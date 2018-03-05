Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s new true wireless earbuds are solid entries into the burgeoning product category, and you can get a set for just $79 today with promo code ZOLOADS2.



We recently put up our impressions of both the Zolo Liberty and Liberty+ earbuds (only the cheaper Liberties are on sale today, sorry), but the gist is that they’re solid, fitness-friendly options at a lower price point than most other competitors. While the Liberty+ has a few features you won’t find on the Liberties, I actually preferred the lighter charging case you get with the cheaper model.