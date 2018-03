Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

You don’t have to commit to one flavor with this 40-count variety pack. It’s just $15 today, which is the lowest price it’s been in over a year, and would be a smart thing to keep on hand for guests. It even comes with a couple of single-serving honey sticks.