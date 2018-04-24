Rack up savings on Pop Chart Lab’s sitewide sale, a curved Samsung monitor, Waste King garbage disposals, and more.

Curved TVs might be a gimmick, but curved computer monitors actually make some sense, because you actually sit close enough to them for the curve to wrap around your periphery.



This 27" curved monitor from Samsung is available for $180 today as a refurb. I wish it was higher resolution than 1080p, but that’s still a solid price for a monitor of this size with AMD FreeSync.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Xiaomi has long been known as a quality tech brand in China, and now its specced-out 360 action cam has trickled over stateside, and we’ve got a $50 promo code.



The Xiaomi Sphere Camera includes two Sony sensors that capture video at 3456×1728 at 30 frames per second, and stitches them together into a full 360 immersive video or photo. It’s also water resistant for your outdoor adventures, includes a mini tripod, and and features six axis electronic stabilization to smooth out your action shots.

If you want to get a sense of how it looks, check out this sample video in Chrome or on your phone. You should be able to spin it around and see all around. Also, I want to go to wherever it was shot.

The camera is normally priced at $300, but you can save $50 today with promo code 50KINJACAM.

Photo: Amazon

Wireless earbuds are a dime a dozen, but if you prefer over-ears, Ghostek’s well-reviewed soDrop 2s are also on sale today for $56 after clipping the 20% coupon, the best deal we’ve ever seen. They run for 14 hours on a charge and boast a 4.2 star review average, so if you’re a fan of their angular design, they’re definitely worth a listen.

Photo: Amazon

Even if you already have some Bluetooth headphones that you like, it’s not a bad idea to grab a spare set to keep in a gym bag or suitcase that you can use in a pinch. These Aukey Latitudes are the current Wirecutter runner-up pick for best cheap Bluetooth headphones, and include three EQ modes that you can toggle at the touch of a button.



For a limited time, promo code KINJAE40 will take the blue and red model down to $18.

Photo: Amazon

There aren’t a ton of 60W USB-C Power Delivery wall chargers out there, let alone those with two extra standard USB ports, but this one from Aukey is just $40 today with promo code AUKEYPY2. With enough power for a phone, a tablet, and a MacBook Pro or Nintendo Switch, it’s highly likely this is the only charger you need for your desk.

Photo: Amazon

Unless you really need to print in color, Brother makes some of the only printers worth buying, and their small office-friendly MFCL2710DW is on sale for a consumer-level price today.



Like Brother’s home printers, this model spits out about 32 pages per minute, includes Wi-Fi connectivity, uses inexpensive and long-lasting toner, and just generally works much more reliably than any inkjet printer out there. The biggest advantage of this model over a consumer-level HL-series printer is that it includes a document feeder for the scanner, meaning it can automatically scan 50 pages in a row with no user input. You might use that feature, like, once, but you’ll probably be really glad you have it.

$120 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model, so list that inkjet printer of yours on Craigslist, and go lock in your order.

Photo: Anker

With its premium nylon construction and 6,000+ bend lifespan, Anker’s PowerLine+ run laps around Apple’s own Lightning cables, at a lower price point. For a limited time, you can get a pair of 6' cables for just $22. It’s one of the best things you’ll buy for yourself this year.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with a whopping 18 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6.5' retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $25 today with promo code LTC9MR54.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 30% off sitewide at Pop Chart Lab. Check out their newest prints, like Every Emjoi Ever and Marvel Origins: A Sequential Compendium. Enter the code CHARTWEATHER at checkout to see your discount.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

<Blows into bugle> Attention, everyone. The best Instant Pots you can buy are on sale, if you hurry. You should buy one.



The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize. For a limited time, both the 6 qt. and 8 qt. versions are on sale for $20 off. That’s the best deal of the year on the smaller model, and the first discount we’ve ever seen on the large one.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At long last, Amazon has a brand new snack sample box up for order, and it’s basically free.



Spend $10 to get eight or more snack samples to munch on, and then use the included $10 credit to buy more of your favorites. The exact contents of the box will vary, but RXBARS cost about $2 each at the store, and it seems like you’ll get a nice mix of healthy options and indulgent junk food.

