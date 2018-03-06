Score deals on two pairs of discounted over-ear headphones, a Vitamix blender, a 4TB external hard drive, and more.

Update 3/5: They’re back!

Sennheiser’s HD 650 open back headphones are widely considered some of the best-sounding cans you can buy for under $1000, and the best chance to get them is when MassDrop drops a new shipment of the legendary HD 6XX.



The 6XX is basically exactly the same as the standard 650, but with a 6' cable rather than the original’s 10', which is actually a better length, in my opinion. The 650s are currently listed for $375 on Amazon, and have never been cheaper than $287, but MassDrop has a limited number units of the 6XX available for $200, while supplies last.

Photo: Amazon

As good as they were when they launched a few years ago (and they are very good), Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H7 over-ear Bluetooth headphones were a tough sell at their original $450 price tag. But now, the street price on them is a much more palatable $250, and our readers can save an extra $50 on a pair with promo code KINJAU20 (must purchase from Roberts Camera via Amazon).



For a more in-depth review on these, head over to CNET.

Photo: Amazon

Giant battery packs with capacity for days and three different types of USB ports have their place in the world, but you should also own a pocket-sized pack for quick charges on the go. This one from RAVPower has enough juice for about a full phone charge in most cases, and it’s only $5 today with promo code KJAPB335.

The advent of inexpensive Bluetooth headphones has been a net positive, but there’s no getting around it: They’re a pain in the ass to charge.



Luckily, Mpow’s headphone carrying case includes a built-in 800mAh battery and microUSB cable, so you can recharge your earbuds while simultaneously keeping them from getting lost or tangled in your bag. Yeah, you’ll still need to recharge the case, but this definitely makes Bluetooth earbuds a simpler option while traveling.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s new true wireless earbuds are solid entries into the burgeoning product category, and you can get a set for just $79 today with promo code ZOLOADS2.



We recently put up our impressions of both the Zolo Liberty and Liberty+ earbuds (only the cheaper Liberties are on sale today, sorry), but the gist is that they’re solid, fitness-friendly options at a lower price point than most other competitors. While the Liberty+ has a few features you won’t find on the Liberties, I actually preferred the lighter charging case you get with the cheaper model.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple and LG teamed up to create one of the only 5K monitors on the market, and amazingly, one that can be driven by a single USB-C cable, if you have a compatible Mac. It’s tough to swallow (but honestly, not outrageously priced) at its usual $1300, but it’s a lot more tempting for $620 as a refurb.

Photo: Amazon

Knock on wood, but SSD pricing seems like it might finally be recovering from a multi-year, worldwide NAND shortage. Upgrade your PC with a 250GB drive from SanDisk today for just $75, or go all out and get a terabyte for $230, both all-time low prices.

GIF Graphic: Shep McAllister

This 64GB flash drive has a retractable USB-C connector on one end for your newer devices, and a retractable standard USB port on the other for older computers. If that’s something you could use, $22 is within a few cents of an all-time low.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t mind waiting out a small backorder, this massive 400GB microSD card is down to an all-time low $185 on Amazon right now, beating last week’s deal by $5. That’ll hold a lot of Switch games, phone apps, and GoPro footage.

It’s no secret that Anker makes your favorite charging gear, and their popular and compact PowerPort 2 is on sale for just $9 right now.



While it doesn’t have Quick Charge built in, its two ports can pump out 2.4A of power simultaneously, which is enough to charge two iPads at full speed, and since it can accept 100-240V, it’s perfect for international travel. I’ve owned one of these for awhile, and it’s been great.

Now that Apple’s jumped aboard the Qi train, we’re seeing a lot more charging pad deals than we used to. This model from RAVPower supports 10W fast charging for compatible Android phones, and is just $11 with promo code KINJA144. At that price, you can afford to put them all over your house.



DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, is notable for hardly ever running sales. Just for our readers though, they’re opening back up their holiday offer of two years for $60, down from the usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.

Top Home Deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Today only, you can drive away with all-time low prices on a couple of car-focused product from Anker.



First up, Anker’s take on the jump starter battery is down to $60. At 9,000 mAh, it’s smaller than most of the competition, but can still provide up to 15 jumps on a full charge, assuming your engine is 2.8L or smaller. Nobody thinks they need one of these until their car is dead in their driveway and they’re late to an appointment, so it’s not a bad idea to keep it in your glove compartment.

Anker’s upgraded C1 Pro dash cam is also available for just $75. Everything covered in our review of the original C1 still applies here, but the Pro upgrades the resolution from 1080p to 2560x1440, and bundles in a 32GB microSD card so you don’t have to provide your own. Just think, your crazy dash cam footage could be the next to be featured on Jalopnik.

Just remember that these prices are both part of Amazon’s Gold Box, meaning they’re only available today, or until sold out.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

So you’ve finally invested in some great knives, but they’ll still need a little tender loving care to keep them sharp. Linkyo’s electric knife sharpener boasts a 4.4 star review average from over 2,000 Amazon customers, and you can pick one up for $17 today after clipping the $6 coupon.



