Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Enjoy up to 75% off on a ton of Kate Spade items today through Thursday. They’ve discounted over 200 purses, wallets, jewelry pieces, clothing and accessories, so even if you’ve just been thinking about getting a new bag, today’s the day to pull the trigger. Shipping is free if you spend over $99, which shouldn’t be too hard to do.