Today's best deals kick off with a crazy deal on an Apple TV 4K, Cuisinart stainless steel cookware, an Alexa device for your car, and more.



TOP TECH DEALS

Photo: Amazon

Tile improved on its ultra-popular device trackers by adding waterproofing, customizable ring tones, increased range, and a more durable design to its new Pro series, and you can save about $7 on the sport model today on Amazon. Or, for less than $19 each, get two Tile Sports and two white and gold Tile Style. Functionally, they’re identical, the only difference is the casing.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

With clean looks, great sound quality, and a 25 hour battery, JBL’s Everest 700s are a great choice if you’re in the market for a pair of wireless around ears. Today only, you can snag a refurb from Amazon for just $90, or barely more than half what you’d expect to pay for them new.



Yamaha’s YAS-207BL was the first sound bar on the market to simulate surround sound with Dolby DTS Virtual:X, which bounces audio off your walls and ceiling without the aid of satellite speakers. I tried it myself, and the result was surprisingly convincing.



If you’ve been holding out for a good deal, it just dropped to $270, or $30 less than usual. We briefly saw it go as low as $230 for Black Friday, but otherwise, this is a match for the best deal we’ve seen.

Photo: Amazon

The latest MacBooks did the most Apple thing ever and replaced every single port with USB-C. That’ll be great once everything runs off of USB-C, but until then, you’ll need a dongle or two to plug in your legacy devices.



All of them feature a 60W USB-C passthrough charging port, but the $33 model gives you four USB 3.0 ports and HDMI, the $34 model opts for three USB ports, HDMI, and a card reader, and the $52 model has two USB ports, HDMI, VGA, and even ethernet. Just be sure to note the proper promo codes.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

As if 6TB wasn’t enough space for nearly everyone, this external hard drive includes a couple of USB ports on the front, allowing you to plug in even more external storage devices, or just charge your phone. $115 is an all-time low price, but it probably won’t last long.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Now that Apple’s jumped aboard the Qi train, we’re seeing a lot more charging pad deals than we used to. This model from RAVPower supports 10W fast charging for compatible Android phones, and is just $11 with promo code KINJA144. At that price, you can afford to put them all over your house.

Photo: Amazon

Despite the proliferation of affordable smart outlet switches over the past couple of years, we haven’t seen many weatherproof options yet, and we’ve seen even fewer models with multiple outlets that can be controlled separately. This $25 option from iClever though has both of those features, and can be controlled with your phone, your voice assistant, or even IFTTT. Just be sure to use promo code WIFIPLUG9 at checkout to save a few bucks.

Screenshot: Shep McAllister (Monoprice)

Whether you’re looking to get into 3D printing, mounting your TV to the wall, or just need some extra cables, Monoprice is taking 20% off sitewide today with promo code FEB27, with no minimum purchase required.

Update 2/26: Now down to $279 with promo code ACAPSULE.

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.



At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $296 on Amazon, which is about $50 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen since it was up for preorder on Indiegogo.

Screenshot: DIRECTV NOW

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

4K GoPro footage and Nintendo Switch games take up a ton of space, but you could hold plenty of both with this 200GB microSD card from SanDisk, now down to $63. That’s not the best price we’ve seen—it was briefly available for $50 around Black Friday—but it’s the best price Amazon’s listed this year.

Photo: Amazon

The UE Wonderboom is an adorable little speaker that punches above its weight in both sound quality and features, packing in IPX7 water resistance, 360 degree sound, and even multi-room audio with other UE speakers. It offers a good value proposition at its $100 MSRP, but at $60, it’s a no-brainer. You even get to pick from a bunch of different colors.



Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Not that we’d endorse voiding warranties, but if you want to get inside your phone to make repairs, this compact kit from AmazonBasics has the tools you need for the job, including screwdrivers, pry bars, and suction cups, all for just $9. That’s the best price Amazon’s listed in nearly a year.



Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. Save a whopping $22 today with promo code BEST2556.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Whether you prefer Amazon’s Alexa-powered Fire TV interface, or the flexibility offered by Roku, there’s a great deal on a streaming dongle for you today.



The Fire TV Stick only supports 1080p output, but its gives you all the powers of Alexa, and today’s deal is $10 less than usual.

The full-sized Fire TV (which is still pretty tiny) is more of the same, but supports 4K and HDR, making it more future-proof for just $10 more. You can also bundle an HDTV antenna for an extra $5.

In terms of specs, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is a pretty close match for the Fire TV, but with access to a larger ecosystem of apps, and the ability to use the Roku mobile app and a set of headphones for private listening, which would be perfect for a bedroom TV. This isn’t as low as it’s been, but it’s a solid deal.

