A Nike sale, a Lodge dutch oven, a Lucid foam mattress Gold Box, and many more are all part of today’s best deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

TOP TECH DEALS

Photo: Gizmodo

If you missed the one-day Echo sales last week, Amazon’s once again taking $70 off the Echo Show today, bringing it back to within $10 of an all-time low. You can read Gizmodo’s review if you want to learn more, but it turns out Alexa would have benefitted from a visual component all along.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need a lot of extra space for your Nintendo Switch, GoPro, or smartphone? SanDisk’s massive 200GB microSD card is back down to $60 on Amazon today, the best price we’ve seen outside of a one-day Gold Box deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Solar USB chargers are great for camping trips, but they can also give you peace of mind if you’re ever stuck in a situation without electricity for any extended period. Two different models from Aukey are on sale today (a 28W model and a 21W model), just be sure to note the promo codes.

Photo: Amazon

$20 Bluetooth earbuds are commonplace these days, but wireless on-ears with a 25 hour battery, plus an AUX jack for wired use? That’s a different story. Get them on sale promo code KINJAHX8.



Despite its tiny size, the GoPro HERO5 Session includes 4K recording and voice commands just like its bigger sibling (though obviously, it lacks a touchscreen), and you can get a refurb from GoPro’s official eBay storefront for just $120 today. That’s a full $80 less than buying it new, and you get the exact same manufacturer warranty, so I’d say it’s $80 well saved.

The recent release of Qi-compatible iPhones means that wireless charging pads are flying off the shelves, and you can score Anker’s 10W model for $8 off today with promo code ANKEBEST.

While it’ll only charge iPhones at 5W (which is fine for overnight charging), this 10W pad can fast-charge compatible Android phones as well. I bought it for myself late last year, and use it with my iPhone X every night. I love that the edges of the pad light up temporarily when you set your phone down, so I can be sure I placed it correctly even when I’m groggy and not wearing my glasses.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $24, why not give this one a try? Just clip the $5 coupon to get the deal at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

USB-C is eating the world, and you can manage the transition with a bunch of great sales from Anker this week.



Advertisement

The most exciting deal is a brand new product: the Anker PowerPort II with Power Delivery. This is similar to the 30W USB-C PD charger they’ve sold for awhile, but with an extra Quick Charge-compartible USB port for your other devices as well. Get it for $25 with code ANKEBEST.

Need more ports? Get the 5-port USB-C PD hub for $38 with promo code ANKEBEST. Just like the PowerPort II above, this will charge a 12" MacBook or Nintendo Switch (in portable mode) at full speed.

Of course, none of these would be very useful without cables. The PowerLine II USB-C to C cables (3' | 6') support 60W charging and come with a lifetime warranty, while the PowerLine+ USB 3.0 to C cable is wrapped in premium nylon.

Photo: Gizmodo

It’s not one of the high-end models with GPS or LTE, but $150 for an Apple Watch Series 1 is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Apple’s increasingly popular wearable.



Advertisement

Somewhat confusingly, the Series 1 is not quite the same as the original Apple Watch, as it has a second generation chip for faster performance. This deal is only available on the smaller 38mm watch, but we still suspect it will sell out soon.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Aukey’s simple magnetic smartphone vent holder is one of the most popular car mounts out there, and from personal experience, I can tell you it’s awesome for taking on vacation for use in a rental car as well. For $6, go ahead, give it a try.

There’s not a whole lot to say here: This phone stand has a nearly perfect review average form almost 7,000 customers, looks great, and is only $6 today with code 7LM3H6FB. Why wouldn’t you put one on your desk?

Photo: Amazon

At $26 (with code ETDWL58B), this smart power strip costs about as much as a standard smart plug, but it includes four smart AC outlets that you can control individually with your smartphone or Alexa, plus four USB ports too (though you can only control them as a set). Why has nobody else thought to make this yet?

Advertisement

The free control app and Alexa will recognize the power strip as six different devices (four AC outlets, the USB ports, and the entire power strip), all of which you can name and control from anywhere.

