Protein powders, NordicTrack cardio equipment, a Logitech mouse, and more are all part of today’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Top Tech Deals

The Logitech Harmony Hub is one of the best Alexa-compatible accessories out there, and you can get it bundled with a cheap Echo Dot right now.



If you aren’t familiar, the Harmony Hub is a little puck that blasts out RF signals like a TV remote to control all of your devices (Logitech’s database has nearly 300,000; it’s pretty comprehensive). Normally, this would work with a Harmony remote to control devices that are hidden behind cabinet doors, but it’ll also work with just your voice if you own an Alexa device.

So, for example, you could say “Alexa, turn on the TV” to turn on your TV, change to the correct input, turn on your cable box, or whatever else you programmed it to do. The same holds true for your smartphone; just open the Harmony app, and you’ll have full control over your entire home theater.

The Harmony Hub costs about $75 on Amazon (though it’s sometimes bundled with a barebones remote for about $70), but right now, you can get an Echo Dot bundled in for just $15 more.

Anker USB-C Power Delivery PowerPort+ 5 | $35 | Amazon | Promo code ANKER517

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. Save a whopping $15 today with promo code ANKER517.



Etekcity 10-Pack Mini Extension Cords | $14 | Amazon | Promo code HOVFORYQ

Giant plugs that cover up half the outlets on your power strip should be outlawed, but until that day arrives, these short extension cords will have to do. $14 gets you a pack of 10 (with code HOVFORYQ), which should be enough for even the most advanced home theater setups.

Logitech MX Master 2S | $80 | Amazon

The incredible Logitech MX Master mouse was the sequel to one of our readers’ favorite mice, and the new MX Master 2S is the sequel to the sequel.

You still get an ergonomic design, great battery life, and a mouse sensor that works on any surface, including glass. But the 2S increases resolution from 1,000 DPI to 4,000, and introduces Logitech’s flow software, which lets you switch between computers on the fly, and even drag or copy files or your clipboard from machine to machine.

Advertisement

Amazon’s marked the 2S down to $80 today, a $20 discount, and the best deal we’ve seen so far.

Smart plugs are the gateway drug to home automation, and TP-Link’s model with energy monitoring is down to $40 for a 2-pack right now. These things add smartphone and Alexa control to any power outlet, and unlike some less expensive models, it’ll also tell you how much electricity is running through it so you can identify what’s running up your power bill.

Twelve South ActionSleeve | $15 | Amazon

The Apple Watch is a pretty great fitness tracker, but some exercises don’t lend themselves to wrist-worn wearables. To solve for this, Twelve South makes an Apple Watch strap that goes around your bicep, and it’s just $15 today in multiple sizes and colors.



It’s 2018 now, and all surge protectors should have USB ports from this point forward.



It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, is notable for hardly ever running sales. This is the holiday shopping season though, so for a limited time, you can sign up for two years of the service for just $60, down from its usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.



APC BGE50ML UPS Backup Power Supply | $31 | Amazon |Clip the $13 coupon

Update: Now up to $35 after coupon, which is still a pretty good deal.

If you use a desktop computer, a good UPS battery backup will keep it running without any interruption in the event of a power outage, which means you won’t lose any unsaved work. But even if you’re a laptop user, this could still run lamps, your router and modem, or any other low-draw devices until the power comes back on. This particular model even includes some USB ports for charging your mobile devices.



iClever 15000mAh Peak 600amp Portable Car Jump Starter | $50 | Amazon | Use code BBQBBQ22

You may not think you need one of these portable jump starters, and at this very moment, you probably don’t. But there will come a time where you’re late for an appointment or stuck in the middle of nowhere, and waiting around for a good samaritan to come jump your battery just isn’t a viable option.



Advertisement

This model from iClever puts out a whopping 600A, which is far more than most similar products, and enough to start just about any car.

Top Home Deals

Masterbuilt 20075315 Front Controller Smoker | $312 | Amazon

This $312 Masterbuilt electric smoker makes cooking jerky, brisket, or (insert meat of your choice) as easy as dropping in some wood chips and hitting a few buttons. Typically selling for around $370, today’s price is the best we’ve seen since last June.



