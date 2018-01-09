The uber-popular Philips Wake-Up Light, fitness gear, a massager Gold Box, and more are all part of today’s best deals.

Top Tech Deals

Anker’s PowerLine charging cables have long been reader favorites, and you can save on both nylon-wrapped PowerLine+ Lightning cables and PowerLine USB 3.0 to USB-C cables today.



The Lightning cable 2-pack is $8 less than usual, no promo code required, while the 3-pack of USB-C cables are cheaper than we’ve ever seen them when you use code ANKER863.

RAVPower FileHub Plus | $29 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAFIL

If you travel with any regularity, this versatile little gadget may just be your new best friend. They call it the RAVPower FileHub Plus, but that name doesn’t do it justice, because it’s really three gadgets in one:



Travel Router: Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions.

Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions. 6,000mAh USB Battery Pack: Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets.

Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets. File Hub: Transfer files and wirelessly stream content from an SD card, hard drive, or flash drive to all of your devices. Imagine loading a cheap SD card up with movies for a long trip, instead of, say, buying a more expensive iPad with extra local storage.

Samsung 128GB microSD Card | $40 | Amazon

Whether you need a small card for a dash cam, or a ton of space for Nintendo Switch games and 4K GoPro footage, this 128GB Samsung microSD card is down to $40 today on Amazon. We’ve seen it go as low as $37, but this deal is still $5 less than usual.



RAVPower 24W Solar USB Charger | $60 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAW3F

Whether you like to camp, or just want to be prepared for an extended post-nuclear wasteland power outage, it’s not a bad idea to own a USB solar charger. This model from RAVPower can charge three devices at once with a maximum output of 24W in ideal lighting conditions, which makes it more powerful than pretty much any other all-in-one solar charging solution out there. Use code KINJAW3F at checkout to save $16, and don’t let the sun set on this deal.



WeMo Smart Switch | $22 | Amazon

The original WeMo Switch was arguably the first successful, mass market smart home gadget out there, and now you can get it for $22. If you’re somehow not familiar, these let you control any device with a physical on/off switch from your phone, with a voice assistant, or even with IFTTT recipes. For example, I used this exact model last month to control my Christmas tree lights.



Anker PowerPort Qi 10 | $18 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA519

The recent release of Qi-compatible iPhones means that wireless charging pads are flying off the shelves, and we have an exclusive discount on Anker’s 10W model with promo code KINJA519.



iPhones can only charge at 7.5W right now, so this will max out your iOS wireless charging speed, with some extra power available for compatible Android phones. I bought it for myself late last year, and use it with my iPhone X every night. I love that the edges of the pad light up temporarily when you set your phone down, so I can be sure I placed it correctly even when I’m groggy and not wearing my glasses.

Vansky Bias Light Strip | $10 | Amazon | Promo code MUA9KLRI

HDTV bias light strips can improve your TV’s perceived black levels and reduce eyestrain, but just as importantly, they look really cool. Just stick it to the back of your TV, plug it into your set’s USB port, and bask in the glow.



This $10, 80" strip should be long enough for most TVs 60" or below, and you can cut it down to size if it’s too big for your needs.

If you got yourself a nice new TV for the holidays, you can mount it to your wall for less than you might think today.



The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $10 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button.



Anker’s SoundBuds Slims were the single most popular product among our readers in 2017, and the red and blue-corded models are down to $19 on Amazon right now, down from their usual ~$26.



Despite their diminutive size, these wireless ‘buds pack in an impressive seven hours of battery life, and can fully recharge in about 90 minutes.

Top Home Deals

Philips HF3520 Wake-Up Light | $88 | Amazon | After $25 coupon

Phillips’ insanely popular Wake-Up Light is here to change your life. This is the best model in the lineup, and includes an FM radio and five different natural sounds to wake up to. Grab it right now on Amazon for $88 after clipping the $25 coupon, the best price we’ve ever seen.



Unlike an unsympathetic traditional alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light eases you awake with a gradually-brightening light that simulates a natural sunrise, which is how humans are designed to wake up anyway. After the light gets you out of your REM cycle and ready to wake up, an audible alarm will finish the job at the time of your choosing. Plus, it also doubles as a very warm and pleasant reading light as you’re getting ready to go to sleep.

There is no replacing another human digging their hands and elbows into your back, but mechanical massagers still do a pretty damn good job making you feel broken and fixed at the same time (as any good massage does). Check out Amazon’s sale on at-home massagers for basically any part of the body that feels tension from Brookstone, Homedics, and Beurer. These babies are marked down today only, so cancel that masseuse appointment and order one.

Let’s be honest here, thin fabric koozies are mostly useful for decoration; they don’t really keep a can cold for very long. This best-selling metal Thermos contraption though? It’s the real deal.