Photo: Amazon

You’ve probably heard a lot of fuss about mechanical keyboards lately, and if not, you’ve at least heard the clicking coming from a nearby desk. If you’re curious to try one yourself without dropping a bunch of money, we’ve got deals on two different models for $20-$32 today.

Functionally, the two are identical, but the more expensive model has a number pad and RGB backlighting, while the cheaper one is tenkeyless and lacks any lights. Just be sure to note the promo codes in the image caption.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Anker’s PowerLine and PowerLine+ cables were already our readers’ favorite charging cables, but the new PowerLine II line is even stronger, comes with a hassle-free lifetime warranty, and is a few bucks off on Amazon today.



We wrote more about the cables over on Gear, but the long and short of it is that between the extreme durability and the lifetime warranty, it’s quite possible that this will be the last Lightning cables you ever have to buy. The 6' model is the one on sale this week in white.

It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, is notable for hardly ever running sales. Just for our readers though, they’re opening back up their holiday offer of two years for $60, down from the usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.

TOP HOME DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Update: Sold out

If you’re still rocking the $10 pans you bought at Walmart during college, it’s time to graduate to a real set of stainless steel cookware. This Cuisinart collection features fast and even-heating aluminum cores sandwiched inside the durable and heat retaining stainless steel bases.

Unlike some “true” tri-ply pieces, the aluminum core doesn’t extend up the side walls here, and these pans aren’t induction compatible. But if you can live without that, they’re just $20 per piece in today’s Amazon Gold Box, and should make cooking a lot more enjoyable.

Phillips’ insanely popular Wake-Up Light is here to change your life. Philips recently added a new high end model to the lineup, which means we’re starting to see some massive deals on the old top dog, the HF3520. Grab it right now on Amazon for $73 after clipping the $25 coupon, the best price we’ve ever seen by about $12.



Unlike an unsympathetic traditional alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light eases you awake with a gradually-brightening light that simulates a natural sunrise, which is how humans are designed to wake up anyway. After the light gets you out of your REM cycle and ready to wake up, an audible alarm will finish the job at the time of your choosing. Plus, it also doubles as a very warm and pleasant reading light as you’re getting ready to go to sleep.

Screenshot: Shep McALlister (Living Social)

Have a Sam’s Club in your area, and don’t mind buying in bulk? For just $30 today on Living Social, you can get a 1-year membership (a $45 value on its own), a complimentary spouse or household membership card, and a $10 gift card. Or, for $15 more, you’ll also get a $25 VUDU credit, a rotisserie chicken, yeast rolls, 18 cookies, and a bunch of bonus coupons too. This deal is worth it for the 1-year membership alone, but the extras really make it a no-brainer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Heading out of town and want to deter thieves, or just want to wake up to a well-lit house? This programmable light switch turns any built-in light into a smart light for $26, the best price of the year.

Graphic: Erica Offutt (Amazon)

If filling a bunch of plastic baggies takes too much time (or wastes too much plastic) for you, pick up this $12 reusable Sistema Bento Box Cube. It has compartments for a bunch of little portions of food, and it even has a cup for yogurt, dressing, or anything liquid-y. Plus, it’s dishwasher and microwave safe.



Graphic: Erica Offutt (Amazon)

A big measuring cup like this with a spout is the perfect thing to mix pancake batter, sauces, scrambled eggs, and so many other things. Plus, the measurements on this Anchor 8-cup model are not printed on the glass, but etched in, so no matter how many times you wash it, the markings will never come off. Today’s price is a good $5 less than usual, and this would make a great gift for the cook in your life.



Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

We live in stressful times, but you can practice a little self care with this personal shoulder massager from Mynt. This corded model normally costs $50, which already makes it more affordable than the company’s battery powered products, but you can get it for $42 right now on Amazon.



We’ve posted similar products from other manufacturers a few times before, but this one has twice as many shiatsu nodes as the norm (eight vs. four), so it’ll feel like you have a small army of masseuses tending to your knots.

Image: Amazon

No, these are probably not the knives of a Michelin Star chef, but this 18-piece AmazonBasics set would probably work just fine for the casual home cook. Today’s $40 price tag is an all-time low, so start slicing.



Graphic: Erica Offutt (Home Depot)

If you’ve been itching to get back outside and start cooking again, today’s Home Depot sale is for you. They have the popular ceramic Kamado grills, smokers, portable camping griddle, and more, all up to 20% off.



This sale will only last through the end of the day, so grab what you need before the sale goes up in smoke.

