without stubbing your toes, or lining under shelves for soft light. Just remember to add the promo code at checkout.

Just when you thought you had car chargers pegged, Anker went out and made the smartest one you’ve ever seen.



Similar to the Nonda Zus, the Roav by Anker SmartCharge Spectrum connects to your phone over Bluetooth while you drive. When you turn the car off and the Bluetooth connection breaks, the Roav app will mark down your parking location on a map, so you can find your way back.

Perhaps more usefully, every time you start your car, the SmartCharge will also log the health of your car battery, so you can track its charge over time from your phone, and get a replacement ready before you get stranded in your own driveway.

Those features alone (along with Quick Charge 3.0 charging) would make this worth $16, but it does have one last trick up its sleeve: A customizable accent light. The LED ring around the USB ports can display 16,000 different colors, and you can choose your favorite from the app to make it perfectly match (or stand out from) your car’s own dashboard lighting.

You ought to have most of your tax forms by now, so if you haven’t started your return yet, you might want to check out Amazon’s TurboTax discounts.

Both the Deluxe and Premier versions are down to their lowest prices on Amazon this year, and are much less than Intuit would charge you directly. This page has a handy comparison chart to help you choose the right version for you. And once you’ve decided, you’ll get your choice of a download or a disc.

Let’s be honest here, thin fabric koozies are mostly useful for decoration; they don’t really keep a can cold for very long. This best-selling metal Thermos contraption though? It’s the real deal.



Thermos’s stainless steel can insulator uses vacuum insulation to actually provide a barrier between your beverage and the outside world. They go so far as to claim that it will keep a can cold for up to 3 hours, and even if that’s a little bit of marketing hyperbole, what could possibly be in that can that takes more than an hour to drink?

Even during the winter months, it has the added benefit of protecting your bare skin from cold, damp cans, so you Bills and Packers fans can use it while you tailgate.

Over 2,700 Amazon reviewers have given the Thermos a 4.5 star review average, and you can get one (or more!) for just $7 right now. Bottom’s up!

These $7 gloves let you grab a hot pan out of the oven, pull meat right off a grill, or even turn logs in an active campfire without getting burned, like some kind of kitchen superhero. We’ve seen silicone barbecue gloves for less than this in the past, but these are rated for much higher temperatures, and should be more flexible as well. Use code XJZ2UX6N at checkout.



As you know, keeping your knives sharp keeps you safer, since you’ll have to use less pressure to slice. A whetstone (or water stone) is how the pros keep their knives in the best shape, and this one is just $11 today, the cheapest it’s been in over 6 months. So, if you’re looking to do your own knife sharpening, get this deal before it’s gone. I would recommend watching a couple of videos on how to do it, if you’ve never tried before.

Update: Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, so get your orders in.

If you haven’t ordered your Valentine’s flowers yet, this is one of the few times where procrastination pays off. For a limited time, you can click this link to get 25% off any ProFlowers order of $29 or more from this special Valentine’s Day collection.



Options range from your standard roses, to tropical lilies, to combos with teddy bears and chocolate, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding the right bouquet. Plus, nearly every option comes with a variety of vase options (most with reasonable upcharges), and the 25% coupon will apply to those as well. There’s no need to enter a promo code, the discount should apply automatically when you get to checkout.

$50 Off Any Mattress + 2 Free Pillows | Eight Sleep | Promo code PRESIDENT50

There are seemingly dozens of internet mattress companies these days, but Eight Sleep sets itself apart by piling on smart features, and you can try out any of their mattresses for $50 off, plus two free pillows, with promo code PRESIDENT50.

The mattresses themselves are basically what you’ve come to expect from internet mattresses these days: They’re blocks built from multiple layers of different types of foam. With Eight Sleep though, you do get to pick from three different tiers, including one with innersprings that should be more breathable. Whichever mattress you choose, you’ll probably like it just fine, and if you don’t like it, Eight Sleep offers the industry standard 100 night trial period, so you can return it for any reason.

Eight Sleep’s real magic comes from its unique mattress cover, which has smart features built in that you’ll actually want to use. It can track your restfulness, heart rate, and other sleep stats independently for each side of the bed, wake you up with a smart alarm when you’re not deep in a REM cycle, and even integrate with other smart home appliances. So you could conceivably change your thermostat temperature automatically when you get into bed, and start brewing coffee whenever you’re about to wake up.

The best feature though, without question, is dual zone temperature control. Yes, the mattress pad doubles as a smartphone-connected electric blanket to warm each side of the bed independently, which will really come in handy for the rest of winter.

What better way to get ready for the better weather than discounted Under Armour Outlet gear? They just added a ton of styles to their Outlet, with up to 40% off, no code needed. From the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, this gear is perfect for running outside in the upcoming warmer months.

I guess “on sale” should be in quotes, because Everlane never really has a sale, but the Street Fleece they make is one of the top hoodies out there, and it’s included in their Choose What You Pay section. Grab it for as low as $42, in most sizes and colors.

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off their sale section with the code EXTRA40. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or waterproof boots that you’ll probably need in less than a month.

If your Valentine’s Day involves a lot of... exploration, this Babeland sale is right up your alley. With 15% off, plus free shipping, on orders of $99+ at Babeland, when you use the code GIFTS18, you already know these things are tested, tried, and true. Not only that, there are some more utilitarian items as well, like lube, bondage tape, and the like, that you can use to get your order to hit that threshold.

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount in time for the Valentine’s Day. Use the code KINJA35 and grab any colorway of their sleek Linx or Joule mesh-style watches for just $65.



Grave of the Fireflies is among the best anime and best war movies ever made. Powerful and essential. Get the Blu-ray today for $11, but just remember that it doesn’t come with any tissues.



If you’re looking to expand your programming knowledge, his Humble Bundle is for you. They have books on Javascript, Scala, Erlang, and Closure, among others. As usual, they’re split among three different price tiers, and you can get them all for as little as $15.

Just in time for the release of the film, Comixology just kicked off a massive Black Panther sale, with hundreds of single issues available for just $1 each, plus big discounts on collections from every era of the series, including the recent issues written by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Want to recommend a particular issue or collection? Let us know in the comments.

Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 are finally coming to the Switch, where they always belonged, and you only have a few days left to preorder and save 20% with your Prime membership. This is the rare Prime preorder discount that (sort of) works on a digital download; you get a physical copy of Bayonetta 2, but the box also includes a download code for the original.

The same trick works for Bayonetta 3, though it obviously isn’t coming out this week.

There are a lot of reasons to own a Raspberry Pi, but anecdotally, I think somewhere north of 90% of people buy them to build retro game consoles. This combo kit is happy to indulge your gamer nostalgia with an included NES-style case, along with pretty much everything else you need to get started.



It’s not quite as exciting as Civilization VI and Owlboy (and eventually Life Is Strange and Tacoma) like last month, but Dark Souls III and its Ashes of Ariandel DLC are a solid start to next month’s Humble Monthly.



If you aren’t familiar, Humble Monthly is a $12/month subscription (or less if you purchase multiple months in advance) that unlocks a handful of games at the beginning of the month, plus more mystery games at the end of it. Even if you cancel, every game you’ve downloaded is yours to keep forever, making this one of the best deals in PC gaming.