Photo: Amazon

Update: Promo code VOGEK136 works now.

We’ve seen other oversized mouse pads before, but I have to say, built-in leather kickstands for your phone are a pretty unique touch. They fold flat into the mat when you don’t need them too, so your mouse can glide unabated. Use promo code VOGEK136 to get it for $15.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



Advertisement

For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

TOP HOME DEALS

Photo: Amazon

A decent drill is something everyone should own, and this 20V Black & Decker is a great deal at just $35 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Typically selling for $40-$60, the drill only weighs 2.5 pounds, and carries a solid 4.4 star review average.



Advertisement

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, or until sold out, so don’t get screwed out of a good deal

Photo: Amazon

If you haven’t replaced your metal spring mattress with a giant block of foam that you bought on the internet, what are you even doing with your life? Amazon’s currently marking Lucid 10" and 12" hybrid foam mattresses to under $350. Choose between a bamboo charcoal and aloe vera infused mattress for moisture wicking, or hybrid mattress with a cooling latex layer on top.

Advertisement

Thinking about getting even more high-tech with your bed? Add a remote-controlled adjustable base to your new foam mattress and never have to fluff pillows to watch TV comfortably again.

This tiny tire inflator has been a hit with our readers, and now you can get it for just $12 with code X4Z9IEEU. Toss it in your glove box, or even in your spare tire well, and you’ll never again be forced to scrounge together quarters to use the air pump at a gas station.

Screenshot: Travelocity

If you have any trips on the horizon, you can save 15% on your choice of hotel stay through the end of the year with promo code TravelocitySpring15.



Advertisement

The asterisk here, and it’s a fairly big one, is that most major hotel chains (except Hyatt, notably) are excluded. But most cities have at least a couple of Hyatt properties, or you could use this as an excuse to try a cool boutique hotel that you might have otherwise missed. There are no blackout dates, but you will have to prepay for the room (you can cancel for a full refund), and your discount is capped at $75. Bon voyage!

Here’s something to brighten up your day. A 16-pack of soft white LED lightbulbs is only $22 today on Amazon, meaning you can upgrade your entire home to LED. Plus, some utility companies offer per-bulb rebates, so they could get even cheaper.



Want daylight bulbs? That pack is just $1 more.

You love Lodge’s cast iron skillets, but have you tried their dutch oven? It’s only $32 on Amazon today, the best price in over a year. And while it’s an excellent dutch oven, its coolest feature is actually its lid. Just flip it over, and you’ve got yourself an extra cast iron skillet. That’s two great pieces of cookware for the price of one.

If spring allergies are already ruining your day, you can fight back and decrease the amount of air pollutants you’re breathing in with this very well-reviewed air purifier.

Advertisement

The Levoit LV-132 features a True HEPA filter (a big deal at this price) and charcoal filters to reduce pet odors and neutralize airborne bacteria. Plus, it has an impressive 4.4-star rating with over 1,400 reviews. This model normally bounces between $80 and $90, but is only $71 after 5% off coupon.

Photo: Amazon

The area under your bed is valuable storage space, and this soft-sided containerorganizes your linens to slide under your mattress. Obviously, there are plastic containers out there designed to do the same thing, but the zipper closure on this model is better at compressing linens if you stuff a lot in there, and its striped sides won’t look too utilitarian if you can see it from certain angles in your bedroom. Get it for $13 with promo code A28FHM4F.

You don’t need to buy a new car to get a life-changing backup camera, you just need $76 (with promo code Q88XKGN3), and a few minutes to run the wires. This model attaches to your license plate, and runs to a special rear view mirror that attaches in front of your existing mirror.

Advertisement

Oh, about that mirror...it has a dash cam built into it! Just pop in a microSD card, and you have a backup camera, plus a dual-lens dash cam to record any accidents.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Typically selling for $14, you can grab yourself a two-pack of Amazon’s best-selling silicone baking mats for $10.

Advertisement

If you haven’t used one before, you should now that nothing will stick to these. They’re made of silicone, flexible, and fit onto standard-sized baking sheets, making clean up a breeze. Plus, since you won’t be baking nonstick spray into your cookie sheets, they’ll look like new for longer.

