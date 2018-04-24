Graphic: Erica Offutt

If your tax return is burning a hole in your pocket or if you want to show your mom just how much you love her on Mother’s Day, take a seat in of these deeply discounted massage chairs from Home Depot.



Just a warning before we go any further, these chairs aren’t for those who have a passing interest. They are all at least $1,100, so if that’s too outrageous for your taste, go ahead and read this instead.

For those of you who are still here, let me continue. Home Depot has discounted these reclining massage chairs, complete with remote controls, heating elements, enhanced compression around shoulders, and everything you’d expect from a $1,100+ chair.

In my opinion, the best deal of the bunch is this black Titan Pro Series chair. It’s $1,488 today, which is a lot of money, but it’s listed over $2,000 on other sites. Unlike the $1,200 chairs in the sale, this one scans your body to identify your spine, shoulders, etc, so it can give you a custom massage, something which is especially helpful if you’re anything but average height.

This sale will only last until the end of the day or until the products sell out, so don’t wait for this one to roll away from you.