Even (or perhaps, especially) in the age of laptops and tablets, many people prefer the tactile experience of jotting down notes with an actual pen and paper, and the most tactile experience of all comes from the Ghost Paper Notebook.



Rather than simply printing lines on the sheet to keep your letters straight, Ghost Paper’s lines are very slightly embossed, giving your pen an actual base from which to start each character. Shane tried one of these out earlier this year and loved it, and you can get your own notebook for $5 off today with promo code KINJA501. If you need a unique Mother’s Day gift idea, this could definitely fit the bill.

Ghost Paper also comes in stationery form now, and you can get a set for just $10. That’s half the usual price, and the discount is due to a defect on the cartons that hold the paper and envelopes, though those are in perfect condition, which is all that really matters. Just add it to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Toss in all your stuff for the weekend in this attractive Lifewit duffle bag for just $25 (with promo code UJPNOAUL). It’s made of durable canvas with real leather trim, and weighs just 2 pounds. $25 is the best price we’ve ever seen, so if you’ve been needing a new overnight back, grab this before it takes off.

Image: Amazon

Prevent all the stuff in your trunk from rolling around with this handy $11 organizer. It has big compartments for umbrellas, jumper cables, first aid kits, and all that stuff we’re supposed to keep in our cars. Just remember to enter code 3P4WP6G5 at checkout.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Battery-powered lawn tools are definitely on the ascendancy, but if you prefer the power and essentially unlimited runtime of the internal combustion engine, a couple of highly rated Hitachi tools are on sale today.



Both this 170 MPH leaf blower and this string trimmer have never been cheaper, but these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

This 3-pack of best-selling Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Storage containers is not at its lowest price, but it is a good $5 - $7 less than usual.



For $21, you get one 6.3-cup and two larger 17.3-cup containers. These containers can keep food fresh for about 80% longer than store packaging, but, if history is any indication, this deal will spoil quickly.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re traveling abroad, you unfortunately have to throw your minimalist, front pocket wallet to the wind. But this Zero Grid RFID-protected passport wallet is just large enough to hold that oversized passport (and not a centimeter bigger), as well as cash and up to 10 credit cards. Get it for $22 today with promo code VYYAK63T.

Update: Back in stock!

A good label maker is something everyone should own, and the Brother P-touch Handy Label Maker is back in stock for just $10 today, matching an all-time low. This thing can output nine fonts, over 200 symbols, and even 10 different frames on multiple sizes and finishes of label tape, so you’ll have the freedom to get creative.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Every so often, we see deals on individual Waste King garbage disposal models, and our readers always buy a ton of them. Today though, you’ve got two different choices in Amazon’s Gold Box.



The main difference between the models is the speed and strength of the motor. You can get 1/3 horsepower for $45 or a full horsepower for $91, both the best prices of the year. These deals are only available today, so get your order in before they’re all gobbled up.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Kitchen appliances can take up way too much of your kitchen storage space. Consolidate your blender, food processor, and sprializer into one machine with this $95 Ninja Kitchen System.

Our readers voted a Ninja blender as their favorite blender, so you don’t have to worry about this not getting the job done. On top of the larger pitcher, it even comes with a personal smoothie cup for drinks on-the-go. The food processor work bowl can handle up to 3.5 cups of pureeing, mixing, chopping, and more. And, you’ll get three discs for the spiralizer to make spaghetti, fettuccine, and ribbon noodles out of the vegetables of your choice.

This machine normally sells for closer to $175, and today’s price is a good $50 less than the previous historic low, so grab one before they’re gone.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It was a little late to the party, but spring is finally here for most of the country, and you can enjoy it to the fullest with these zero gravity outdoor lounge chairs. Get two of them in the color of your choice (except brown and grey) for just $60 with promo code BESTCHOICEGRAVITY. That should leave you with more money to spend on other patio essentials like string lights, or drinks to put in the built-in cupholders.



As you know, keeping your knives sharp keeps you safer, since you’ll have to use less pressure to slice. A whetstone (or water stone) is how the pros keep their knives in the best shape, and this one is just $9 today, the cheapest it’s been for almost 11 months So, if you’re looking to do your own knife sharpening, get this deal before it’s gone. I would recommend watching a couple of videos on how to do it, if you’ve never tried before.