Thermos’s stainless steel can insulator uses vacuum insulation to actually provide a barrier between your beverage and the outside world. They go so far as to claim that it will keep a can cold for up to 3 hours, and even if that’s a little bit of marketing hyperbole, what could possibly be in that can that takes more than an hour to drink?

Even during the winter months, it has the added benefit of protecting your bare skin from cold, damp cans, so you Bills and Packers fans can use it while you tailgate.

Over 2,700 Amazon reviewers have given the Thermos a 4.5 star review average, and you can get one (or more!) for just $7 right now. Bottom’s up!

Detergent pods are the easiest way to do the laundry, and with Amazon’s $3 coupon, they’re also some of the cheapest. The coupon applies a couple pod varieties from Tide and Gain, but just remember that you won’t see the discount until checkout.

OxyLED Smart Fridge Light | $9 | Amazon | Use code OZ2CF6NL

OxyLED has been selling stick-anywhere LED lights in every shape and size for years, but this model might be the coolest one yet.



Functionally, it’s a motion-sensing battery powered-light like many of OxyLED’s others, but the design is 100% new. Instead of sticking the whole thing to a surface with adhesive, this two-piece setup includes a base that attaches with magnets or adhesive, and a separate light module that nests magnetically inside, allowing you to point it in any direction you want.

That means you can remove the light from the base at any time to charge it, or even to use it as a portable flashlight. Just be sure to use promo code OZ2CF6NL at checkout to save $6.

AmazonBasics Foldable Laundry Hamper | $9 | Amazon

If you’re living without a decent laundry hamper like some kind of wild animal, pick up this AmazonBasics foldable one at its lowest price ever, just $9. It folds completely flat for easy storage and has metal handles, so it won’t tear even when you’re carrying around weeks’ worth of clothes.

Dr. Meter Kitchen Scale | $9 | Amazon | Use code IZ8RENMP

Every kitchen needs a scale, and when you can get an attractive, easy-to-read model for just $9 (with code IZ8RENMP), there’s even less reason not to buy one.

Tacklife VT01 Voltage Tester | $8 | Amazon | Promo code LTSJJOHJ

Let me tell you from experience as a kid; getting shocked by an electrical outlet is not pleasant. So if you’re ever planning on doing any electrical work around your house, you’ll want this affordable voltage tester. Just place the tip near a wire or outlet, and it’ll beep and light up if it detects current, and even differentiate between three different voltage levels.



Oh, and it’s a flashlight too. Nice.

A good label maker is something everyone should own, and the Brother P-touch Handy Label Maker is back in stock for just $10 today, matching an all-time low. This thing can output nine fonts, over 200 symbols, and even 10 different frames on multiple sizes and finishes of label tape, so you’ll have the freedom to get creative.

Heat Resistant Cooking Gloves | $9 | Amazon | Promo code M47S6WVN

These $9 gloves let you grab a hot pan out of the oven, pull meat right off a grill, or even turn logs in an active campfire without getting burned, like some kind of kitchen superhero. We’ve seen silicone barbecue gloves for less than this in the past, but these are rated for much higher temperatures, and should be more flexible as well.

The humble and inexpensive cast iron skillet is one of most important pieces of cooking gear you can own, and Lodge’s highly-rated 8” model is back down to $9 on Amazon, albeit as an add-on item. Obviously, this is too small to be your main skillet, but it’d be great if you were cooking for yourself, or heating up some side dishes.



Dr. Meter DM50 Laser Distance Measure | $24 | Amazon | Promo code KO57ZRKZ

Only luddites use tape measures anymore. This laser distance measurer takes instant distance readings of up to 164', and includes several built-in area calculation functions, in case you’re a little rusty on your middle school geometry.

Cylen Seat Cushion | $13 | Amazon | Use code 6CPWVGSG and clip 8% off coupon

Update: The 8% off coupon expired but the coupon code is still working.

We’ve posted a lot of deals in the past on these coccyx seat cushions, but when use the code 6CPWVGSG and add in the additional 8% off coupon, it brings it to one of the best prices we’ve seen to date, and this particular model is one of Amazon’s top sellers. These will improve posture and ease back pain in any chair where you spend a lot of time, from the office to the car to a long flight. 6CPWVGSG

Top Lifestyle Deals

Amazon’s January fitness sales continue unabated today, with great prices on both an exercise bike and a rowing machine.



The bike is fairly barebones, utilizing a 40 pound flywheel and manual resistance system, rather than automated programs like you’d see at the gym. That said, it’s only $208 today.

The rowing machine is more expensive at $399, but it uses a tank of water for resistance (appropriate, right?), and includes a screen to track your time, distance, calories, and more. That’s $100 less than usual, and an all-time low.

