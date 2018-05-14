The Philips Norelco Multigroom is actually three shaving tools in one: A beard trimmer, a hair cutter, and a body groomer. No matter what you’re using it for, you get your choice of 17 different length settings, and a battery that lasts for over an hour per charge. Today’s $40 deal is about $10-$20 less than usual, and the best price Amazon’s ever listed.
