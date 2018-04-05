Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
No matter your favorite flavor of Tide Pod, it’s probably discounted with today’s $3 coupon on Amazon.
Most of the deals require a Prime Pantry order, but these two do not. There’s also a Gain Flings option included in the sale, but let’s be honest, that’s like a Newman-O to Tide’s Oreos.
About the author
Shep McAllister
Managing Deals Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com