MuscleTech Gold Box | Amazon

Amazon has been tossing a couple of protein powder Gold Boxes our way, but today’s features protein cookies too. So if you haven’t already stocked up on all the stuff you need to bulk, sift through this Gold Box. Some of the items even have coupon attached so they’re even better deals. Remember, this deal will end at the end of the day or when the products sell out, so don’t drop the ball on this.

BlenderBottles are already crazy useful- they’re leakproof and exceptionally good at mixing in powders, rendering a smooth shake and not disgusting clumpy sludge. But this BlenderBottle takes it up a notch as it allows you bring your shake ingredients with you in the two screw-on compartments attached to the bottom of the bottle, so you can freshly mix your drink whenever you please, or even fill the compartments with vitamins or snacks. Amazon has shook up the price on this bottle from its usual $13 to just $8 today, so get it before it’s gone.

25% off Privé Revaux sunglasses | Amazon | Use code PRIVER25

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head this year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with this 25% off deal.



Over on Amazon, you can also browse the entire collection, and get any pair you want for just $23 with promo code PRIVER25. That includes ever popular aviator-styles like “The Commando” and “The Dealer.”

Eufy BodySense Smart Scale | $36 | Amazon

if you want to keep track of your new year’s weight loss resolutions, Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is back on sale today.

In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $36, or about $14 less than usual.

It’s about time you do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. Aerie is giving you 6 undies for only $20, no code needed, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+.

Winter Clearance Sale | ThinkGeek

ThinkGeek is helping the nerds in your life get ready for the holidays. Score up to 70% off of a ton of products and apparel during their Winter Clearance Sale. There are seriously hundreds of items to choose from, which means every corner of geekdom is covered by this sale.

Sperry is ready to outfit your feet in fall styles with a couple deals for you to choose from. Right now, they’re taking up to 60% off a ton of things, no code needed. That includes the boat shoes we all know and sometimes love, snow and rain boots, and even sweaters, coats, and hats for the upcoming weather.

Top Media Deals

$10 off $100 New Textbook Order | Amazon | Promo code TEXT10

If you’re about to head back to school for the spring semester, Amazon’s making your textbooks slightly less egregiously expensive. Just use promo code TEXT10 to save $10 on any $100 new textbook order shipped and sold by Amazon.com directly. Your books will still be about 1000% more expensive than they should be, but $10 is $10.

You guys know the drill, Amazon puts Kindle books on sale for $5 or less and you have a limited time to download them. This sale features sci-fi and fantasy novels, like Star Trek: Discovery: Desperate Hours, a mystery thriller about a man trying to save Artificial Superintelligence, and best-selling folklore fiction, The Mermaid’s Sister. There are many more to check out, so go look through the sale before it disappears.

Top Gaming Deals

Whether you’re seeing The Last Jedi for the fifth time, or preparing for Solo: A Star Wars Story, this discounted LEGO Rebel U-Wing Fighter will keep your brain occupied. At $49 (its best price ever) you’ll get an awesome vehicle with working blasters, plus a mini-fig of Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor, and more. Death Star plans and a cheeky British droid to save the day, not included.

SteelSeries Rival 310 Gaming Mouse | $48 | Amazon

SteelSeries’ Rival 310 has pretty much everything you could want in a performance gaming mouse, including an adjustable sensor that goes up to 12,000 DPI, 16.8 million color backlighting, and programmable settings that are saved directly to the mouse, so everything will just work when you plug it into a computer without SteelSeries software installed.



Amazon just marked the 310 down to $48, a 20% discount from its usual price, and an all-time low.

Look, we know that the Wii U isn’t the Switch, but if you have one and you love it, you can stock up on games at Target while they’re buy one, get one free. Just add two games to your cart and you’ll grab one of those games for free. Zelda, Super Mario Bros, Super Mario Maker, and more are included.

Trianium Fidget Cube | $6 | Amazon

What’s better than a fidget cube? A fidget dodecahedron, of course. Its 12 sides include 12 different things to occupy your fingers with, all for just $6.



The Humble Monthly subscription plan delivers you a selection of new games (to keep!) every month, gives you 10% off everything in the Humble Store, and donates 5% of each month’s proceeds to charity. If you prefer to play your games on PC, it might just be the best deal in gaming.



The latest month’s early access game just just went live, and it’s a doozy. You get Civilization VI, plus the Australian and Viking civilization and scenario packs, all for just $12 this month. You could even cancel your account immediately after downloading the games (not that we’d recommend it, for all of the reasons detailed above), and they’d be yours to keep. Needless to say, that’s the best deal we’ve ever seen on the latest Civ game.

