About $400 off a MacBook Pro, light switches and power outlets, a drawer full of discounted socks, and more start off Tuesday's best deals.



TOP TECH DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This 13" MacBook Pro isn’t the latest model—it was released in late 2016—but configured with 16GB of RAM and a 2.9GHz processor, it would have cost you $2,000 from Apple, compared to just $1,600 from Woot today. It’s not a refurb either, this is brand new, with a full Apple warranty.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Internet-connected security cameras don’t have to set you back over $100; this model from Yi is packed with features, and only $41 today.



The Yi Dome can detect and track motion (even in the dark), or even the sound of babies crying, and send a push notification to your phone to check in. Built in microphones and speakers mean that you can even use the camera as a two-way intercom. Side note: What would you say to a robber in this scenario? I have no idea.

You can save your clips to a microSD card for free, or use Yi’s Cloud service as a remote DVR for added security. There are paid tiers available, but it’ll save six second clips of the last week’s worth of motion alerts for free, no monthly contract required.

Just note that today’s deal is only available today, and could sell out early.

Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:

PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 6' Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $12, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code ANKER453.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Several TOPGREENER products have been hits with our readers, and today, a bunch of them are on sale at the same time in Amazon’s Gold Box.



The deal includes a few USB-equipped power receptacles that you can install in your home. The best deal of the bunch though is this 4A model, which is only a few cents more than the 3.1A version.

Also on sale are a few unique light switches from TOPGREENER’s sister brand, Enerlites, that can turn any lights into smart lights. This one has several countdown timer buttons that will turn off your light and/or bathroom fan after a certain period of time, and this one includes an LCD screen and full scheduling features. Both are as cheap as we’ve ever seen, so this is a great chance to bring your home into the future.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

KEF’s highly rated Q100 bookshelf speakers typically cost $300 for a pair around the web, but Amazon’s knocked $50 off that price tag today. I know sound bars have come to dominate the home theater audio game, but if you still prefer to build your own system, these are a fantastic value.

Nebula Capsule | $278 | Amazon | Promo code ACAPSULE

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $278 on Amazon with promo code MYNEBULA, which is about $72 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen since it was up for preorder on Indiegogo.

Amazon’s new Echo Spot is like an adorably rounded Echo Show, and as a consequence, one of the best alarm clocks ever made. It doesn’t go on sale as often as the other Echoes, but you can save $20 on yours right now, for a limited time.



Photo: Amazon

USB-C Power Delivery is the future, and you can add it to your car with this $15 charger (with promo code AUKEYPD9). In addition to a regular USB port, you get a 27W USB-C port that can charge a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at nearly full speed. If your laptops run off of USB-C anyway, this is a much sleeker solution than an AC inverter.

Photo: Amazon

Aukey’s Slimline battery pack isn’t much thicker than your smartphone, and yet it’s packing 10,000mAh of power with two USB output ports combining to 2.4A output. It’s the perfect battery pack to have stashed in your bag. Get it for just $15 with promo code AUKEYN51.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This $18 Qi charging stand includes two charging coils. Why does that matter? It means it’ll work whether your phone is in portrait or landscape mode, so you can use it while you’re watching a video, or with an alarm clock app that works best in landscape. Just use promo code KINAPC682 at checkout to get the deal.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

TOP HOME DEALS

Life’s too short for vacuuming, so outsource the chore to the robots with Anker’s newest robot vacuum, the RoboVac 11c Pet Edition. Already makers of one of our readers’ favorite and best-selling robot vacuum, Anker added even more suction power and barrier strips, which tell the vacuum to avoid certain areas, like the often-wet area around a dog’s water bowl. This model also connects to Wi-Fi, and can be controlled with your phone, Alexa, or Google Home.



As a parent of two dogs and a cat, I’m constantly fighting against the pet hair tumbleweeds. I’ve tested this vacuum and have so far been amazed about how much hair it’s picked up, especially in hard-to-reach places under furniture, which this low-profile vacuum has no trouble navigating.