Advertisement

Plus, it can hold a ton of meat, making it great for cookouts and family meal prepping, with capacity to hold 12 chickens, 2 whole turkeys, or 4 racks of ribs. Happy smoking!

Ohuhu 77-in-1 Screwdriver Kit | $22 | Amazon | Promo code OHDRIVER

If you’re the kind of person who scoffs in the face of warranties and wants to repair their own phone, this $22 tool kit has everything you need to open pretty much any gadget, including a suction cup, spudgers, and of course, tons of tiny screwdrivers. Just leave the battery replacements to Apple, though.

LectroFan White Noise Machine | $40 | Amazon | Clip the 20% coupon

If excessive noise (or utter silence) makes it difficult for you to doze off, this feature-packed white noise machine might be the key to a better night’s sleep.



Advertisement

LectroFan can pump out 10 white noise sounds and 10 fan sounds, all of which are generated dynamically, without any jarring looping. Today’s $40 price tag (after clipping the 20% coupon) is within $5 of an all-time low, so your wallet can rest easy.

Tacklife Multimeter | $8 | Amazon | Promo code 54GCYL5X

You might not need a multimeter very often, but for $8, it’s not a bad idea to add one to your toolbox. It sure beats getting electrocuted!

It’s not fun to scramble for your keys in the dark, so stick up these solar-powdered, motion-sensing lights, which don’t require wiring or any maintenance. There are three options to pick from, a one-pack for the brightest bulb for $17, a slightly less bright for $16, and a 4-pack of dimmer bulbs for $35. Just remember to add in the promo codes and see the discount at checkout.

Hamilton Beach 67650A Big Mouth Pro Juice Extractor | $41 | Amazon

The Hamilton Beach 67650A isn’t the biggest or the most powerful juicer you can buy, but at an all-time low $41, it’s a great value. All of the removable parts are dishwasher safe, and its 1.1 horsepower motor is powerful enough to chew through hard vegetables like carrots and leafy greens.



Prep over a week’s worth of food in these Rubbermaid Take-Alongs, now cheaper than ever. This 30-piece set also has smaller containers for breakfast, sides, and snacks, so you won’t be starving all day and tempted by those day-old donuts in the break room. Plus, these containers come in some wild colors so your food won’t get mixed up with the sea of containers in the shared office fridge.

Trolli Large Sour Brite Crawlers Gummi Candy Worms, 5lb Bulk Bag | $12 | Amazon | After 20% off coupon

Dieters, look away. Perhaps find a new book to read.

Everyone else, you can clip this 20% off coupon and get this 5-pound bag of Trolli gummi worms for just $12 today. Or even less if you Subscribe & Save, remember you can cancel your next shipment at anytime.

You’ve probably been eating like a pig lately, as one should over the holidays, but if you want to get your calorie consumption (and spending) under control, today’s a great day to give Soylent try.

Soylent is a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake, and both the Cacao and Coffiest flavors are on sale for $24 for a 12-pack today, down from their usual $39. Cheers to that.

Gonex Expandable Packing Cubes | $13 | Amazon | Promo code ABPATFE5

You already know that packing cubes can make traveling slightly less terrible (though they won’t stop United from beating your ass), but Gonex’s take on the product category includes a second zipper and extra material, allowing them to expand while you’re packing, and compress when it’s time to stuff everything in to your carry-on. For a limited time, get a set of three in the color of your choice for $13 with promo code ABPATFE5.

24 Rolls Cottonelle Clean Care Toilet Paper | $18 | Amazon | Clip the 20% coupon

You have to buy toilet paper anyway, but paying full price is basically just flushing money down the toilet. Get 24 rolls of Cottonelle Clean Care for $18 when you use Subscribe & Save (you can cancel any time) and clip the 20% coupon on the product page.



AccuPark Vehicle Parking Aid | $7 | Amazon

I know that you, an well-above-average driver, doesn’t need a parking aid to pull the correct distance into the garage. But maybe you have a spouse or a kid who is a far worse driver than you are, and could use the help.



