Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s no such thing as owning too much flash storage, and you can stock up on flash drives, SD cards, and more from Amazon’s latest Gold Box.



I suspect that the most popular items here will be the high-capacity microSD cards, which are great for the action cams and Nintendo Switches you all are buying at this time of year. 128GB, 200GB, 256GB, and 400GB cards are all on sale.

The sale also includes a number of flash drives, including some with Lightning, microUSB, and USB-C connectors, so you can plug them into any device.

And finally, the Gold Box is rounded out with a 1TB portable SSD on sale for $250, the first time it’s been available for under $300. There are still some deals that we didn’t mention here though, so be sure to head over to Amazon to see them all.

Photo: Amazon

Sub-$100 sound bars generally don’t have subwoofers, let alone two of them. But that’s exactly what you get with this refurbished Yamaha, which would be a great upgrade if you’re using the built-in speakers on any of your TVs. At $90, it’s never been cheaper.

Screenshot: eBay

If there’s anything you need to buy from eBay this week, be sure to add a Google Home Mini to your cart with $150 or more in other goods, and you’ll get it for free with promo code PFREEMINI. Almost anything you can buy on eBay is eligible for the $150 spending threshold, except for gift cards, paper money, and real estate.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$26 is a great price for a USB-C wall charger with a 46W Power Delivery port, which is enough power to charge a MacBook Pro or Nintendo Switch in handheld mode. But it’s especially great when you consider that it includes an extra USB port for your phone or tablet as well, making it ideal for travel. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEPD01 at checkout to save.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s PowerLine and PowerLine+ cables were already our readers’ favorite charging cables, but the PowerLine II line is even stronger, comes with a hassle-free lifetime warranty, and is a few bucks off on Amazon today.



We wrote more about the cables over on Gear, but the long and short of it is that between the extreme durability and the lifetime warranty, it’s quite possible that this will be the last Lightning cables you ever have to buy. The 6' model is the one on sale this week in white.

Photo: Amazon

$16 is a pretty good price for a 10,000mAh battery pack. It’s absolutely insane for one with a solar panel and 12-LED flashlight array. Obviously, that little solar panel won’t recharge the battery very quickly, but it can trickle charge it while you’re outdoors, so it’s nice to have.

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, today’s a great day to pick one up.

Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



This RGB strip includes a remote to change the color, and you can get it for $12 today with code YAD3U2HB. It’s designed for TVs up to 60", and if yours is smaller, you can actually cut the strip to length.

Anker’s SoundBuds Slims are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and you can grab a pair for just $20, or about $6 less than usual.

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the original SoundBuds. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You probably don’t need a 3100 PSI pressure washer, but if you are the kind of person who appreciates that kind of cleaning power, this Generac washer is on sale for an all-time low $295 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. That’s over $100 less than usual.



Update: This sale ends today.

Herman Miller furniture is legendary, and also legendarily out of reach for most of us. But if you have one chair, table, or bed that you’ve just been dying to get your hands on, everything they sell is 15% off today, so you won’t find a better chance to splurge.



The world-famous Aeron office chair is one of our readers’ favorites, and the Embody is another great option for your home office. If you’re looking for something a little less heavy, the Setu is an awesome task chair, and the Eames is of course, timeless.

Meanwhile, I’m sitting here drooling over the Noguchi coffee table. Find me on Venmo if you want to donate to the cause. They only offer this sale twice a year, and otherwise don’t really do any discounts, so put that tax refund to good use.

Photo: Amazon

You know those “Magic Erasers” that can wipe stains off seemingly any surface? They’re really just melamine sponges with a marketing budget, and you can get 20 off-brand equivalents for just $9 on Amazon. I used these after moving into a new apartment last year, and they made quick work of all of the scuffs I made on the walls.



We’ve seen packs with more sponges for about the same price, but they usually ship from China, whereas these have Prime shipping, and are even eligible for Subscribe & Save. They’re also twice as thick as most of the inexpensive competitors on Amazon, so they should last longer and be easier to use.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes smart light bulbs now, because of course they do, and you can get the tunable ones at a discount today.



These bulbs can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, but it can hit any flavor of white, from sunlight-simulating daylight to Edison-style warm white. It sounds like a small thing, but different shades of light can seriously boost your productivity, or help you relax when it’s almost time for bed. I own a ton of full RGB-capable Hue bulbs, but 99% of the time, I’m just tuning them to different temperatures of white, so this is all you really need.

Alternatively, you can get two of the bulbs plus a Eufy Genie (Anker’s version of the Echo Dot) for $55, which is like getting the Genie for $21.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Basically a clone of the Lodge dutch oven, these new AmazonBasics 6 qt dutch ovens are on sale for the first time today. You can add a blue or red one to your kitchen arsenal for just $45 today, down from the usual $50.

If you’re worried that you won’t get enough use out of it, dutch ovens are great for baking, braising, roasting, cooking soups and stews, and a whole lot more. Plus, when you take good care of them, they’ll last a lifetime.