If you’ve been eyeing a robot vacuum, today is a great day to suck in a deal. Today’s price is $100 less than usual, and the lowest we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This great looking grinder is perfect for spices, herbs, and things that Jeff Sessions doesn’t like. Add in its easy-to-grip handle and solid review average, and it certainly seems like a steal at $7.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The vast majority of LED light bulbs out there put out the equivalent of a 60W incandescent. That’s fine for most rooms, but if you prefer the blinding glow of 100W bulbs, these LEDs should satisfy.



You get eight bulbs for $29 today, within a few cents of an all-time low. They put out the same amount of light as that 100W incandescent, but consume just 14.5W to do it. Just note that they’re daylight bulbs, which means they’d be great for a bathroom, office, or kitchen, but you probably wouldn’t want to use them in your bedroom or anywhere else you want to relax at the end of the day.

Give a Larabars a try with this variety box, just $20 after the $4 off coupon. If you’re unfamiliar with Larabars, they’re gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, vegan bars, mostly made from dates. This brand has a bunch of interesting flavors (blueberry muffin is my personal favorite) and this variety box is a good option if you aren’t ready to commit to a big box of one flavor.



As always, you can save a little more when you Subscribe & Save, just remember to cancel your next shipment if you don’t want it.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Finally, summer is coming. If you have plans of heading to the beach and/or pool, grab this 4 pack of cabana towels for just $30, the best price we’ve seen since last August. They’re 100% cotton and oversized for maximum relaxation. Fruity drink not included.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you primarily use your blender to make smoothies for yourself, you don’t need to make a giant pitcher dirty, you need a Nutribullet. This 900W model blends your drink inside an individual cup (it comes with two, plus lids and handles), meaning you’ll have a much easier job cleaning up afterwards.



Today’s $80 deal is a match for an all-time low, and $20 less than usual.

One of the easiest home upgrades you can make is replacing that crappy shower head that came with your house or apartment. This Delta two-in-one was ranked as your absolute favorite, and is down to just $93 today, within $5 of an all-time low. I bought this exact shower head last year, and it’s been worth every penny. You (probably) shower everyday, might as well make it as enjoyable as possible.

Fried foods are delicious. Fried foods will kill you. These are the laws of our cruel existence. This normally-$60 Bella air fryer attempts to break this rule by producing fried-like crispiness using no oil at all. Are the results as delicious as the real thing? Probably not, but if you believe the reviews, it comes pretty damn close.

I was in the camp of people who felt like aromatherapy diffusers were glorified Glade plug-ins. And they are to some extent, but the fact you can use natural essential oils to create the scent, rather than whatever Glade uses, is a real game changer. The peppermint and eucalyptus scents can help with migraines and sinus headaches as well help humidify the air during drier winter months.



This diffuser is just $13 (with code MYNTDIFF), has 2 different aromatherapy settings, and doubles as an LED light with 7 colors options. Throw in this 6-pack of essential oils, just $11, and you’re all set.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Amazon

Amazon’s Dash Buttons were released on April Fool’s Day eve of 2015, and most people reasonably assumed they were a prank. And yet here we are; it’s three years later, we’re all somehow 10 years older, and the Dash Button line hasn’t just survived, it’s expanded to hundreds of new brands.



To celebrate this most improbable of birthdays, Amazon’s offering Prime members a BOGO deal on select buttons, meaning you can get two of them for $5, but they’ll both still give you a $5 credit towards your first press. Assuming you use them both once, that’s like $5 in your pocket.

What if you could apply a coat of Rain-X to your car just by pulling on your windshield wiper stalk? This bottle of washer fluid additive is just $4 today after you clip the $1 coupon, and mixes with your existing washer fluid to encourage water beading. And with a 4.3 star review average from over 450 customers, it seems to actually get the job done.

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Replace those socks that got eaten by a dog or lost under the bed during this one-day sale from Amazon. Pick up dress socks, crew socks, no-shows, and more styles in a ton of different colors and patterns for 40% off. But these prices will disappear quicker than your new favorite pair of socks to the dryer.



