Snag deals on minimalist wallets, an all-time-low price on HTC’s Vive VR system, one-day sale on DEWALT tools, and so much more.

If you missed out on the madness a couple of weeks ago, eBay’s once again running a sitewide discount that you can use on almost everything, plus an even better deal for home goods from select sellers.



Promo code PSPRINGTIME will take 15% off nearly any $25+ eBay order (gift cards, real estate, and actual money are excluded, sadly), with a $50 savings cap. That includes everything from video games from Best Buy’s eBay outlet, to Nintendo Switch consoles (which are sadly marked up, but still a solid deal at $277 in Gray or Neon), to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live memberships, to that rare vintage comic book that you’ve been eyeing.

At the same time, eBay’s running a 20% coupon on home goods from select sellers with promo code PRETTYDAY, most notably the Dyson eBay outlet. If I had to pick one thing to recommend here, it’d be a refurbished Dyson V7 Animal cordless vacuum for $200, but obviously you have a ton of options to choose from.

The list of sellers eligible for the 20% deal is pretty vast, so I’d recommend just finding whatever you want to buy, adding it to your cart, and trying PRETTYDAY first. If that doesn’t work, the PSPRINGTIME 15% discount is a great consolation prize.

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement hard drives out there, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $85 today, or roughly $10 less than usual.



Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive over USB.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerCore battery packs run the gamut from tiny tubes that fit into your pocket to massive blocks of energy that can power your devices for days at a time. Today’s deal is on the latter.



The PowerCore+ 26800 is one of the few battery packs on the market with USB-C Power Delivery up to 27W. That means it can charge a 12" MacBook at nearly full speed, a Nintendo Switch at full power while you’re playing Zelda on a plane, or an iPad Pro significantly faster than the charger it came with (if you have a USB-C to Lightning cable).

Power Delivery works both ways too, so you can actually recharge the entire battery pack in just 4.5 hours with the included 27W USB-C wall charger, compared to over 11 hours with a standard 2A USB charger. When you’re trying to juice up before a flight, every minute counts.

The PowerCore+ also includes two high speed standard USB ports that you can use simultaneously, which is good, because this thing has enough power to share. We had a hands on with the pack when it launched back in April, and you can see our impressions here. You’d normally pay $120 for this pack, but for a limited time on Amazon, it’s marked down to $100. That’s more expensive than some other USB-C PD batteries we’ve seen, but this one is unique for including the USB-C wall charger.

If you’re still listening to your TV through its built-in speakers, you’ll want to drop what you’re doing and check out this 3.1 channel Vizio sound bar, now down to an all-time low $170. You can even use it as a big and loud Bluetooth speaker for your phone, when you aren’t watching TV.

External Bluetooth transmitters and receivers with 3.5mm jacks have been around for years, but this model from Aukey raises the bar with support for optical (SPDIF) audio.



The little box can both receive and transmit Bluetooth signals, and includes SPDIF in and out ports to connect it to your TV or high-end audio equipment. Plus, it can even pair to two pairs of headphones simultaneously when transmitting, which would allow two people to, say, listen to the same TV over headphones to avoid waking up someone in the next room. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYTR2 at checkout to get it for $28.

Smart plugs have become the atomic unit of smart home gear - a gateway drug to smart lighting, smart door locks, and more. If you’re curious to try them out yourself, this 2-pack from Conico is just $22 today with code H8QNUYUP. Just plug them into any outlet, and you’ll be able to control them with your smartphone or with Alexa.



Whether you need a spare card for your dash cam, your GoPro, your Switch, or anything else, Samsung’s 64GB and 128GB cards are both on sale today. I have the 128GB card in my own Switch, and it’s been great.



There aren’t a ton of 60W USB-C Power Delivery wall chargers out there, let alone those with two extra standard USB ports, but this one from Aukey is just $40 today with promo code AUKEPD12. With enough power for a phone, a tablet, and a MacBook Pro or Nintendo Switch, it’s highly likely this is the only charger you need for your desk.

If you’re still paying your cable company a monthly modem rental fee, stop what you’re doing and buy your own for just $46. This model supports maximum download speeds of 680mbps, which should cover just about every cable internet plan out there. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon to save.

Update: Now down to $26!

While it’s not a true standing desk lift—you’d want the monitor to be significantly higher than your keyboard for extended use—this height and angle-adjustable AmazonBasics stand can do a lot to improve your laptop’s ergonomics whether you’re sitting or standing. It normally costs $50, but today, it’s just $26.