You’ve got two choices when it comes to checking on the progress of your dinner in the oven. You could poke at it with a kitchen thermometer until you think it’s done, or you could sit on the couch and wait for your phone to tell you when it’s ready.



The Weber iGrill 2Thermometer uses leave-in probes to monitor the progress of your meal on the grill, on the stovetop, or even in the oven, and connects to your iPhone or Android device over Bluetooth to alert you as soon as it reaches the proper temperature. Today’s $67 price tag is the lowest we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Our readers have bought thousands of individual Dremel products, but this discounted combo kit is a great way to save on a bunch of their tools at once. $159 gets you a rotary tool, an oscillating tool, and a handheld saw, which combined should make quick work of a ton of household repair jobs.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

OxyLED’s ultra-popular T-02 motion-sensing lights now have warm LED variants, and you can pick one up for just $13 today with code M86GPVUZ. The T-02 runs off a rechargeable battery, so you can stick this light anywhere you want, and it’ll turn itself on when it’s dark enough and it detects movement.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Wickedly Prime snack brand makes a Nutella-like chocolate spread, and it’s actually pretty damn good! And at $8 for two 13 oz. jars, it’s way cheaper too. That’s down from the usual $10, so stock up, and pig out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Hugging a pillow while you sleep is a whole lot cooler than hugging a 98 degree human, and you can grab this 4.5' long pillow for just $12 today, so your wallet can rest easy.



Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Shep McAllister

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running a $11 discount on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger today with promo code KJDLVIVA.

You can check out my full impressions here, bu the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Amazon makes everything now, and that includes their own knock-off Sharpies. Today, you can get 24 of these AmazonBasics permanent markers for just $5 - that’s just 20 cents per marker.

Just to note, this set is an add-on item, so it needs to ship with a $25+ order.

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, is blowing out 33' strands of copper string lights with remote control for just $10 each. This is the best price we’ve seen since February, so go hang these up and make Pinterest proud.

The shower head that came preinstalled in your home or apartment is probably terrible, but if you don’t have the cash to upgrade it to a Delta In2ition, the Delta 75152 is a fantastic option for just $17 after you clip the 15% coupon.



Aside from a single switch that toggles between 2.5 and 1.85 gallons per minute, this showerhead doesn’t have any notable features to speak of. But I can tell you from years of experience that its water coverage is beyond excellent. Each of the four valves uses Delta’s H2Okinetic system to agitate the water and create a full, perfectly dispersed wall of water, rather than four individual streams. It’s a difficult sensation to describe, but I absolutely recommend you try it for yourself, especially at this price.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you have any furniture you’ve been anxious to replace, you can save up to 70% off home goods from this huge Wayfair Summer Sale. Peruse their bed and bath discounts, home decor selection, outdoor gear, and more, and you’re sure to find at least a couple things you like. Just remember, shipping is free on any orders over $49.

Graphic: Amazon

If you’re looking to add some more storage space to your living room or bedroom without getting another big piece of furniture, these faux leather ottoman benches might be a good solution. They collapse down flat, which means, not only do they store things, but when you don’t need them, the ottomans themselves are easy-to-store.

Both the brown and beige colors are down $8 from their usual $50 price tag and they have a very impressive 4.4 stars and over 2,000 reviews.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A regular carabiner isn’t all that useful in everyday life, but Gear Grit’s G2 earns its spot on your bag with over 10 different functions, including a wire cutter, screwdrivers, and a ruler. Get it for $14 today with promo code G2MULTIX50.



Photo: Amazon

Anker’s LC90 flashlight puts out an eye-watering 900 lumens, is IP65 water resistant, and can recharge over USB. So for $21, why have you not already ordered a bunch of them?

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

You probably can always need a new laptop backpack, and this one has multiple features to make your commute easier and safer. This $20 bag (with promo code 510FP196) has a hidden laptop compartment in the back of the backpack that “provides easy access to the laptop directly” and the zipper can easily be locked.

Let the power of steam clean your bathroom and kitchen with this Bissell steam shot hard-surface cleaner. It’s designed to get dirt out of tile grout and soap scum out of showers and tubs. It even comes with seven attachments to help you clean hard-to-reach places, like all the nooks and crannies around your stove and sinks. h/t Susan Richarte

Image: ThermoWorks

If you haven’t bought one of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, the Thermapen yet, today is good day to change that. And while you’re over there, you might as well fill your cart with a bunch of other ThermoWorks stuff because everything is 15% off.

You can pick up a smaller probe thermometer, a thermometer specially designed for meat smokers, this extra big, extra loud timer, or a whole bunch of highly-rated kitchen gadgets for the foodies in your life.

Why are they hosting something called the “Start of Spring sale” in May, essentially the summer? I have no clue. They’re thermometer makers, not meteorologists.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve watched daytime TV in the last few months, you’ve seen Gotham Steel pans. Now, you can try one out yourself for just $10.



