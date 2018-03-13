An Anker Gold Box, a really big KitchenAid stand mixer, a 15% off sitewide sale at New Balance, and more start off today’s best deals.



TOP TECH DEALS

Discounts on Anker charging products won’t come as a shock to our readers, but today’s Amazon Gold Box has uncommonly good discounts on a pretty wide array of products.



To see some recommendations, head over to this post. To see everything, check it all out on Amazon.

Photo: Amazon

Everyone should keep an inverter in their glove box for powering laptops and other electronics in the car, and this is one of the smallest and cheapest options we’ve ever seen at just $10 with code 6JVBO2HN. 120W is enough for basically any laptop charger, or even a small TV, but don’t plug in, like, a toaster oven.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

One can never have enough flash storage, especially when you can fit 200GB of files on a card the size of your pinkie nail, all for $61, the best price we’ve seen outside of a one-day Gold Box deal that brought it down to $50. This would be perfect for those massive Nintendo Switch games, or for popping into your phone, dash cam, or GoPro.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $8 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button. Just use promo code 4J45VSWY at checkout too get the deal.

Photo: Amazon

Not only will this mesh shelf raise your monitor to a more ergonomic height, it’ll also give you some extra storage compartments to hold your pens, papers, and Funko desk toys. This $30 deal (with code 4Z8C6BWX) includes two of the shelves, so you can split it with a friend or coworker.

Anker’s reader-favorite SoundCore Bluetooth speaker spawned a whole line of products, but the original model is still great, and it’s never been cheaper than it is right now.



Advertisement

The SoundCore’s headlining feature is its 24 hour battery life, and in my experience, that’s a conservative estimate. It also packs in dual 6W drivers for room-filling sound, and looks pretty great to boot. It’s been mostly selling for $30 lately, but you can get it for a stocking stuffer-friendly $22 today, no code needed.

Did I see this Kotaku post this morning and immediately try to find a deal to replicate it myself? Why yes, yes I did. Clip the $1 coupon to get it for just $9.



Photo: Amazon

Apple’s adoption of the Qi standard has created an explosion of new wireless charging pads and great deals. This 10W model from Aukey isn’t the cheapest one out there, but it’s the first we’ve seen with a cool-looking fabric cover.

Photo: Amazon

External hard drive enclosures typically only work with 2.5" or 3.5" drives, but this cable can plug into both. Plus, it leaves your hard drive or SSD drive bare and exposed on your desk, which is a cool look if you ask me. Just $16 today with promo code YV5QMUUL.

It might not seem like it today, but it’ll be beach and pool season before you know it, and you can prepare your phone with an inexpensive, waterproof dry bag. Get three for $10 with promo code KOHGXF2Q, or two for $8, no code required. I’ve used one of these to effectively turn my phone into a waterproof camera for a rafting trip, and it worked great.

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. You can save a whopping $22 today with promo code BEST2556, which brings this down to an all-time low $32.

Whether you love to sing in the shower, or just need more time to catch up on your podcasts, everyone should own a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker. Especially when they’ll only set you back $14 with promo code 27R526JX.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any insufficiently smart TVs in your possession, today’s a great day to fix that, as both the Fire TV and Fire TV Stick are down to the best prices ever for Prime members.



Advertisement

The 1080p Alexa-enabled Fire TV Stick is just $25, but honestly, you should probably just buy the 4K and HDR-ready Fire TV for $20 more, if only for future-proofing purposes. Just note that you’ll only see these prices at checkout if you’re a Prime member.

And if you’re an Apple devotee, don’t forget that you can get a 4K Apple TV for just $105 (down from $179) via this DirecTV Now promotion.

At $25 with code EDEWLTBX, this smart power strip costs about as much as a standard smart plug, but it includes four smart AC outlets that you can control individually with your smartphone or Alexa, plus four USB ports too (though you can only control them as a set). Why has nobody else thought to make this yet?



Advertisement

The free control app and Alexa will recognize the power strip as six different devices (four AC outlets, the USB ports, and the entire power strip), all of which you can name and control from anywhere.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Look, I get it, you don’t think you need an endoscope. And you probably don’t! At least right now. But the day will come—it could be in a week, it could be in 10 years—where you need a snake-like camera to look down a drain, or in the recesses of a car engine, or inside your air conditioning ducts, and you’ll be glad you bought one for $19.



