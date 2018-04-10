A 4TB external hard drive, Anker’s newest Qi charger, 20% off already-discounted New Balance gear, and more are all part of Tuesday’s best deals.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update 4/10: It’s back, but probably won’t last long, if the last time was any indication.

Yes, this external drive requires a power cord, but a 4TB drive for $80 is unprecedented, and I’d be surprised if it lasted long. Use it to hold PS4 or Xbox One games, store tons of movies and photos, or give it to your parents to encourage them to back up their files. Hell, even if you don’t have a specific use in mind, it’s worth buying at this price.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Now up to $221, which is historically a very good price for this model, though obviously not as good as $150.

If you’re still listening to your TV through its built-in speakers, it’s time to drop what you’re doing and grab a sound bar on sale.



This 3.1 channel Samsung is marked down to $150 right now on Amazon. That’s an all-time low, and a whopping $68 less than it was on Black Friday last year, its previous all-time low price. That money you saved can go towards this wireless expansion kit, which pairs with the sound bar and adds two satellite speakers for true 5. 1 surround sound. It’s not on sale, but it’s totally optional; the sound bar alone will still sound great.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker has a new Qi chargers out, and it’s among the first ones you can buy outside of an Apple Store that support 7.5W iPhone charging (only available on the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus), rather than just 5W. It’s marked down to $32 right now, which is $18 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen by $7.



In addition to 7.5W iOS charging, it also supports 10W charging for compatible Samsung phones, thanks to the included Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger which supplies enough amperage to support the faster speeds.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are precious few battery packs out there with USB-C power delivery, and this 26,500mAh model from Aukey is one of the most affordable we’ve seen.



In addition to the two standard USB output ports, the USB-C port works as both an input and high-speed output port that can charge a 12" MacBook at full speed. It’s pretty huge, but 26,500mAh should be enough juice to power your devices for hours or days on end. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYBP2 at checkout to get it for $56.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

External Bluetooth transmitters and receivers with 3.5mm jacks have been around for years, but this model from Mpow raises the bar with support for optical (SPDIF) audio.



The little box can both receive and transmit Bluetooth signals, and includes SPDIF in and out ports to connect it to your TV or high-end audio equipment. You can also connect it anything with RCA or 3.5mm outputs too, which ought to cover just about any audio device in your home. Just be sure to use promo code KELM5DWI at checkout to get it for $28.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any insufficiently smart TVs in your possession, today’s a great day to fix that, as both the Fire TV and Fire TV Stick are both significantly discounted, for a limited time.



The 1080p Alexa-enabled Fire TV Stick is just $30, but honestly, you should probably just buy the 4K and HDR-ready Fire TV for $20 more, if only for future-proofing purposes. Whichever one you choose, you’ll get a handy voice remote that lets you search for shows quickly, or even use any of Alexa’s thousands of skills, no Echo required.

And if you’re an Apple devotee, don’t forget that you can get a 4K Apple TV for just $105 (down from $179) via this DirecTV Now promotion.

Are Amazon’s Fire Tablets as fast and as capable as the latest iPads? Of course not. But they’re perfectly respectable media consumption devices, and all three sizes are on sale today for Prime members only, to go along with the company’s (better-than-intended) Kindle sale.



Today only, you can save $15 on the 7", $25 on the 8", or $40 on the 10" model. I think the sweet spot for this deal is the 8" model for $55. It’s only $20 more than the 7", and has a better screen, much better battery life, better speakers, and twice the built-in storage.

Photo: Amazon

Seemingly out of nowhere, Amazon just started offering Prime members some of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Kindle e-readers. You can save $30 on the entry-level Kindle, bringing it down to $50, but our advice would be to spend $30 more on the Paperwhite, which is sharper and includes a backlight. Whichever you choose, you won’t see the discount until checkout.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you need some extra storage for your photo, movie, or video game collections, this 2TB portable drive from WD should fit the bill for just $58, within a few cents of an all-time low.

Photo: Amazon

The UE Wonderboom is an adorable little speaker that punches above its weight in both sound quality and features, packing in IPX7 water resistance, 360 degree sound, and even multi-room audio with other UE speakers. It offers a good value proposition at its $100 MSRP, but at an all-time low $54, it’s a no-brainer. You even get to pick from a bunch of different colors.



Yi makes our readers’ favorite budget action cam, and now, they’ve brought that expertise to an extremely affordable dash cam.