Despite the fact that it has the word “steel” in the name, the cooking surface is actually a nonstick ceramic, which won’t be as prone to flaking as teflon, can stand up to sustained 500 degree temperatures in the oven, and is also dishwasher safe.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re giving you 20% off a ton of spring essentials with the code SPRING20. Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals while you can.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

In the market for a new curling iron or straightener? Amazon is marking down tools from Remington, today only. Keep your hair looking smooth and straight with the 2" flat iron, or add some texture with a 1-1 1/2 inch curling iron. Both tools are under $20, so you may as well pick the two of them up for some at-home styling.



GORUCK GR1 | $251 | GORUCK | Promo code KINJA15

GORUCK’s military-inspired GR1 dominated our Co-Op for the best everyday backpack, and they’re rewarding our readers with an extremely rare 15% discount with promo code KINJA15.



Now, even with the code, this is still a $250 backpack. I’m not blind to the fact that that’s a lot of money. But every GR1 is hand-built over the course of four hours in the USA, is covered by a lifetime warranty, and by basically all accounts is just incredibly well-made. There’s a very real chance that this will be the last backpack you ever have to buy.



Own one? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 30% off over hundreds of items from “big brands,” which in this case includes Patagonia, Marmot, Black Diamond, and Mammut. Just select the brand from the top of the landing page, and then you can filter by item type and gender.

Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about planning your next camping trip. There are a lot of deals to sort through, so if you have any suggestions, drop them in the comments!

Graphic: Erica Offutt

You can keep pretty much everything you need within arms’ reach with this Coleman camping chair. It comes complete with a small cushioned cooler (capacity for up to 4 cans and some ice) and a big mesh pocket for your phone, magazine, book, whatever else you might need. Very rarely below $20, you can pick up the black chair for only $17, while it lasts.



If you want to keep track of your summer weight loss goals, Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is back on sale today.

In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $35, one of the best prices we’ve seen.

Newbury Mills has quickly become one of our favorite shirt makers, with offerings that can be dressed up or down, worn tucked or untucked, and with or without a tie. They also resist wrinkles well and are 100% soft SUPIMA cotton. Our readers can grab three for $99, plus additional shirts for $33 each. Considering one shirt is normally priced over $80, this is a great opportunity to upgrade your entire wardrobe. Just be sure to add at least three to your cart (you can mix and match styles), and use promo code kinja330 at checkout to get the deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Breath of the Wild is one of the greatest games ever made, so we’ll forgive Nintendo for spiking the football with a ~400 page hardcover compendium full of design artwork, commentary about the game’s development, and a history of the Breath of the Wild’s take on Hyrule.



The book doesn’t come out until November, but you can preorder it today for $34, or $6 off. Plus, if it gets any cheaper between now and release day, you’ll automatically get the best price.

Photo: Amazon

Daniel Craig is the best James Bond, and if he’s not ultimately remembered as such, it will only be because the writer’s strike ruined Quantum of Solace. This box set includes all four of his Bond films (so far) on Blu-ray + digital copies for just $20, if you can wait out a backorder.

Screenshot: Humble

Most of Humble’s ebook bundles focus on self-help and educational titles, but the Super Nebula Author Showcase bundle features 42 (!!) works of speculative fiction that you can read on the device of your choice. Featured authors include the likes of Octavia Butler, James Morrow, and Tim Powers, and you can download all of the books for as little as $20, or pledge just $1 to unlock this first tier of 10.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The latest Star Wars film deserves to be seen in 4K, if only for the scenes set on Crait, and you can grab the 4K Blu-ray for an all-time low $22 on Amazon right now. It also includes a regular Blu-ray disc, and a digital copy too.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Try not to freak out, but this post is about a $136 board game. That sounds like a lot of money. It is a lot of money. But Gloomhaven is Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. The problem is that it’s hardly ever in stock at major retailers, and eBay resellers typically charge upwards of $300.



For a limited time though, Amazon will let you order the game for $136, though you won’t get it immediately, as it’s backordered. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.

Sphero Mini | $36 | Amazon

You know Sphero’s rolling BB-8 droid toy? It’s based on their original app-controlled robot ball, which is a little less charming, but also way cheaper at just $36. Just connect your phone, and you can control the ball with an onscreen joystick, your phone’s accelerometer, or even, uh, your facial expression.

Today’s price is an all-time low on the Mini model, it’s available in multiple colors, and I may just buy it to use as a cat toy.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re in the market for an Xbox One, today features the best collection of console deals that we’ve seen in some time.



The highlight here is the ultra-powerful Xbox One X for $400 with promo code ALT85. Just note that you’ll have to be signed into a Rakuten account for the code to work.

If you don’t need the latest and greatest, Amazon’s also taking $50 off the 1TB Sea of Thieves and PUBG Xbox One S bundles.

Screenshot: Humble

The clock has reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access game is Destiny 2.. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get Destiny 2 immediately, plus a bunch of other games when the month unlocks in early June, all for $12.

While we’ve seen better deals on a lot of these games as physical copies, Amazon’s limited-time digital sale event is still worth a look for any Xbox One owner, especially if you prefer to download games.

You can see all of the deals here, but a few of our favorites are in this post. Be sure to drop your own recommendations in the comments too.