Advertisement

Dr. Meter’s Wi-Fi endoscope is a 720p camera with built-in LED headlights at the end of a five-meter, semi-rigid cable. At the other end of the cord is an included Wi-Fi module that that broadcasts live video to your phone or computer over, so you see what the camera sees. It also comes with three attachments (a hook, a magnet, and a mirror) that you can slip onto the end to peer around corners, or retrieve tiny items.



At this point, I feel like I should cover my bases and point out that this is not a medical device. Please, don’t put it inside yourself or anyone else. Otherwise, have fun. Thanks.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



Advertisement

For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.]

TOP HOME DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

KitchenAid’s massive 7 Qt. stand mixer is probably overkill for most of us, but if you frequently cook for a large family, it can take care of a lot of the baking busywork for you. Refurbs of the mixer normally sell for $420, but today only on Amazon, it’s just $350.

Cuisinart’s Multiclad Pro cookware uses the same steel and aluminum triple-ply construction of All-Clad pans, but at $188 for a complete set, you can actually afford to buy them. That’s the best price for this collection since the holiday season. If you’re still using the $10 pans you bought when you moved into your first apartment, these are going to blow you away.

The biggest and brighest member of OxyLED’s popular T-02 stick-anywhere light family is the T-02U Plus, which features the same footprint at the T-02 Plus, while packing in a remarkable 64 LED bulbs compared to the original’s 36. That makes it perfect for a closet or wardrobe where you get ready in the morning, but it would also work well under your kitchen cabinets. Just be sure to use promo code 3TJVKZC5 to save $8 at checkout.

If you’re a stomach sleeper like I am, you know what a pain in the neck it is to sleep on the wrong kind of pillow. Grab this 2 pack of pillows specially designed for stomach sleepers for $91 today, or the lowest price we’e ever seen by $32.

Advertisement

These are made with 80% down and 20% feathers, and have a good 4-star rating with over 500 reviews. This deal will only last through the end of the day or until the product sells out, so don’t sleep on it!

Photo: Amazon

The Char-Broil patio bistro squeezes an infrared gas burner into the footprint of a tabletop electric ggrill, meaning you can enjoy high temperatures and even heating on even the smallest patio or balcony. It’ll only set you back $87 on Woot today, with free shipping for Prime members, just in time for spring weather.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Easter is just a few weeks away, and whether the Easter bunny visits your house or not, it shouldn’t stop you from saving on some candy in this Amazon Gold Box.

Advertisement

They have the Easter classics, like chocolate bunnies, and also have some non-themed sweets like a chocolate bar variety pack, a couple of gum packs, some Air Heads, even bacon. Just remember, this sale only lasts through the end of the day or until the product sells out, so go hop over there before it’s gone.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This Cuisinart Classic Round was only a few votes shy of taking home the title of your favorite waffle iron, and you can pick one up from Amazon today for just $22.



Advertisement

I probably make fresh waffles in my waffle iron every month or so, but in between, I’ve used it to make hash browns, pressed sandwiches, and even churros. Lifehacker has a ton of other suggestions too, including mozzarella sticks, 90-second cookies, pre-packaged cinnamon rolls, and even crispy bacon. So you see, calling this thing a waffle iron is practically a misnomer.

15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $123 | Amazon | Promo code AHIEY3TD

20 Pound Weighted Blanket | $160 | Amazon

Weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety, or at the very least keep you warm and cozy all winter long, and you can score all-time low prices on both a 15 (with code AHIEY3TD) and 20 pound model today on Amazon. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

Even (or perhaps, especially) in the age of laptops and tablets, many people prefer the tactile experience of jotting down notes with an actual pen and paper, and the most tactile experience of all comes from the Ghost Paper Notebook.



Advertisement

Rather than simply printing lines on the sheet to keep your letters straight, Ghost Paper’s lines are very slightly embossed, giving your pen an actual base from which to start each character. Shane tried one of these out earlier this year and loved it, and you can get your own notebook for $5 off today with promo code KINJA313.

And in case you missed it last week, you can still get a set of Ghost Paper stationery for just $10, due to a defect on the cartons that hold the paper and envelopes (which are in perfect condition). Just add it to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Save a couple bucks and a whole bunch of greens with this large Rubbermaid FreshWorks container. It can keep your produce fresh 80% longer than storing in a traditional container, and it would normally set you back $4-$6 more. Plus, it will pay for itself after you’ve stopped throwing out produce that rots before you have a chance to eat it.