Photo: Mahkeo (Unsplash)

If you want to get away next month for not a lot of money, Icelandair (via Travelzoo) is offering entire vacation packages (including roundtrip airfare) starting at just $599.



The Golden Circle and Iceland Spa package includes flights and checked baggage from several major US cities, three or more hotel nights, an excursion to several natural wonders (including Gullfoss Waterfall, pictured above), access to geothermally heated open air baths, and at least one day in Reykjavik to do whatever you want.

Prices will vary based on the hotel you choose, but the $599 dates and departures cities can be found at the top of this page. You can also go in May for not much more. To find the package, first select your departure city, then choose “Iceland City Break” from the Travel Type dropdown, then “Golden Circle & Iceland Spa” from the Package Name dropdown.

Store a dozen of your spices and herbs in this $19 spice rack, complete with 12 glass jars. Today’s price is around $4 less than usual, and comes with stick-on labels to keep everything very organized.

Note: Spices not included.

Whether you’re standing for long periods of time in the kitchen, over a workbench, or at your standing desk, a good anti-fatigue mat can make a world of difference for your feet and ankles. This Royal mat is just $25 today, which the lowest we’ve seen in over a year.

Photo: Amazon

Shark already makes our readers’ favorite affordable vacuum, and now they make robotic vacuums too. The Shark ION ROBOT 750 features smart pathfinding, a self-cleaning brush roll, Wi-Fi, and even Alexa support, so you can order your floors cleaned with your voice as you leave the house.



The vacuum has sold for about $300-$350 since it was released last year, but today only in Amazon’s Gold Box, you can grab it for $260, an all-time low.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve posted deals on Ghost Paper’s unique notebooks with embossed lines before, and now, they make stationery too. Each set comes with 20 sheets of embossed line paper, plus 15 matching envelopes with subtle lines for addresses. Even if you aren’t much of a letter writer, these would be great to keep around to use as thank you notes.



There is a slight catch though: Due to a manufacturing issue, many of the cartons that they ship in have small tears. The envelopes and sheets themselves are in perfect condition (they sent me several packs to see for myself), but because of the slight defect, Ghost Paper is selling them for 50% off until they run out. Just add a set to your cart, and you’ll see the price drop from $20 to $10 at checkout.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Poached eggs might be the most intimidating breakfast meal, but also one of the most delicious. These silicone poaching cups will keep the egg all together, making the cooking process less messy.

A set of four is just $7 today, which is about half of much as you would spend on plate of Eggs Benedict at a brunch place, and they’re easy to wash and reuse.

Photo: Amazon

The flashlight on your phone is alright for stumbling to the bathroom at night, but sometimes, you just need a big, hulking spotlight to get the job done. This LED model from Stanley is rechargeable, waterproof, and marked down to an all-time low price today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re curious to give Soylent a try, but don’t want to commit, this Amazon Sample Box is for you.



Pay $6 up front for three bottles (a cacao, a vanilla, and a Coffiest), and you’ll get a $6 credit to spend on a future Soylent purchase from Amazon. Even if you don’t end up using that credit though, $2 per bottle is a solid price, and this is the cheapest way to try multiple flavors.

And in case you missed it yesterday, Amazon’s also running a 25% coupon on full-sized Soylent orders, so you can stock up on your favorite flavor. More details below.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A first aid kit is one of those things you should probably keep in your glove box, and you should definitely have at home, and at $17 for 130 pieces (with code KQ6S7K95) in a nice zipper bag, there’s no excuse not to be prepared for minor accidents.

It includes bandages, gauze, an instant cold pack, and even glow sticks, all tucked away in a refillable soft pack. You can thank us later.

Photo: Amazon

Rarely under $400, you can buy this Vitamix 5200 for just $299 today. Our readers listed this blender as one of their favorites because it’s nearly impossible to break, and has the horsepower to cut through pretty much anything you throw in there. This is back down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen, so if you’ve ever thought about getting one, today is probably the best day to do it.



Photo: Shep McAllister

Whiskey stones can keep your drink cool without watering it down like ice, and this stainless steel set from X-Chef is on sale for $12 today with promo code RKLSSYTS, including a tray and a tiny set of tongs. <Clink>

Screenshot: eBay

If your car is due for some new tires, you can save $100 on any $400 purchase from Discount Tire Direct’s eBay storefront today with promo code PMOTORS318. Admittedly, most sets of tires don’t cost $400, so you’ll likely need to bundle some wheels, or buy for two vehicles to take advantage.

Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $12 sandwich.

Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in a variety of flavors (no, green is not one of them). Clip the coupon to save 25% on your favorite flavor, or a variety pack to try several.

The original flavor also comes in powdered form now, which is also available with the aforementioned coupon.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes smart light bulbs now, because of course they do, and you can get the tunable ones at a discount today.



These bulbs can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, but it can hit any flavor of white, from sunlight-simulating daylight to Edison-style warm white. It sounds like a small thing, but different shades of light can seriously boost your productivity, or help you relax when it’s almost time for bed. I own a ton of full RGB-capable Hue bulbs, but 99% of the time, I’m just tuning them to different temperatures of white, so this is all you really need.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Smart outlet switches have become the atomic unit of smart home gadgetry, and you can get two Alexa-compatible switches (with energy monitoring!) for just $12 each today with promo code LM7465XV.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon sells its own nuts now under its Happy Belly brand, and several different bags are about 30% off today. Options include various kinds of pecans, almonds, and peanuts, and most of them include two bags.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It never hurts to have a spare extension cord in your garage, and this 50' model from AmazonBasics is down to $13, the best price in nearly a year.