Vacuuming is simultaneously the worst chore, and the chore most easily and cheaply pawned off to a robot.

While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, and we can’t personally vouch for them like we can for the Eufy RoboVac 11, this ECOVACS vacuum has solid reviews, and are insanely affordable today at $159 with promo code ECOVACS1. You can even control it from your phone, which is very rare in this price range.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Alternative Apparel is one of those brands that is perfect for sustainable, green-made basics. if only it were a few bucks cheaper, but it is expensive for good reason. Well, right now you can grab a bunch of organic and “clean living” styles for 30% off with the code CLEAN30. Stock up on basics while saving the planet (and some money).



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve got the space for it, this Gold’s Gym Olympic Bench includes a six roll leg developer, a preacher pad, and a full rack. Basically, everything you need for a good workout, except the weights. Today’s $139 price is within $10 for an all-time low, and comes with free shipping despite weighing more than 100 pounds. Sincerest apologies to your delivery driver.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

May the Fourth isn’t actually here for another week and a half, but ThinkGeek is cashing in on the impending Star Wars frenzy. They’re taking up to 80% off four pages worth of merchandise. Everything from t-shirts and socks to animatronic Porgs. There’s even a freakin’ R2-D2 french press.



Screenshot: Amazon

If you aren’t freaked out by privacy concerns of DNA testing kits (basically, they may sell anonymized genetic data, but not personally identifiable data), the tests are getting better, and 23andMe’s are on sale today.

Both the Health + Ancestry (which now has FDA approval to test for breast cancer risk factors) and Ancestry (which is a lot more precise than it used to be) are on sale for the best prices we’ve seen since Black Friday. I probably wouldn’t buy one as a gift, but if you want to try one yourself, these are great prices.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Cole Haan removed the $175+ threshold, so it’s now 30% off any order.

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking 30% off any order of $175+ during their Semi-Annual Event. Plus, you’ll get free shipping on everything. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or maybe a pair of sandals for whenever the weather decides to cooperate.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Alton Brown is everyone’s favorite quirky science teacher/chef/TV star. His 2016 book, EveryDayCook features recipes that Alton actually cooks himself on a regular basis, so you know they have to be good. You can download it to your Kindle for just $2 today.

Screenshot: Humble

Whether you’re actively planning a trip, or just like reading travel books for the escapism, you’ll want to check out Humble’s collaboration with Lonely Planet.



You can pay what you want for up to 20 DRM-free travel ebooks, including guides to specific locations, and books focusing on specific topics like beer tourism, or learning languages. Just note that you’ll have to pay at least $15 to get all of the books, but you can get a few of them by contributing just $1.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you’re a Prime member who’s never had a Kindle Unlimited membership before, you can get three months of the service right now for just $2. That gives you unlimited access to over a million ebooks and magazines, including thousands with Audible narration. Just note that after three months, you’ll automatically renew at the standard $10 per month, so be sure to cancel your membership if you don’t want it to continue.



Preorder Yao Stone | $14 | Kickstarter

If you’ve grown tired of your fidget spinners and fidget cubes, Yao Stone might be your hand’s newest obsession.

Yao Stone is basically a smooth worry stone that feels nice in the hand, and a 3x3 array of magnets embedded inside let you click or spin a magnetic disc around on the surface. You can even reverse the polarity of the disc by flipping it over, resulting in a different level of resistance.

They sent me one to try out, and while the flesh-colored plastic is a little off-putting, and I’m worried that I may eventually lose the disc, I’ve barely been able to put the thing down. Fortunately, it comes in a variety of colors.

You can preorder a Yao Stone for $14 on Kickstarter, though with just over two weeks left in the campaign, there’s a pretty good chance this one will fall short. I really do like the thing though, and if you enjoy fidget toys, you probably will too.

God of War | $49 | eBay

God of War is pretty spectacular, and if you still haven’t grabbed a copy for your PS4, Newegg’s eBay storefront has marked the game down to $49. So what are you still doing here?

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $59 is within $9 of the best price we’ve seen, and a solid $10 less than usual.