In addition to being bestsellers, these mats boast a near-perfect 4.6-star rating with over 2,000 reviews.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Don’t be that guy that doesn’t clean up after his dog. When you can get 810 poop bags and a dispenser for $13, there’s no excuse. If you want save another 64 cents, sign up for Subscribe & Save and cancel at anytime.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s 2017, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore, it just needs to recharge over USB. This flexible neck model is just $10 with code TEKPK6SU, is perfectly designed for lighting candles, and can spark 400 times on a charge from its 220mAh battery.



Advertisement

And in case you missed it last week, our favorite arc lighter, the Power Practical Sparkr Mini, is still down to $19 with code L5IMQBFO. This is an updated model of the Sparkr which fixes an issue that caused the its flashlight to turn on in your pocket, and it also doesn’t make a high-pitched whine like most competing products.

Photo: Amazon

What if you could apply a coat of Rain-X to your car just by pulling on your windshield wiper stalk? This bottle of washer fluid additive is just $4 today after you clip the $1 coupon, and mixes with your existing washer fluid to encourage water beading. And with a 4.3 star review average from over 450 customers, it seems to actually get the job done.

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, over 4500 styles for all occasions are up to 40% off for both men and women, no code needed, as new year deal. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

I have painful, yet fond memories of my college’s Athletic Trainer using one of these on my thigh after I suffered a strained quad. They are hell while using it, but heaven afterwards. And for $11 when you use the code ALPUMGGO, this muscle roller can help further your love-hate relationship with working out.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Banana Republic, Old Navy, and GAP are in cahoots when it comes to sales; they are owned by the same company, after all. But with 40% off everything (and I mean everything. Jeans, sale items, everything) coming from all three retailers when you use the code STYLE, maybe you get a whole new wardrobe by the end of spring.



Note: There’s also an extra 10% off at GAP with the code BONUS that stacks.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s finally light enough after work to feel like you can go outside. And if you’ve been putting off going to the gym because the weather’s bad, time to give up. It’s getting nicer and nicer each day, and PUMA is taking an extra 30% off sale items with the code SPRINGSALE. Let’s just say your wardrobe will look like it’s ready to hit the gym, even if you aren’t.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

David Archy might not be a brand you’ve heard of, but they make some seriously great underwear and other basics, and their highly rated robes and leggings are on sale right now on Amazon.



Robes start at just $22, and leggings for men and women are even cheaper.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

You can always use a new pair of socks, so why not grab eight pairs for less than a dollar each? Pick up an 8-pack of no-show or dress crew socks for just $10, which means you can afford to lose one in the dryer or under your bed.









TOP MEDIA DEALS

I still say that Star Trek (2009) is far and away the best Trek movie ever made, but for those of you that have a soft spot in your heart for the six original series films, head over to Amazon at warp factor 8 to get the box set for an all-time low $25.

If you can’t get your hands on an SNES Classic, the nostalgia kick you’ll get from this book is the next best thing. Playing With Super Power is the definitive book on the SNES, featuring beautiful artwork, historical accounts, and even a foreword by Reggie Fils-Aimé. At $10, the paperback has never been cheaper.





TOP GAMING DEALS

Assassin’s Creed Origins is largely a return to form for the series, and you can pick it up for just $30 on Amazon today for both PS4 and Xbox One. At the very least, you can use it as an interactive museum of ancient Egypt.

I know it looks ridiculous, but a gooseneck tablet stand really is the best way to play your Switch in bed. Get one for $11 from uGreen today with promo code 9HV88DWK.





















TECH

Power



Storage

SanDisk 200GB MicroSD Card | $60 | Amazon

Audio

Home Theater

Computers & Accessories

Mobile Devices



Photography

HOME

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

LIFESTYLE

Apparel

Beauty & Grooming

Camping & Outdoors

Fitness

Kamileo Muscle Roller | $11 | Amazon | Promo code ALPUMGGO



MEDIA

Movies & TV

Books

GAMING

PC



Toys