Note: Certain styles have extra 10% and 20% off coupons, so be sure to clip those before checkout.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

We all know and love the classic Chuck Taylor high-top, but Converse branched out (especially after being taken under the Nike umbrella) and now makes a ton of different styles. If you need a new pair, or just want to expand your Converse horizons, use the code CHUCK25 and take an extra 25% off all clearance Converse items, shoes and clothing included.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. But they also have a ton of workout apparel as well. For the next couple days, use the code APPAREL70 at checkout and get additional discounts on all the apparel the carry.

If you just want to travel with one grooming tool that can do it all, Remington’s battery-powered PG6025 set includes all of these tools for just $15.



Full-size Trimmer



Foil Shaver



Nose, Ear and Detail Trimmer



Hair Clipper Comb with 8 Length Settings



3 Beard and Stubble Combs



Just note that the $5 coupon on the page won’t be applied until checkout.

Graphic: Indochino

Update: This sale ends today.

Wedding season is upon us, and you can look your best with a custom-tailored suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin. For a limited time, grab a suit from their Premium and Spring/Summer 2018 collections for $369 with promo code KINJA18. That deal is exclusive to our readers, and a better price than you’d find anywhere else on these styles.

This isn’t a suit you just buy off the rack, it’s tailored just for you, but you don’t have to go through the measurement and customization process to lock in this discount. You can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift a suit.

Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stiching around your buttons, are where things get fun.

How It Works

Measure and customize from home...

Follow the directions on Indochino’s site to submit your measurements and customize your suit. Once the suit arrives, if anything doesn’t fit quite right, Indochino will provide directions for your local tailor, along with a $75 credit to cover their work. If for whatever reason your tailor cannot resolve the issues, Indochino will remake your suit. Shipping and return shipping are free.

If you live near a showroom...

Purchase your suit online with our discount, then take your receipt into an Indochino showroom. They’ll do your measurements, walk you through your customization options, and have your suit delivered to the showroom. Return once it arrives for any final alterations if they’re needed.

Let us know which style you’ll be wearing to your next event (or day at the office) in the comments.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it’s not a name you’ll see on store shelves, David Archy makes some of the most popular and highly-rated underwear on Amazon. Today, you can pick up a three pack of their new, lightweight, supima cotton boxer briefs for $22, down from the pack’s usual $27. Several sizes and two colors are available.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

CoverFX’s Custom Enhancer Drops are everywhere on Instagram and YouTube, and it’s your chance to get those, and anything else for 25% off. CoverFX is having their Friends & Family Sale, so you can stock up on make up that’ll make you glow. Just use the code SPRINGFAM and you’ll get 25% off, plus free shipping, on any order. Maybe checkout their new Power Play foundation, which has a 40-color shade range.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s about time you do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of your favorite underwear. If you missed out Monday, Aerie is now giving you 10 undies for only $30, no code needed, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+

TOP MEDIA DEALS

Featuring everything from Black Panther to Darth Vader, there’s a little bit of everything in Amazon’s Marvel comic sale. All of these digital titles are just $1, so what are you waiting for? A few picks are below to get you started, but head over to Amazon to see all 278 options.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’m not saying that four hour lines and a hungry President Obama will materialize outside your house after you start applying the lessons you learned from the Franklin Barbecue Meat Smoking Manifesto. But I’m also not not saying that. Download the ebook for just $3 today.





TOP GAMING DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you like Telltale-style narrative games, Life Is Strange and its prequel, Before The Storm are among the best in the genre, and both are on sale for some of the best prices we’ve seen today. These discounts are from Amazon, but both games unlock on Steam.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Nintendo Switch’s flimsy kickstand only works at a single, steep angle, and the placement of the console’s USB-C port means you can’t charge it while it’s propped up on a table. This stand from AmazonBasics solves both problems for just $9, just $1 away from its all-time low.

Humble’s getting back to basics with its 19th Indie Bundle. Seven games (so far) are included, including gems like Mini Metro, Poly Bridge, and Superhot, just for starters. You can get all of them for as little as $14, but there are lower price tiers available as well with fewer games.



Bonus: If you’re a Humble Monthly subscriber (and you should be), paying for the highest tier will also net you a $2 Humble Store credit to spend on any game you want.

Toys