$28 gets you the Yi Dash Cam today (with promo code ILVGZV3N), this model doesn’t support 1080/60 recording like another Yi dash cam we’ve seen (you’re stuck with 1080/30), but it does have Wi-Fi for easy offloading of clips onto your phone.

Whether you need a small card for a dash cam, or a ton of space for Nintendo Switch games and 4K GoPro footage, this 128GB Samsung microSD card is down to $40 today on Amazon. We’ve seen it go as low as $37, but this deal is still $5 less than usual. I have this exact card in my own Switch, and it’s been great.



Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can get four Tiles (in two different designs) for $50 today, an all-time low.



You’ll get two Tile Slims, which are designed to slide into a wallet or stick to objects, and two Tile Mates, which you can attach to keychains or keep in bags. Once you have your Tiles in place, the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Buying these Tiles a la carte would set you back about $110, so if you can think of four things you want to track, this is a fantastic bargain.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Now $1 more, but still a good deal.

Rechargeable batteries only really work if you have...a charger. $15 today gets you four of our readers’ favorite AAs, plus a charger that can accommodate them and rechargeable AAAs. Add in some of Eneloop’s C and D spacers, and it’s effectively a universal charger.



Today’s price is the best we’ve seen all year, but Eneloop deals rarely last long.

Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Verizon just kicked off a big sale offering up to 50% off the latest and greatest phones when you trade in another device. As you might expect, there are a lot of caveats, and Lifehacker broke them all down here. But if you have an eligible device to trade in, and don’t mind sticking with Verizon for two years, this could be a great opportunity.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes smart plugs now, because Anker makes everything, and the compact model is down to an all-time low $19 today, while supplies last.



Like pretty much all of these things, you can control or schedule the Eufy Smart Plug Mini with both your phone and with Alexa, and its built-in energy monitoring feature is a great inclusion at this price. Plus, its slim design means it won’t block the other outlet on a receptacle, so you can plug something else in (including a second smart plug).

Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $21 today, down from $28.

The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space. Even if you already have Bluetooth headphones you like, it might be worth grabbing an extra set to keep in your gym bag.



Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:

PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 6' Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $12, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code ANKER453.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

These highly rated food containers basically look like OXO Pops, but with a less fun lid mechanism, and only half the price. They’re perfect for storing grains and pasta, and they’ll keep chips and cookies fresher than their original packaging once you open them. Today’s price is the best we’ve seen, but it’s only available today, so don’t let this deal get stale.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This SureFire flashlight carries a ridiculously good 4.8 star rating on Amazon, and you can add it to your toolbox for $40 today, an all-time low. The key feature here is that it has two light levels: 320 lumens, or 15 for extended runtime. In pitch black darkness, you can do a lot with 15 lumens, and surprisingly few flashlights have a similar option.



Or, for $10 more, you can opt for Anker’s top-of-the-line LC130, which is IP67 dust and water resistant, includes a USB rechargeable battery, and outputs an astonishing 1300 lumens. However, unlike the SureFire, there’s no dim mode, so don’t point it in anyone’s eyes. Just clip the $10 coupon to get the deal at checkout.

If you want to take a jaunt across the pond, Gate 1 Travel (in partnership with Travelzoo) is also offering a great package deal on a trip to Ireland, with an extra $230 off per person when you use code TZWAER.

Every package includes roundtrip airfare from the US cities into and out of Dublin, seven hotel nights in four different cities, all of your transfers, a bunch of meals, guided tours, and entry fees.

By default, this package is for nine nights (two on a plane) and two people, but you can add more of both, and fly out of basically any airport, though prices will vary by location and date. Dates are available starting in late October through next April, so be sure to check the calendar to get the best deal. Just be sure to remember the promo code TZWAER to find prices as low as $1399 per person, and have a Guinness for us once you get there.

Snag discounts on a bunch of Dewalt power equipment combo kits, a generator, a power washer, and more in today’s Home Depot sale. The featured combo is probably the best deal with both a hedge trimmer and string trimmer for $270 - normally each of those thing cost around $200 by themselves. Just remember, this deal will only last through the end of the day or until the product sells out, so I wouldn’t hesitate.

Image: Woot

Upgrade your sheets with this sale on high-quality 800-thread-count Egyptian cotton sets, today only on Woot. They have sizes from Full to California King, and there are a couple of different neutral colors to pick from. Some are already selling out, so I wouldn’t hit the snooze button this deal.

Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, just put its crazy-popular copper string lights back on sale for an all-time low $7. This set doesn’t include a remote, but if you plug it into a cheap smart plug, you’ll be able to control it with your smartphone or smart speaker.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve ever been to a fancy cocktail bar, you’ve probably noticed drinks served with giant spheres of ice. If you want to recreate that experience at home, it’s surprisingly cheap and easy.