Don’t be that guy that doesn’t clean up after his dog. When you can get 810 poop bags and a dispenser for $13, there’s no excuse. If you want save another 64 cents, sign up for Subscribe & Save and cancel at anytime.

It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again. Just use promo code Y8QPB32E to get it for $12 at checkout.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. Right now, they’re giving you a deal you won’t want to miss. Grab a pair of Zante V3s, using the code KINJAZANTE, for just $44 and free shipping. Plus, they have a ton of other footwear and apparel markdowns across the site as well.



It’s not exactly bug bite season yet, but it will be before you know it, and you can get a bottle of our readers’ favorite bug spray for just $4 today, an all-time low. The only catch is that it’s an add-on item, so it’ll need to be part of a larger order.

Dorco’s insane razor discounts continue unabated this week with the Pace Power Shaving Kit, just $14 with code KINJA35X. The Pace Power looks like a regular razor handle, but pop a AAA battery in there, and it can lightly vibrate to help lift hairs for an easier shave. It’ll work with any of Dorco’s standard cartridges, but this particular bundle includes nine six-blade Pace 6s.

We’re getting close to the point where Bluetooth-enabled smart bathroom scales cost about the same as their “dumb” brethren. This one’s $22 with code SUZ4L2JP, and its app even ties into Apple HealthKit, so you can keep all of your health data in one place.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

One day our wallets will be replaced by our phones, but until then, you should probably carry the smallest wallet you can find. Kinzd makes a bunch of different styles of front pocket wallets for about $11-$13v, and you can save an extra 30% on all of them today with promo code KINOFF30.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Stand-up inflatable paddle boards are never cheap, but this highly rated Tower Paddle Boards Adventurer is down to an all-time low price on Amazon, today only. That comes with the board, an adjustable paddle, and an air pump; everything you need to hit the water. And since it’s inflatable, you can stuff it into your trunk or an overhead bin, and head towards the nearest warm beach.

Sunglass Warehouse has some of the best pricing out there, but they’ve amped it up with a buy one, get one free sale on all their sunglasses. Use the code BOGO and pick up two pairs for the price of one, including sale styles. That means you can grab plenty of pairs for under $20, so you really have no excuse not to get a backup.

Amazon makes their own puffer down jackets now, because of course they do, and the entire line is on sale today for 30% off. You should be able to find all of the options here, but you can choose from vests, jackets, hooded jackets, and even full-length coats. You also get to pick from a bunch of different colors of each item.



Note: Shep ordered one of these late last year (the non-hooded men’s jacket), and it was very warm, but it did run a little big, so you might want to order a size down.

Top Media Deals

Screenshot: ComiXology

Season 2 of Jessica Jones comes out on Netflix this week, and ComiXology is celebrating with a huge sale on the comics that inspired the show. Single issues are just $1 each to download, and there are also several collections that offer even more bang for the buck.



Legend of Korra was one of the best shows on TV during its time, let alone one of the best anime series, and you can own all four seasons on Blu-ray for an all-time low $30, courtesy of Amazon.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

You won’t have to empty your Gringotts vault to afford this 8-film Harry Potter Blu-ray collection. It’s not the very cheapest we’ve seen, but its discounted from its usual $70 to just $58. So, that means you’ll pay just $7 per movie, no magic required.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If any movie truly deserves ultra HD 4K quality, it’s probably this one. This Planet Earth II 4K Blu-ray is down to its lowest price since Deals Week, just $30.

If you have access to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you can save $5 on your next night out at the movies courtesy of Fandango. To get the deal, you’ll need to purchase two movie tickets, pay with Apple Pay, and use code STARPOWER at checkout. The $5 you save might just buy you a small popcorn.



Obviously, go see Black Panther if you haven’t yet, but otherwise, this is a great excuse to go see Annihilation.

Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the service today. You’ll get your first two months for just $1, after which you’ll be automatically billed the regular $10 per month, unless you cancel. If you love to read, this is a great chance to sample the service without fully committing.

Top Gaming Deals

Photo: Amazon

$12 is cheaper than a lot of standard sized mouse pads, but today, that gets you a massive 3' wide model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYPAD at checkout to save $5.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s a first world problem, but I hate waiting for my Xbox One controller to turn on and sync to the console just to pause a Netflix video. If that’s driving you crazy as well, this always-on media remote is only $15 today on Amazon, or about $5 less than usual. The best feature? As soon as you pick it up, the buttons light up automatically.

The Humble Monthly clock just reset again, and April’s early access selection includes a trio of titles: Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Mafia III, and God Eater II. You’ll also get a cache of as-yet-unannounced games next month, plus 10% off on all Humble Store purchases, all for just $12 per month. And yes, even if you cancel your membership, every game you got is yours to keep forever.