GIF Photo: Shep McAllister

Love Alexa, and wish you could take her with you on your commute? Anker’s running the first deal ever today on their hands-free, Alexa-enabled car charger with promo code VIVA3749.

You can check out my full impressions here, bu the Roav VIVA from Anker does an admirable job of providing hands-free Alexa access while you’re driving, including turn-by-turn directions, your daily briefing, and even third party Alexa apps like Jeopardy. As befitting an Anker product, it’s also a dual port car charger, albeit an awkwardly designed one.

$30 is a great price for a battery pack with Quick Charge 3.0, USB-C, and 26,800mAh of capacity, but it’s kind of astounding for this model, which also includes an LED flashlight array on one side, and a freakin’ solar panel on the other.



Obviously, that little panel won’t recharge the battery very quickly, but it’s fine if you just need a little emergency power to make a quick phone call.

OxyLED is best known for its battery-powered light strips, but this discounted kit (with promo code 7JQNKJQ5) plugs into an AC outlet, and is designed specifically for under-cabinet installation.

The kit comes with three foot-long LED light bars, plus three connecting cables. You can either plug the bars into each other to create a longer strip, or use the cables to snake around corners and extend your setup. Once it’s all installed, just use the touch-sensitive power button to turn them on and adjust the brightness, and enjoy a well-lit countertop while you prepare dinner.

Image: Amazon

This 6-quart Crock-Pot is WeMo enabled which means, once you download the free WeMo app, you can control it from anywhere via a Wi-Fi connection. In addition to the smart features, it also has cool-touch handles, three temperature settings, and a dishwasher-safe bowl.

Usually selling for $80 or more, today’s $65 deal (with code BUy5) is a steal.

Photo: Amazon

You probably won’t use a pressure washer every week or even every month, but using it will make your driveway, sidewalks, patio, and more look brand new. I bought a similar one a few months ago and washed years of grime from my patio furniture in 10 minutes.

This powerful Stanley model rarely sells for under $200, and is priced for just $139 today, the lowest price we’ve seen. So no pressure, but if you have the storage space, this is a no-brainer for any homeowner.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

A big-ass duffel bag is something everyone should keep handy, and you can get one for $17 today in the color of your choice. Just be sure to use promo code LS6HNNHH at checkout.

Or, grab a more reasonably sized 60L bag for $16 with the code F42IGBBI.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

There are few things more irritating than noticing your tires are low on air, and then having to find a bunch of quarters, driving to the gas station, and cursing the heavens when the compressor shuts off before you’ve finished filling all four.



Instead, just buy this tiny $22 compressor (with promo code WV9KZM99), and fill up your own tires from anywhere. You can thank me later.

Amazon’s newest sample box is for you to sample some of Gatorade’s non-sports drink products. As with all sample boxes, after you buy this, you get an equal credit back in your account to spend on select Gatorade products. Assuming you use the $7 credit, it’s like getting the samples for free.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

These $7 gloves (with promo code XJZ2UX6N) let you grab a hot pan out of the oven, pull meat right off a grill, or even turn logs in an active campfire without getting burned, like some kind of kitchen superhero. We’ve seen silicone barbecue gloves for less than this in the past, but these are rated for much higher temperatures, and should be more flexible as well.

This 3-pack of best-selling Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Storage containers is not at its lowest price, but it is a good $5 - $7 less than usual.



For $21, you get one 6.3-cup and two larger 17.3-cup containers. These containers can keep food fresh for about 80% longer than store packaging, but, if history is any indication, this deal won’t last long!

It’s probably not something you have an immediate use for, but it’s definitely worth keeping a simple bar clamp in your tool box, and this one is down to just $8 today, an all-time low.



By way of example, I had a piece of MDF on my TV console split during a move last year, and used a similar clamp to squeeze the sides together over some wood glue until it dried. I admit I haven’t used it since, but I’m sure I will some day.

It’s February, so you probably aren’t thinking about how you’re going to keep the mosquitos at bay... but you should be.

I had been waiting to get some mosquito-free time with the Thermacell Radius since summer 2017, and unfortunately now that we finally have it, we’re still going to have to wait a few more months to test.

That said, this is still the first EPA-approved, rechargeable mosquito repeller, and if you know you’re going to be spending time in enemy territory when things get warm, this is a great time to save some money with a preorder.