Buying a couch-friendly, 10' Lightning cable is one of the best things you can do for yourself, and this reader-favorite Anker PowerLine is a steal at $9. Not only is it long, it’s also reinforced with kevlar fiber, and backed by an 18 month warranty if it were somehow to break.

While you can still get a free Apple TV when you prepay for three months of DIRECTV Now, or get your first three months of the service for just $10 each, the company just brought back perhaps its best deal of all: A free Fire TV for buying just a single month of the service.



Unfortunately, this doesn’t stack with the $10 introductory offer, so you’ll have to pay $35 for that first month of service. But even if you cancel immediately, that 4K and HDR-compatible Fire TV is yours to keep. It normally costs $70 on its own, so this is essentially a 50% discount, plus you get a month of DIRECTV Now.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Spring is here, and if you have any home improvement projects on the horizon, today’s DEWALT Gold Box on Amazon may have a tool deal for you.



There are three products included in the sale, the most exciting of which is a a 20V brushless impact wrench kit for $249, or about $100 less than usual. It might be overkill for most of you, but if it’s something you could use, it has a stellar 4.8 star review average.

For the rest of us, the sale also includes a $9 screwdriver set and a 118-piece mechanics tool set. Just remember that these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Instead of you bending down to access your stuff, let your stuff roll out to you. These discounted cabinet drawers organize and maximize space, and will make it a hell-of-a-lot easier to find what you’re looking for. There are a couple of different sizes and styles to pick from. But, this Woot sale will only last through the end of the day, so don’t wait too long.

When compared to traditional blenders, stick blenders are 1,000x easier to clean up after. You can skip the blender work bowl and just place this stick blender in whatever container you were already using to make your sauce, smoothie, or whatever else needs to be pureed. That means less dishes, and more time to do all your other chores.

These two Cuisinart Smart Stick Blenders (chrome and red) are just $20 today after 20% off coupon, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

I can think of worse places to vacation than Greece, and this trip package from Gate 1 Travel (in partnership with Travelzoo) makes it easy to see a wide swath of the country.



Starting at $2,400 per person (after code TZWGAC, which takes off $420), you get roundtrip flights from the U.S. to Athens, three nights accommodations in Athens, a four-night cruise around the country (with an all-inclusive drink package), and a night each in three other Greek cities, with all transfers and tours, plus a bunch of meals included in the price. That’s a pretty comprehensive tour of the country, all things considered, and you’ll barely have to do any of the planning yourself.

As always with these deals, prices will vary based on the dates you choose and your departure city, but you’ll save a lot of money compared to building a similar trip yourself. Just don’t forget to use that promo code to save $420 per traveler.

Anker makes smart light bulbs now, because of course they do, and you can get them at a serious discount today.



This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $13 each, you can afford to put them all around your home. That’s the best price we’ve ever seen.

These weather-resistant remote outlet switches rely on an RF remote instead of Wi-Fi, so you can’t control them with your phone or Alexa. But at just $26 for a two-pack (each of which has two outlets), it might be all you need to control, say, outdoor string lights, fans, or heaters. Just use promo code H69R9FX9 at checkout to get the deal.

With a good set of silicone cooking gloves, you’ll have full finger control when you handle hot pans in the kitchen. Hell, you could use them to just pick up a piece of meat directly off the grill, like some sort of barbecue superhero. For $8, why not?

Just because it’s getting warmer doesn’t mean you don’t need a comforter for your bed. This queen size down alternative blanket from Equinox International is just $24 on Amazon today. That’s actually cheaper than the current price for the twin model.

The bestselling, top-rated, and audience-favorite robotic vacuum got upgraded to a new and improved model late last year, and you can suck up yours today for just $180, a whopping $70 less than usual, and an all-time low.



It has the features you guys loved about the original RoboVac 11, including a remote control, a slim body to reach under furniture, and a large dust box, but boasts upgraded suction power, so the vacuum will sense when it needs to use a little extra juice to take care of a mess. It also has slightly larger wheels to easier navigate over door jams and higher-pile carpets, plus a larger HEPA-style filter to better trap allergens and pet hair. At this price though, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it sell out.

If you’ve ever been to a fancy cocktail bar, you’ve probably noticed drinks served with giant spheres of ice. If you want to recreate that experience at home, it’s surprisingly cheap and easy.



This Vogek sphere mold is slightly discounted off their usual price today, and if you take pride in your drinks, they’re worth every penny. $9 gets you a mold that makes six ice sphere of molds. Just use the code VOGEK294 at checkout.