If you’re envious of All-Clad pans, but don’t want to take out a second mortgage or sell a kidney to afford them, this Cuisinart MultiClad Pro set is a terrific alternative for a fraction of the price.



Advertisement

Like All-Clad, all of these pans are built with a tri-ply steel-aluminum-steel construction, which ensures durability, a non-reactive cooking surface, and fast, even heating. This set has pretty much every pan most home chefs need for basic food prep for just $140, but I suspect it will sell out quickly, so don’t let this deal overcook.

Gaiam Evolve Balance Board for Standing Desk | $40 | Amazon

Standing desks are great for you, but working standing on a balance board while you work is even better. This one from Gaiam is designed specifically for standing desks, and it’s never been cheaper.



simplehuman Dish Rack | $62 | Amazon

I didn’t give much thought to my dish rack until I went to my mom’s house and she had this simplehuman beauty. It’s a small thing, but it looks so much nicer than the flimsy $15 ones you can buy at the grocery store and it is incredibly functional.

Advertisement

This product was missing from simplehuman’s Black Friday sale and discounts on anything related to this brand are rare, so today is the day to get this normally-$80 dish rack for $62.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Optimum Nutrition Gold Box | Amazon

If you’ve resolved to build muscle in the new year, Amazon’s one-day Optimum Nutrition Gold Box deal has all the supplements you need. There are dozens of flavors, formulations, and sizes available, so find your favorite, and stock up.



Bowflex Adjustable Weight Bench | $169 | Amazon

Bowflex’s adjustable weight bench locks into six different positions, and boasts a 4.4 star review average from over 800 Amazon customers. Just in time for New Year’s, Amazon just marked it down to $169, its best price in over a year.



David Archy Modal Underwear Sale | Amazon

You know those MeUndies ads that pop up between the baby announcements and Russian troll news sites on your Facebook feed? People love that underwear so much because it’s made out of soft, moisture wicking modal fabric that feels really good down there.



Advertisement

But you don’t need to pay MeUndies prices to treat your nether regions better in 2018; this discounted modal underwear from David Archy is made of the same stuff for a fraction of the cost. Prices vary a bit based on the style, but you’re generally looking in the neighborhood of $5 per pair with this sale, plus Prime shipping.

I haven’t tried this particular David Archy style, but I have a few pairs of their ExOfficio-like performance boxer briefs, and they’re honestly like 99% as good as the real thing.

ASICS Sale | Nordstrom Rack

Every person should have a good pair of sneakers in their closet that can actually function during athletic activities. If you haven’t gotten around to getting an actual pair of athletic shoes, head over to Nordstrom Rack and pick up a new pair of ASICS. Styles for both men and women are on sale, so you can hit the pavement.

The Target Beauty Box comes out once a month and usually sells out quicker than you’d like. If you hurry, you can choose two different boxes, and pick up seven or eight samples of some really impressive beauty goods for only $7. Choose between the January Box, full of moisturizing products, lip color and a sheet mask, or Best of Boots which has a few favorites from No.7, Soap and Glory, and more.



The January Box includes:

Nexxus Humectress Hair Mask



Dove Gentle Exfoliating Body Polish



Pretty Animalz Tiger Sheet Mask



Mrs. Meyer’s Body Wash



Vichy Mineral 89 Face Moisturizer



CoverGirl Melting Pout Liquid Lipstick



OGX Biotin & Collagen Shampoo



Coupon for $3 off your purchase of $15 or more



The Best of Boots box includes:

No. 7 Restore and Renew Serum



No. 7 Airbrush Away Primer



Soap & Glory Righteous Butter Body Butter



Soap & Glory Pillow Plump Lip Gloss



Botanics Shine Away Ionic Clay Mask



Sleek MakeUP Eyeshadow Palette



Coupon for $5 off your purchase of $20 or more of Sleek, Botanics, Soap & Glory, and No. 7.

NordicTrack Home Gym Sale | Amazon

If you’ve got the space for it, building your own home gym makes working out a whole lot easier and cheaper (over time) than joining a gym and driving to it every day. Today only on Amazon, you can stock that extra bedroom with highly rated equipment from NordicTrack, including two different treadmills, a recumbent bike, and an elliptical. The best part? You get to step right into your very own shower once you’re done.