The bestselling, top-rated, and audience-favorite robotic vacuum got upgraded to a new and improved model late last year, and you can suck up yours today for just $180, a whopping $70 less than usual, and an all-time low.

Advertisement

It has the features you guys loved about the original RoboVac 11, including a remote control, a slim body to reach under furniture, and a large dust box, but boasts upgraded suction power, so the vacuum will sense when it needs to use a little extra juice to take care of a mess. It also has slightly larger wheels to easier navigate over door jams and higher-pile carpets, plus a larger HEPA-style filter to better trap allergens and pet hair. At this price though, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it sell out.

Our readers’ favorite food storage containers are selling for $27 today on Amazon, putting them within a dollar of their all-time-low price. They’re glass so they’re less likely to stain or hold odors, and they last forever. But don’t take my word for it - here’s what you like about them:



Easy to clean, great size selection, very sturdy. - thethinwhiteduke

Far and away the best as they will never stain or crack and the lids are replaceable and inexpensive. Tons of different sizes and shapes. I’ve replaced almost all of my old plastic crap except for a few even smaller ones that go in the kids lunch boxes. - Dar

I have what I believe to be the oldest version of this product, purchased ~23 years ago at Costco. The sets (I bought 2) included two sizes of rectangular containers, small bowls, and two sizes of small round, all with blue lids. The have held up perfectly with only the replacement of two lids on the larger bowls. Glass is the perfect storage material but don’t microwave with the lids snapped on tight DAMHIKT. Excellent product and worth many times what I paid. - Bodger

You don’t have to commit to one flavor with this 40-count variety pack. It’s just $15 today, which is the lowest price it’s been in over a year, and would be a smart thing to keep on hand for guests. It even comes with a couple of single-serving honey sticks.

Perfect for small kitchen, this magnetic strip will keep your knives accessible without taking up counter space and looks way cooler than a knife block.



Advertisement

It would also work well for tools, or you can use magnets on the lids of jars to store just about anything.

For just $12 with code ZY3WCNDW, it’s hard not be attracted to it.

Photo: Amazon

You’ve seen these cinema light boxes on Pinterest, and now, you can buy your own for just $20, complete with black letters, color letters, and even a bunch of emojis. I suggest writing inappropriate things, and seeing how long it takes your family to notice.



If you’ve never deep-cleaned a carpet, get ready for an eye-opening experience when you see just how much crap a person can track into a home. At $79 (about $20 less than usual), this discounted BISSELL PowerLifter is perfect for keeping your carpets actually clean as opposed to just looking clean.



TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Update: This deal is back if you missed it a couple weeks ago!

Nothing goes together quite like camping and alcohol. Pick up this Stanley Adventure Flask Gift Set for just $22 today in classic Hammertone Green. That’s within about $1 of the lowest price it’s ever been and a good $8 discount from its typical price.

$48 for a year’s-supply of razor blades is a great deal, especially from Dorco. $24 for the same pack (with code AF312FDP) is downright unbelievable.

Advertisement

That price includes a mishmash of products, but basically, it boils down to 28 cartridges, including a mix of three, four, and six-blade models. Obviously, it depends on how often you shave, but for many of you, that should last at least a year. It would probably last me at least three.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Every person should have a good pair of sneakers and workout clothes in their closet that can actually function during athletic activities. If you haven’t gotten around to getting an actual pair of athletic shoes or need to layer up for your runs, New Balance is taking 15% off sitewide when you use the code SHAMROCKS at check out.

It’s that awkward time of year where the weather ping pongs between pleasant and Hoth, but you’ll be prepared to go outside no matter the conditions with this rare REI clearance sale. From now until March 19, you’ll get an extra 25% off anything in the site’s sale section, no code needed.

Advertisement

There’s a lot to sort through here, but options include reader-favorite Smartwool socks, Mountain Hardwear’s Ghost Whisperer coats, and a lot more. Drop your suggestions in the comments below!

What better way to get ready for the better weather than an extra 20% off at the Under Armour Outlet? This sale is full of practically every style you can think of, from the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, perfect for running outside in the warmer months. These are already on sale by virtue of being in the Outlet section, but promo code MARCH20 will take an extra 20% off at checkout.