This particular model of coccyx pillow is one of Amazon’s top sellers, and it’s just $14 after you enter code XQN2N9RT. These will improve posture and ease back pain in any chair where you spend a lot of time, from the office to the car to a long flight.

If you’re the type to carry around a blade on the daily, your options are about to get a lot more portable. Hot off the heels of a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign, the lilliputian WESN Titanium Microblade will officially launch in retail this month, but you can still preorder through Indiegogo Indemand to save 10% on a single blade, or 15% on two.

I’m a huge fan of Too Faced, and I feel that this is a brand everyone should try at least once. Even if you’re a Too Faced vet, this 20% off sale is perfect for you too. Basically everything (except sale items and the new collections) gets 20% taken off with the code TAKE20. Stock up on Better Than Sex mascara and Melted Matte lipstick while you can, or try out their insane glitter face mask called... Glow Job.



If you want to make a long-overdue transition to a front pocket wallet, this leather money clip can hold a ton of bills and cards for under $10. Prices will vary based on the color and material you choose (there are a ton of options), but promo code KINOFF31 should take 31% off at checkout.



The weather wants to be nice, I feel it. If your cabin fever has ramped up after the nice days that have popped up lately, Mountain Hardwear’s Winter Sale is for you. Everything you could need gear-wise for getting (and staying) outside is up to 50% off, from jackets and outerwear, to sleeping bags and tents. Seriously, there are over 250 items marked down.

Or, head to their Web Specials section and use the code MHWMARCH60 and you’ll grab everything for 60% off.

A well-fitted suit is something everyone should have in their closet, but it’s hard to justify dropping a bunch of money on something you’ll barely wear. Entire the Perry Ellis Semi-Annual Suit Sale. With a huge selection of styles, colors, and cuts, this sale will help you look sharp without breaking the bank.

Or, if you’re in need of other wardrobe staples, their entire sale section is an extra 40% off, no code needed.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to watch all five Mission: Impossible films in one day with this $20 Blu-ray set. I know it’s Tom Cruise and everything, but the last two especially were actually really good. The sixth movie comes out in July, so this is a good way to get caught up.

If you’re trying to kick your expensive takeout food habit, check out this $2 Kindle cookbook. It’ll teach you how to make Thai food, with recipes for Pad Thai, spring rolls, curry, and all the classics. You’ve probably spent more than $2 just tipping the takeout delivery boy, so you might as well give this a try.

Update: Now available for $10 digitally as well.

Pixar really outdid itself with Coco, and the Blu-ray is down to $19 today on Amazon, complete with a digital copy. That’s the best price we’ve seen so far on the best animated feature Oscar winner.

Once again, Amazon is discounting a bunch of Kindle books down to just $5 or less. This sale doesn’t really have a theme at all, but it does have some interesting reads that are less than a dollar.













If you’ve been keeping a lustful eye on the HTC Vive (and if you have a computer that can actually run the thing), it’s down to an all-time low $499 now, likely due to next month’s release of the Vive Pro.



There haven’t been a ton of deals to date on the insanely powerful Xbox One X, so if it’s been on your wish list, today’s $80 discount from Monoprice isn’t to be missed.



The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $59 is within $9 of the best price we’ve seen, and a solid $10 less than usual.



Pick up some good, old fashioned toys for the kids in your life in this Amazon Gold Box. They have a bunch of wooden toys, like a pizza party game, and a car-carrying truck, plus stuffed animals, puppets, and more. This deal will only last until the the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t wait for this one to pass you by.

The Nintendo Switch’s flimsy kickstand only works at a single, steep angle, and the placement of the console’s USB-C port means you can’t charge it while it’s propped up on a table. This stand from AmazonBasics solves both problems for just $10.

It won’t be out until some indeterminate date later this year, but it’s worth remembering that Prime members can preorder Super Smash Bros. (or any other physical game) for 20% off. It’s not unheard of for preorders of popular Nintendo games to sell out prior to release, so if you know you’re going to buy it anyway, you might as well put an order in, since you won’t be charged until it ships.



The same discount applies to other games mentioned in today’s Nintendo Direct, including my most anticipated game of the year, Mario Tennis Aces.

The Humble Monthly clock just reset again, and April’s early access selection includes a trio of titles: Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Mafia III, and God Eater II. You’ll also get a cache of as-yet-unannounced games next month, plus 10% off on all Humble Store purchases, all for just $12 per month. And yes, even if you cancel your membership, every game you got is yours to keep forever.