This Vogek sphere mold is just $9 today with promo code MD42WNUT, and if you take pride in your drinks, it’s worth every penny.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Gorilla ladders are some of the most highly regarded out there, and when it comes to buying ladders, you don’t want to skimp. This 22' model can support nearly 400 pounds, and can be used in a ton of different positions to suit your needs. At $99 from Home Depot, it’s an absolute steal.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Every person should have a good pair of sneakers and workout clothes in their closet that can actually function during athletic activities. If you haven’t gotten around to getting an actual pair of athletic shoes or need to layer up for your runs, New Balance is taking an extra 20% off their recently reduced styles when you use the code RECYCLE at check out.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Maybe it’s time to replace your hair dryer, or maybe you’re just looking for a new model. How about the Conair 1875 Cord Keeper for only $27? I’ve used this hair dryer since before college, because it’s durable, the retractable cord is insanely practical, and it just works really well, even when I had waist-length hair.



With tourmaline ceramic and ionic technology to help reduce heat damage, two nozzle accessories, plus a retractable cord (!), you can’t beat the heat with this deal. Choose from three colors, today only.

This inflatable lounger can be your portable cushion for land and sea. It normally floats around $35+ on Amazon, but is only $22 today with promo code 8FHSY6QG.

It’s sort of like an inner tube that you inflate by running a few steps with one side open, scooping in the wind and then tying to seal - no need to bust out the air pump. Since the whole thing packs into a portable carrying case and weighs under 3 pounds, it’s perfect to camping.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

They don’t have the delightful 80's sound track of the movies, being comics and all, but if you like Guardians of the Galaxy, ComiXology is having a huge sale right now on digital comics. Single issues are just $1 each, and collections start at just $3, so make like a Groot, and leaf through the options.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $100 iTunes gift card for $85 is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, or iCloud storage.

Photo: Amazon

$28 mini drones aren’t unheard of these days, but it’s not often you see one that cheap that includes a camera and live FPV streaming over Wi-Fi.



In fairness, that camera only captures a paltry 640x480, but the fact that it can stream a live view to your phone (which snaps into a dock at the top of the controller) makes the whole thing easier to fly, and can help train you to fly a “real” camera drone from the likes of DJI. Plus, the entire drone folds up and fits into a compartment inside the controller, meaning you can throw it into a bag and take it with you anywhere.

Just note that today’s all-time low price is only available today, so don’t let it fly away.

Rime [Switch] | $26 | Amazon

Life is stressful these days, which is why we need games like Rime now more than ever. It looks pretty as hell, and lets you casually explore a beautiful island, solve puzzles, and find secrets at the pace of your choosing. Get the Nintendo Switch version for an all-time low $26, while it lasts.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Nenderoid’s Link figurines are always incredible, but in my opinion, the Breath of the Wild versions have the best hair of the bunch.



You can put your desktop Link into different poses and situations to match your current mood and work environment, like eating roast chicken legs (hungry), playing with his Sheikah Slate (bored), or swinging his little club (someone’s microwaving fish in the office again?).

The version with the horse is marked down to $44, or you can get one without the horse for $31. Those are both some of the best prices ever listed on Amazon, so you won’t have to chop too much grass to pull together the rupees.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The green shell isn’t for everyone, but $4 is as cheap as we’ve ever seen a Nintendo Switch carrying case.



The red shell model is also just $6, and includes homing capabilities.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s not from a brand you’ve probably heard of, but this gaming headset has solid reviews, 7.1 surround sound, and a 50% off coupon today with promo code SCORIA50. At just $25, it might be worth picking up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Chronology is a pretty great premise for a party card game. From Amazon’s description:



Think you know which came first – the invention of mayonnaise or decaffeinated coffee? Lincoln’s Gettysburg address or John Deere’s first plow? Test your knowledge with Chronology by Buffalo Games – the game of all time! Build your own timeline of cards. Someone will read you a historical event from a card. You decide where that event falls in your timeline. If you are right, keep the card and your timeline grows. The first player to build a timeline of 10 cards wins!

Get it for just $15 on Amazon today, the best price of the year.

Screenshot: Humble

The clock just reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access games are Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4, and Ruiner. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get the three aforementioned games, plus a bunch more when the month unlocks in early May, all for $12. I have to add, landing on Mun for the first time in Kerbal Space Program is a top 3 all-time gaming moment for me.

