BEAUTY STEAls

Ole Henriksen, in my opinion, is the gold standard of easy skin care. Out of all the non-drugstore brands, I own and use the most Ole Henriksen products (including their Truth Serum, C-Rush Brightening Crème, and Sheer Transformation). And with 20% off everything, no code needed, you can stock up on your favorite products, or try something new.



The Big Sales

One of this biggest problems with buying bikinis, besides finding the right size, is having to buy two separate things. Even with affordable swimsuits, you wind up spending $50+ on two small pieces of fabric. Aerie wants to help you out by doing a buy one, get one free sale on all their bikinis. Mix and match, get a set, the world is your affordable oyster.

Spring is finally upon us, and if you’ve been putting off going to the gym because the weather’s bad, time to give up. It’s getting nicer and nicer each day, and PUMA is having a massive Private Sale with up to 75% off over 1,200 items. Let’s just say your wardrobe will look like it’s ready to hit the gym, even if you aren’t.



J.Crew Factory’s classic extra discounts are back. Use the code 24HOURS at checkout and grab an extra 50% off everything, including sale items. There’s a ton to look at, especially if you’re in the mood to throw your winter coats and sweaters into storage ASAP.

Alternative Apparel is one of those brands that is perfect for sustainable, green-made basics. if only it were a few bucks cheaper, but it is expensive for good reason. Well, right now you can grab a bunch of organic and “clean living” styles for 30% off with the code CLEAN30. Stock up on basics while saving the planet (and some money).

Need a new pair of shoes? Nordstrom Rack is marking down three pages worth of Sam Edelman boots, heels, sneakers, and sandals to much easier-to-swallow prices. Basically, if you’re looking to put something nice on your feet, they have something for you.



The weather is actually pretty nice right now, and Mountain Hardwear has the apparel and gear for you to enjoy it. Take up to 65% off a bunch of jackets, pants, and more from their Web Specials section. Use the code MAY65 and checkout to get the discount. Go climb a mountain or hike a trail. Or just look like you do those things while walking the dog.

The days are moving more and more towards the correct temperatures for the season that we’re in. That means you can start wearing materials that work for the warmer weather, like linen. Pick up a couple linen shirts from Uniqlo for only $20 each for both men and women, so you can pull beach vibes every day even when you’re sitting at your desk.

May the Fourth isn’t actually here for another week and a half, but ThinkGeek is cashing in on the impending Star Wars frenzy. They’re taking up to 80% off four pages worth of merchandise. Everything from t-shirts and socks to animatronic Porgs. There’s even a freakin’ R2-D2 french press.

Rebecca Taylor makes some really beautiful pieces, but the price tags are just...not ideal. Well, right now Nordstrom Rack has chopped those prices by up to 60% off, with three pages of options of dresses, tops, jeans, and more.

Home Goods

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 30% off sitewide at Pop Chart Lab. Check out their newest prints, like Every Emjoi Ever and Marvel Origins: A Sequential Compendium. Enter the code CHARTWEATHER at checkout to see your discount.



<Blows into bugle> Attention, everyone. The best Instant Pots you can buy are on sale, if you hurry. You should buy one.



The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize. For a limited time, both the 6 qt. and 8 qt. versions are on sale for $20 off. That’s the best deal of the year on the smaller model, and the first discount we’ve ever seen on the large one.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

Every so often, we see deals on individual Waste King garbage disposal models, and our readers always buy a ton of them. Today though, you’ve got two different choices in Amazon’s Gold Box.



The main difference between the models is the speed and strength of the motor. You can get 1/3 horsepower for $45 or a full horsepower for $91, both the best prices of the year. These deals are only available today, so get your order in before they’re all gobbled up.

Even (or perhaps, especially) in the age of laptops and tablets, many people prefer the tactile experience of jotting down notes with an actual pen and paper, and the most tactile experience of all comes from the Ghost Paper Notebook.



Rather than simply printing lines on the sheet to keep your letters straight, Ghost Paper’s lines are very slightly embossed, giving your pen an actual base from which to start each character. Shane tried one of these out earlier this year and loved it, and you can get your own notebook for $5 off today with promo code KINJA501. If you need a unique Mother’s Day gift idea, this could definitely fit the bill.

Ghost Paper also comes in stationery form now, and you can get a set for just $10. That’s half the usual price, and the discount is due to a defect on the cartons that hold the paper and envelopes, though those are in perfect condition, which is all that really matters. Just add it to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

Kitchen appliances can take up way too much of your kitchen storage space. Consolidate your blender, food processor, and sprializer into one machine with this $95 Ninja Kitchen System.

Our readers voted a Ninja blender as their favorite blender, so you don’t have to worry about this not getting the job done. On top of the larger pitcher, it even comes with a personal smoothie cup for drinks on-the-go. The food processor work bowl can handle up to 3.5 cups of pureeing, mixing, chopping, and more. And, you’ll get three discs for the spiralizer to make spaghetti, fettuccine, and ribbon noodles out of the vegetables of your choice.

This machine normally sells for closer to $175, and today’s price is a good $50 less than the previous historic low, so grab one before they’re gone.

Preorder Yao Stone | $14 | Kickstarter

If you’ve grown tired of your fidget spinners and fidget cubes, Yao Stone might be your hand’s newest obsession.

Yao Stone is basically a smooth worry stone that feels nice in the hand, and a 3x3 array of magnets embedded inside let you click or spin a magnetic disc around on the surface. You can even reverse the polarity of the disc by flipping it over, resulting in a different level of resistance.

They sent me one to try out, and while the flesh-colored plastic is a little off-putting, and I’m worried that I may eventually lose the disc, I’ve barely been able to put the thing down. Fortunately, it comes in a variety of colors.



You can preorder a Yao Stone for $14 on Kickstarter, though with just over two weeks left in the campaign, there’s a pretty good chance this one will fall short. I really do like the thing though, and if you enjoy fidget toys, you probably will too.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re traveling abroad, you unfortunately have to throw your minimalist, front pocket wallet to the wind. But this Zero Grid RFID-protected passport wallet is just large enough to hold that oversized passport (and not a centimeter bigger), as well as cash and up to 10 credit cards. Get it for $22 today with promo code VYYAK63T.

TECh

Photo: Amazon

Even if you already have some Bluetooth headphones that you like, it’s not a bad idea to grab a spare set to keep in a gym bag or suitcase that you can use in a pinch. These Aukey Latitudes are the current Wirecutter runner-up pick for best cheap Bluetooth headphones, and include three EQ modes that you can toggle at the touch of a button.



For a limited time, promo code KINJAE40 will take the blue and red model down to $18.