Advertisement

To give you some context about these deals, the cheaper of the two treadmills is $450 today, though it rarely sells for under $600. The bike is also at least $150 off its usual price at $550, and the $1,029 elliptical has actually sold for over $1,700 for most of its life on Amazon.

Update: This sale ends today, so get your orders in now.

Nordstrom has three large sales each year: The Anniversary Sale and two Half-Yearly Sales. Well, this week marks the end of the second half of the year, so Nordstrom is taking up to 50% off a boatload of styles. It’ll take time to look through all the stuff, so maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or pretend you’re in the bathroom and avoid your family or something.

HeatTech Sale | Uniqlo

I’m not sure if you’ve noticed, but for most of the country, it’s cold outside. Like, way too cold. Luckily, Uniqlo’s running another sale on its awesome HeatTech gear for both men and women.



Eddie Bauer makes great stuff all year ‘round, but their wares really shine in the winter, and you can stock up on coats, pants, boots, and pretty much everything else from their semi-annual sale, including a rare deal on the iconic Downlight Stormdown jacket for men and women, which can keep you warm in temperatures well below zero.

Philips Norelco Multigrom 5000 | $20 | Amazon

The Philips Norelco Multigroom is actually a ton of shaving tools in one: A beard trimmer, a hair cutter, and a body groomer. $20 gets you the trimmer, 13 length combs, a precision trimming attachment, a nose hair trimmer, a wide hair-cutting blade, and more. Oh, and the whole thing runs for up to three hours on a charge, so you won’t have to travel with the charger.

Top Media Deals

Kindle Sale | $1 - $5 | Amazon

Today’s Kindle sale features best-selling titles like this book about world politics Kings and Presidents, a book about the quest to rediscover Microsoft’s soul, and some titles that hit on the New Year’s resolution diet craze, like The Plant Paradox, which argues that gluten-free diets aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, and Hunger, a memoir the connection between one woman’s food and her body. All the books included in the sale are between $1 and $5, so you may not be able to pig out on sweets right now, but you can pig out on these cheap books.



If one of your 2018 New Year’s resolutions was to learn Python (specific, yeah, but not the worst idea), this Humble bundle has 25 ebooks and video courses to help you get started from ground zero, or hone your skills if you already know the basics. As always, the titles are locked behind three different price tiers, the most expensive of which is only $15 this time around.

Nostalgia is alive and well, even in the form of workout videos. You can feel the burn with Jane Fonda’s original 80's workouts in DVD form for just $26 today, the lowest price its been since this time last year. Better go dust off those leg warmers!

Jurassic Park Collection | Amazon | $25

Need to get caught up before Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom comes out? All four films (including the semi-recent Jurassic World) are down to just $25 in one awesome Blu-ray set, complete with two discs full of bonus features.

Top Gaming Deals

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is definitely worth playing if you haven’t tried it yet, and you can get the Digital Deluxe Edition for just $13 on PC today, complete with the season pass. That’s an all-time low, so rip off your trench coat and get buying.



Humble’s kicking off the new year with a staff-picked game bundle, including the likes of Bioshock Infinite, Punch Club, Shenzhen I/O, and even a $2 wallet credit if you’re a Humble Monthly subscriber*. As always, the games are DRM-free, and split across multiple price tiers, the most expensive of which unlocks at just $12.



Advertisement

*Speaking of Humble Monthly, there are only two days left to get this month’s games, which include Quantum Break and The Long Dark.

Fallout 4 Vault Boy | $8 | Amazon

The Fuko POP Fallout 4 Vault Boy is the next best thing to a Vault Boy bobblehead.



Tech

Power



Audio

Home Theater

Computers & Accessories

Mobile Devices



Home

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

Lifestyle

Apparel

Beauty & Grooming

Fitness



Media

Movies & TV

Books

Gaming

Peripherals

PC

PlayStation 4



Xbox One

Switch



Wii U

Toys