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

Graphic: Jillian Lucas (Amazon)

If you’ve been using the crappy weather as an excuse not to go for a run, you’re SOL. Amazon is right there with you, marking down athleticwear for men and women from Regna X so you can get outside, even if it’s just for a nice, brisk walk to the deli for a sandwich.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas (Target)

Affordable and attractive swimwear (that will actually last more than a season) seems like an oxymoron, but you really don’t need to look further than Target. What’s even better is that they’re helping you get ready for the warmer weather with a buy one, get one 50% off sale on all swimwear, flip-flops and canvas shoes. It’s never too early to think about the summer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

$100 might seem like a lot to invest in a toothbrush, but the Oral-B Pro 7500 includes multiple brushing modes, a Bluetooth connection that gives you real time feedback and advice on your phone, and even an LED ring built into the handle that glows in different colors to tell you when it’s time to switch quadrants, or when you’re brushing too hard.



$100 is as cheap as we’ve ever seen this model, just be sure to clip the $30 coupon to see the deal at checkout.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas (Keen)

This Keen sale should get you excited for warmer weather and trail hiking plans. Grab up to 20% off their Travel Collection, which is full of shoes, sandals, boots, hats, socks, and more to keep your hiking gear on point. There are also a couple water bottles (and a growler) to keep you hydrated, or at least drinking something, while you’re outside.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas (Nike)

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, take an extra 25% off their sale styles for both men and women, no code needed. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas (Backcountry)

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. With up to 50% off a ton of stuff during their Semi-Annual Sale, there are thousands of items on sale. But, that’s not all. Head over to this section and you’ll get an extra 20% off select cold-weather styles from Patagonia, Marmot, The North Face, and Mountain Hardware. Outerwear, boots, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a winter camping trip.



TOP MEDIA DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

You might have seen the modern take on Battlestar Galactica, but if you’re curious about the 1978 original, the complete series is remastered, and just $26 on Blu-ray today. That’s a frakking good deal.











TOP GAMING DEALS

Civilization VI [iPad] | $30 | iTunes | Via in-app purchase

Firaxis and Aspyr squeezing the complete Civilization VI experience onto iOS is one of the great achievements of our time, and if you missed the game’s $30 launch sale, it’s back until the end of the month. The game is free to download and play for 60 turns, and the $30 unlock is via an in-app purchase.

Into the Breach + FTL | $15 | Humble

Into the Breach is out today, and if you own a Windows PC, you should rush to download it. If you buy it from the Humble Store for $15, you’ll also get a free copy of the studio’s last (also excellent) game, FTL.

And as always, if you’re a Humble Monthly member, you’ll get an extra 10% off at checkout, in addition to a host of other benefits and free games.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you somehow missed out on Dissidia Final Fantasy on the PlayStation Portable in 2008, or on the arcade re-release at your friendly neighborhood Dave & Busters, you can finally play it at home on your PS4. The game only came out less than a month ago, but today only, you can already get it for $40 in Amazon’s Gold Box.



Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Name brand gaming mice don’t need to cost more than a new release game: This Logitech G300s is only $20 today, matching the best deal we’ve ever seen.

Despite the low price, you still get nine programmable buttons, three onboard memory profiles (with different lighting colors to help you distinguish them), and a 2500 DPI sensor. Plus, it’s perfectly symmetrical, so lefties can use it too. That’s a lot of mouse for the price.

Screenshot: Humble

The newest Humble Bundle doesn’t have any video games in it; but it does have books that’ll teach you how to make them. Specifically, 15 books focused on programming and game development. As usual, they’re split among three different price tiers, and you can get them all for as little as $15.

Screenshot: Amazon

Update 2/26: This deal is back, if you missed it last week.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, but don’t have Breath of the Wild, first of all...huh? Second of all, it’s down to $45 right now on Amazon, the best price they’ve ever listed.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

I’ll never understand how, in 2017, Microsoft still ships Xbox One controllers without built-in rechargeable batteries, but at least there’s an easy fix. Get two battery packs and a charging cradle for $17 today with promo code JTJYWWXJ. You don’t have to use the cradle if you don’t want to; any microUSB cable will do the job.

Update 2/23: Humble just added a new, temporary perk. If you prepay for a year of Humble Monthly, you’ll get a bonus $20 Humble wallet credit, which you can spend on anything in the Humble Store, or on any Humble Bundle.



It’s not quite as exciting as Civilization VI and Owlboy (and eventually Life Is Strange and Tacoma) like last month, but Dark Souls III and its Ashes of Ariandel DLC are a solid start to next month’s Humble Monthly.



If you aren’t familiar, Humble Monthly is a $12/month subscription (or less if you purchase multiple months in advance) that unlocks a handful of games at the beginning of the month, plus more mystery games at the end of it. Even if you cancel, every game you’ve downloaded is yours to keep forever, making this one of the best deals in PC gaming.