TOP MEDIA DEALS

Update: This deal is back, if you weren’t seeing the $1 prices yesterday.

Including Spider Man, Wolverine, Star Wars, and Marvel more characters, there’s a little bit of everything in this Amazon sale. All of these digital titles are just $1, so what are you waiting for?

Screenshot: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Amazon’s casting another discount spell on the Harry Potter films, offering them digitally a la carte for just $5 each. We’ve seen better per-film pricing on a few Blu-ray box set deals, but if you just need a few movies to complete your collection, or don’t want to deal with physical media anymore, hop on your Firebolt and head over to Amazon before the deal ends.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to stream all of the March Madness games at home (or at your desk) without a real cable subscription, DirecTV Now looks to be your cheapest option at the moment.



Advertisement

The service’s base package includes TNT, TBS, TruTV, and CBS (in select markets), which together would cover all 63 tournament games. It normally costs $35 per month, but you can get your first three months for just $10 each with promo code YESNOW3. That’ll auto-renew at the regular price after the promotional period, but you can cancel any time, including after your first month, meaning you’d only pay $10 out of pocket for full tournament access.

Alternatively, you can still prepay for three months at regular price ($105 total), and get a free 4K Apple TV, which normally costs $179 by itself. I did this myself a couple of weeks ago, and I’m really liking it.

Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s latest bundle features over 18 DIY instructional books and magazines from Make:. As the publication’s name might suggest, most of these focus on teaching you the skills you need to run science experiments, build model rockets, design drones, or even build a better home. As always, you can name your own price, but the titles are spread across four different price tiers.

TOP GAMING DEALS

This UtechSmart gaming mouse is perfect for MMO players (or even for general computing tasks), and you can pick it up from Amazon for just $29 today with promo code venus2k8. That’s still a decent chunk of change, but it gets you a 16,400 DPI sensor (!), Omron switches, adjustable weight, dynamic backlighting, and 18 (!!) programmable side buttons.

Screenshot: Heather Alexandra ( Kotaku)

I realize paying $49 for Skyrim in the year 2018 is a bit absurd, but that’s the best price we’ve ever seen on the Nintendo Switch version. It’s Skyrim in your pocket, how cool is that!



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t want to drop $40-$50 on an extra Xbox One controller that you’ll hardly ever use, this wired version from AmazonBasics can serve as a decent backup for local multiplayer sessions. It usually sells for $25 (which is still really cheap!), but today, it’s just $21.

DropMix | $62 | Amazon

DropMix is an NFC-enabled card game that basically turns you into a remix artist, and it’s down to $62 on Amazon right now. .

Advertisement

Developed by Harmonix, of Rock Band fame, DropMix seems perhaps a little too ambitious—most people don’t have great rhythm, after all—but the game is executed shockingly well. There are multiple game modes, the base set includes 60 song cards from popular artists (though you can purchase expansions, naturally), and it’s beginner-friendly enough for anyone to play.

We saw the game drop briefly to $50 at the beginning of the year, but this is the best price we’ve seen since.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This Nintendo Switch Joy-Con grip is exactly like the one that came bundled with your Switch, except that it includes a USB-C port to charge the controllers, whether you’re actively playing with them, or just recharging between gaming sessions. I probably wouldn’t buy it to replace the stock grip, but if you have a spare set of Joy-Con, it’s worth grabbing for $20, or $10 below MSRP.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The 20% discount is working on Smash now, if you weren’t able to get the deal earlier.

Advertisement

It won’t be out until some indeterminate date later this year, but it’s worth remembering that Prime members can preorder Super Smash Bros. (or any other physical game) for 20% off. It’s not unheard of for preorders of popular Nintendo games to sell out prior to release, so if you know you’re going to buy it anyway, you might as well put an order in, since you won’t be charged until it ships.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

The same discount applies to other games mentioned in today’s Nintendo Direct, including my most anticipated game of the year, Mario Tennis Aces.

The Humble Monthly clock just reset again, and April’s early access selection includes a trio of titles: Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Mafia III, and God Eater II. You’ll also get a cache of as-yet-unannounced games next month, plus 10% off on all Humble Store purchases, all for just $12 per month. And yes, even if you cancel your membership, every game you got is yours to keep forever.

